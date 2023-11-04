This week in Nushell #219
Nushell
- schrieveslaach implemented an early version of an integrated LSP Server
- fdncred removed unwraps in registry_query command, allowed
compactto also compact empty strings, and allowed
sort-byto work with records
- KAAtheWiseGit refactored
error make, changed
input listto return null, changed the category of scope commands to core, and added a
umkdircommand that uses uutils
- stfacc added "shape_keyword" to default config
- sholderbach refactored to use new Record APIs in
nu-protocol/
nu-engine, converted "pure" macros to pure fn in
config.rs, added
Record::remove/
retain/
retain_mut, and disallowed duplicated columns in table literals
- IanManske reduced element shifting in
Record::retain_mut, made
FromValuetake owned
Values, and reused
Closuretype in
Value::Closure
- lavafroth implemented a few fixes for completions: 1, 2
- WindSoilder introduced a
gen_save_callfunction to reduce duplicate code
Documentation
- stfacc created Add instructions to change default shell for GNOME Console
- amtoine created put Starship integration forward in prompt chapter
Nu_Scripts
- fnuttens created Fix git hard reset to origin branch alias (groh)
- amtoine created update the
nu-themesreadme
reedline
- sunfishcode created Avoid consuming CPU when waiting for input.
- stfacc created Split hinter tokens at Unicode word boundaries