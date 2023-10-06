This week in Nushell #215
Nushell
- Hofer-Julian added long options to several commands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
- lpchaim added a
url decodecommand
- dmatos2012 fixed an issue in
ucp: "Change error when directory is specified but not recursive"
- fdncred removed underline from std NU_LOG_FORMAT, and added a few more grid icons
- gaetschwartz updated
std logto allow specifying a custom date format
- lavafroth fixed a bug with path completions surrounded by quotes or backticks, and added Fish-like completions for nested directories
- jntrnr made improvements to
cd: removed cd w/ abbreviations, and allowed auto-cd on trailing slash
- hudclark added a new
unfoldcommand
- sholderbach made some parsing+type improvements: Parse custom completer annotation only in args, and Use
inttype name consistently, and Move
SyntaxShapespecifier parsing into own file
- joergsch fixed line folding in
from ics/
from vcf
- ClipplerBlood added a
--envflag to the
docommand
- rgwood did some work to simplify
explore: 1, 2, 3
- amtoine made "can't follow stream paths" error a bit better, and improved assertion error messages in
std assert, and added
to ndjsonand
to jsonlto the standard library
- kubouch added
--envand
--wrappedflags to
def
- brunerm99 added a warning to
url joinwhen input key is not supported (#10506)
- hustcer update build flags for riscv64gc and armv7 targets
- Yethal reduced test file parsing overhead in the stdlib
- WindSoilder changed the SyntaxShape of
-cflag from list to record
- vedaRadev added a 'help escapes' command for quick reference of nushell string escapes
- stormasm tweaked eval.rs to remove pub from fn eval_element_with_input
Documentation
- dedebenui created fixed alias normalization
- Hofer-Julian created Improve command docs, and make_docs: Parallelize command generation
- hustcer created Update CONTRIBUTING.md and lefthook module, and Update syntax highlighting for Nu, and Update syntax highlighting for some blog docs, and Update syntax highlighting for commands docs from shell to nu, and Add real Nushell syntax highlighting support
- savente93 created finish sentence in pattern matching.md, and Expand
appendexamples and add
matchexample
- amtoine created add the "style guide" page to the sidebar
- EmilyGraceSeville7cf created Write best practices and style guide
Nu_Scripts
- amtoine created update the
direnvhook, and Add cartesian product to math module
- savente93 created add tests to str.nu, and Add
str appendto stdlib-candidate, and Add gnu wc wrapper