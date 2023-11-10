This week in Nushell #220
Nushell
- CAD97 limited
run-external --redirect-combine shtest to not(Windows), and improved case insensitivity consistency
- IanManske refactored the
flattencommand, added an
execcommand for Windows, refactored
Closurecaptures to use
Vec, refactored env conversion to eliminate
Value::follow_cell_path_not_from_user_input, refactored to use
Record::getinstead of
Valuefunctions, and refactored
drop columnsto fix issues
- sholderbach refactored
transposeand improve perf, added
Record::truncatefor trimming based on len, added
Record::drainto take out elements by range, refactored
tablecmd and
nu-tablewith Record API, refactored
findin terms of clean
RecordAPI, used record API in more parts of
nu-protocol, used
Record's public API in a bunch of places, and refactored+fixed
Config<->
Valuemechanism
- hustcer fixed the Alpine docker file
- drbrain converted ShellError::DatetimeParseError to named fields, matched toolkit clippy settings to CI clippy settings, converted ShellError::UnsupportedInput to named fields, restored test_config tests, showed plugin extra usage and search terms, and updated description and error types for
split-by
- fdncred allowed vscode-specific ansi escape sequence to set path, allowed
itemsto properly evaluate block settings, updated an
itemsexample to send data through the pipeline, removed unnecessary files, updated
trashdependency to 3.1.2, and added the color-backtrace crate for more intuitive backtraces
- KAAtheWiseGit added a special error case for
alias, fixed issues with
error makerefactor
- dzorya created a better help message for MissingPositional error
- ayax79 added support for Polars structs
Documentation
- wanesty created Cookbook ssh agent - alternatives fixing zombie agents
- cosineblast created Add Pipelines section about stdout output
- noverby created Add Argument Type Interpretation to Scripts
- stfacc created Add instructions to change default shell for GNOME Console
- amtoine created update the Direnv section in the cookbook
Nu_Scripts
- fnuttens created Add git aliases, and Add git push origin --delete aliases
- fj0r created shift_alt_e to switch cwdhist history mode, and change cwdhist_menu layout to
list, and cwdhist: alternative to zoxide
reedline
- fdncred created don't allow certain examples to compile without their features
- LevitatingBusinessMan created re-enable bracketed paste on not(windows) (fixes #9944) (fixes #648)