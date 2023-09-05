Nushell 0.85
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.85 of Nu. This release adds the first uutils command, unlocks more constant evaluation at parse time, and polishes many commands.
Where to get it
Nu 0.85 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release / New features
Nushell + Uutils = ❤️
📢The Nushell team is thrilled to announce 🥳 that we've begun working with the
uutils/coreutils team on integrating some of their foundational core utilities into nushell. With this release, we've started with the coreutils
cp command, which we've temporarily named
ucp. We're starting with
ucp to allow broad testing while the current nushell
cp command remains the default. We've already found one bug in the coreutils
cp command and you might find others. Once it stabelizes, probably with the 0.86.0 release, we'll remove the nushell
cp command and rename
ucp to
cp. In keeping with the nushell style, we've only added a handful of parameters. We can, and probably will, add more if the community determines we need them. We're so very excited and would like to thank terts, from the coreutils team, for his excellent help and special appreciation to dmatos2012 for the, very iterative, first
uutils/coreutils integration PR #10097 for the
cp command. To read more about how this came to be, checkout our blog post.
Quite a few bug fixes
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and bugs 🙏
Consistent use of
float for our floating point type
Nushell currently supports two types to represent numbers without units:
int for integer numbers and
float for floating point numbers. The latter type was in important places incorrectly referred to as
decimal. This hid the fact that as floating point numbers they have limited precision in some circumstances but higher performance compared to a decimal-encoded number.
With this release we fix this inaccuracy.
This means we introduce the commands
into float and
random float and deprecate the commands
into decimal and
random decimal. The old commands will be removed with the next release but continue to work for this release with a warning. Please use
into float instead of
into decimal and
random float instead of
random decimal.
After the type returned by
describe has been
float for a while, we now also change which type name is allowed when specifying command argument or input/output types.
# Argument with a specific type
def foo [bar: float] {}
# Command taking only floating point input from the pipeline and returning the same type.
def baz [] float->float {}
Previously both
float and
decimal were supported in those positions.
Some updates on
explore
The
explore built-in commands have changed a bit during this release.
Now, it supports Vim bindings out of the box thanks to @amtoine in #9966. @rgwood has simplified the available configuration entries which used to make the command less easy to understand in #10258#10259 and #10270.
Thanks to him again, one can now quit the
explorer by hitting any of
ctrl+c,
ctrl+d or
ctrl+q (see #10257).
Improvements to parse-time evaluation
Conditional
source and
use is now possible.
The Nushell core team has been asked quite a lot of times to be able to do parse-time conditional
sourceing or
useing in the configuration, e.g. to load different things depending on the system:
if $nu.os-info.name == "windows" {
source "my_windows_config.nu"
} else {
source "my_unix_config.nu"
}
The above snippet does not work because Nushell's scoping rules keep the sourced values inside the block and the sourcing would not have any visible effect outside of the if/else statement (except environment changes).
While scoping still works the same, a series of PRs by @kubouch made conditional
source/
use/
overlay use possible:
- #9499, allows parse-time evaluation of commands, pipelines and subexpressions (see also Looking for help!)
- with #10326,
ifcan now be evaluated at parse time
- finally, #10160 makes the
$nubuilt-in variable a true constant 🥳
What does this all mean? One can now write something very similar to the proposed snippet above! For example:
const WINDOWS_CONFIG = "my_windows_config.nu"
const UNIX_CONFIG = "my_unix_config.nu"
const ACTUAL_CONFIG = if $nu.os-info.name == "windows" {
$WINDOWS_CONFIG
} else {
$UNIX_CONFIG
}
source $ACTUAL_CONFIG
Looking for help!
#9499 allows running selected commands at parse time. For example,
const f = ($nu.default-config-dir | path dirname)
is possible because
path dirname was manually ported to allow parse time evaluation. Only a very limited subset of Nushell's commands is currently allowed to do so:
str length
pathcommands
- Some core commands:
describe,
ignore,
version,
if
We would like to expand this set to allow more commands to run at parse time. If you'd like to help us porting more commands, we'd welcome your help! Please, see #10239 for more information. Porting the commands is not difficult, but requires a bit of consideration, so it's better to reply to the issue or reach out to the core team beforehand.
Improving accessibility
Up until now, an issue for users using a screen reader was that Nushell errors and tables are quite fancy with some unicode characters. The issue is that screen reader might have trouble reading them, making the understanding of what's going on the REPL very hard...
For tables, it's quite easy, you can set
$env.config.table.mode to something like
"basic" or
"none" and you should be good! But errors remained fancy
Error: nu::shell::external_command
× External command failed
╭─[entry #4:1:1]
1 │ foo
· ─┬─
· ╰── did you mean 'for'?
╰────
help: No such file or directory (os error 2)
@JoaquinTrinanes did implement screen reader-friendly errors in #10122 which will hopefully make the experience a lot better when it comes to errors.
More support for more platforms
In this release, @dead10ck made it possible to use Nushell in Termux (#10013) and fixed a bug on Android (#10225).
Improved history isolation
Like many other shells, history between open sessions can be isolated in nushell. However, the former implementation had the disadvantage that it also blocked access to history of former sessions. It also didn't isolate hints. This is now fixed with !10402 by @Hofer-Julian. Since this was merged shortly before the release, this feature isn't the default yet. The
file_format has to be changed to
"sqlite" and
isolation has to be set to
true. You can find those in the config file under
$nu.config-path. Please test this so we can fix problems before history isolation becomes the default.
Enhancing the documentation
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us making the documentation of Nushell commands better 🙏
Help with tests
Some more technical work but very helpful to make the source code of Nushell better, so thanks to our contributors who did improve the tests, often going through the whole source base and doing tideous find and replace 🙏
Changes to commands
As usual, new release rhyms with changes to commands!
- a bunch of new columns have been added to the
pscommands:
- @fdncred in #10275 and #10344
- @WindSoilder in #10347
- @nanoqsh has made the behaviour of
appendand
prependconsistent regarding ranges in #10231
- @Tiggax has started working on making
select,
getand
rejectmore consistent in #10163 and #10216
- Breaking change:
mathconstants have been moved from built-in commands to true constants in the standard library by @amtoine in #9678
- the
into durationcommand now accepts integers as arguments and the unit can be specified via an option with the changes introduced by @amtoine in #10286
- thanks to @fdncred in #10354, the
commandlinecommand can now move you to the end of the line, no need to "move 1000 characters to the right" anymore
Some table themes
Want more delight? @fdncred got you covered. He added a bunch of new table themes / modes in #10279.
echo is evolving
Coming from other shells, e.g. POSIX ones like Bash or Zsh, the distinction between Nushell's
echo and
echo itself could be confusing 🤔
echowas only used to create values and pass them down a pipeline, e.g.
echo "foo" | str length
@sophiajt made the behaviour of
echo a bit more general
- it will print to the terminal if not redirected
- it will pass the value down to the pipeline if redirected
echo "foo" # will behave exactly as `print` does
echo "foo" | str length # will compute the length of `"foo"` and forward the result without
# "printing" it unless it's the last command being run
Pythonesque operators removal
Coming from Python, things like
3 * "foo"
[1, 2] * 10
would probably appear familiar.
However, they could lead to some strange internal behaviours and hard to debug issues 😕
> [3, "bob", 4] | reduce --fold 1 {|x, y| $x * $y}
bobbobbobbobbobbobbobbobbobbobbobbob
Note in the example above, we are mixing integer and string multiplication, which might get weird!
In this release, we decided to remove the string and list scalar multiplication in #10292 and #10293 from @sholderbach.
However, we do not want to leave you without any other way to achieve the same, this is why @amtoine did implement the
repeat command in the standard library in #10339
- bring it into your scope with
use std repeat
- you can do scalar string multiplication with something like
"foo" | repeat 3 | str join
- you can do scalar list multiplication with something like
[1, 2] | repeat 3 | flatten
Optimizations
#10378 Switched the default allocator to
mimalloc as it's shown to reduce startup time by upwards of 30% on Windows. If it does not build on unique platforms nushell can be built without this feature, then using the platform's default allocator.
New commands
into floatas a replacement for
into decimal
random floatas a replacement for
random decimal
In the standard library we added the following commands:
std repeatas a command to repeat an element
ntimes in a list.
std formats from ndjsonas a way to directly open newline-delimited JSON records. You can use
openfor files with the
.ndjsonending if you
use std formats "from ndjson".
std formats from jsonlas a way to directly open newline-delimited JSON records. You can use
openfor files with the
.jsonlending if you
use std formats "from jsonl".
Deprecations
Deprecated commands
into decimal: Use
into floatinstead
random decimal: Use
random floatinstead
Breaking changes
- Plugin authors need to update plugins after the span refactor
- Updated plugins need to be recompiled
- #10235
input --until-bytesnow stops at any of given bytes
- #10333 Consistently use
floatinstead of
decimalin type specifications
- #10293 Remove pythonic
string * listmultiplication
- #10292 Remove pythonic
int * listmultiplication
- #10338 Change
echoto print when not redirected
- #10259 explore: remove
:config,
:show-config,
:tweakcommands
- #9929 Rename the types with spaces in them to use
-
- #10254 Change LOG_FORMAT to NU_LOG_FORMAT in nu-std library
- #9678 Move math constants to standard library
- #10231 Make
append/
prependconsistent for ranges
- #9966 Add support for Vim motions in
explore
- #10042 Spanned Value step 1: span all value cases
- #10103 Create
Recordtype
- #10064 Fully remove
str replace --stringoption after deprecation. Just use
str replaceinstead.
Full changelog
Nushell
Extension
