Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.87.0 of Nu. This release focussed heavily on improving internals, fills a few gaps in our command set and completion handling, and starts work on an integrated LSP language server.

Nu 0.87.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

Note The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and bugs 🙏

author description url @hustcer Fix winget release submission error #10757 @sophiajt fix the flag type on release-pkg.nu #10762 @fdncred update release-pkg.nu with updated manual instructions #10759 @amtoine remove the last mention to let-env #10718 @hustcer Update Nushell version to v0.86 for release script #10797 @stfacc Do not use white text in the default light theme #10796 @sholderbach Revert "Bump regex from 1.9.6 to 1.10.2" #10818 @fdncred fix main not building due to errors later found in describe #10821 @hudclark fix: Ensure consistent vals and cols when parsing with --flexible #10814 @gaetschwartz Fix describe -d for lazy records #10836 @fdncred updated NU_LIB_DIRS delimiter for command line #10837 @WindSoilder redirection: fix internal commands error with o+e> redirection #10816 @amtoine sync $env.config.filesize.metric #10277 @michel-slm [nu-cmd-base] add missing LICENSE text #10855 @amtoine use to_lowercase in str downcase #10850 @lavafroth fix: preserve path when completing intermediate directory #10831 @CAD97 Improve case insensitivity consistency #10884 @stfacc Add "shape_keyword" to default config #10922 @KAAtheWiseGit Fix issues with error make refactor #10950 @hustcer Fix alpine docker file #10992 @gaetschwartz Fix tests for cargo.exe check command #11022 @FMotalleb Fix (http) get HTTP_PROXY from $env #11026 @fdncred allow items to properly evaluate block settings #10980 @WindSoilder fix custom command's default value #11043

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us making the documentation of Nushell commands better 🙏

author description url @Hofer-Julian Add long options for misc and network #10753 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for generators and math #10752 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for platform and random #10776 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for path #10775 @Hofer-Julian Use long options for string #10777 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for viewers #10787 @KAAtheWiseGit Change category of scope commands to core #10892 @dzorya better help message for MissingPositional error #10949 @drbrain Show plugin extra usage and search terms #10952 @drbrain Update description and error types for split-by #10865 @fdncred update items example to send data through the pipeline #10976 @sholderbach Spell out our platform support policy #10778

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us making the source base of Nushell better and helping with the general development process of the project 🙏

author description url @WindSoilder Refactor: simplify lex_item impl #10744 @WindSoilder Refactor: remove duplicate code to simplify lite_parsing logic. #10735 @lavafroth Extract common logic for setting error in parse_short_flags #10709 @amtoine add toolkit run to run a Nushell revision #10687 @CAD97 Remove registry clean_string hack #10804 @sholderbach Convert more examples and tests to record! macro #10840 @sholderbach Add common map-like API to nu_protocol::Record #10841 @sholderbach Add Record::remove / retain / retain_mut #10876 @sholderbach Convert "pure" macros to pure fn in config.rs #10893 @IanManske Reuse Closure type in Value::Closure #10894 @WindSoilder Refactor: introduce a gen_save_call function to reduce duplicate code #10852 @IanManske Make FromValue take owned Value s #10900 @sholderbach Use Record APIs in nu-protocol / nu-engine #10917 @IanManske Reduce element shifting in Record::retain_mut #10915 @fdncred remove unwraps in registry_query command #10936 @drbrain Restore test_config tests #10954 @fdncred updates trash dependency to 3.1.2 #10965 @fdncred remove unnecessary files #10966 @drbrain Convert ShellError::UnsupportedInput to named fields #10971 @IanManske Use Vec for Closure captures #10940 @sholderbach Refactor find in terms of clean Record API #10929 @sholderbach Refactor table cmd and nu-table with Record API #10930 @drbrain Convert ShellError::DatetimeParseError to named fields #10991 @sholderbach Use Record 's public API in a bunch of places #10927 @sholderbach Refactor and fix Config <-> Value mechanism #10896 @IanManske Use Record::get instead of Value functions #10925 @sholderbach Add Record::drain to take out elements by range #11002 @sholderbach Use record API in more parts of nu-protocol #10928 @IanManske Refactor env conversion to eliminate Value::follow_cell_path_not_from_user_input #10926 @sholderbach Add Record::truncate for trimming based on len #11004 @IanManske Refactor drop columns to fix issues #10903 @drbrain Match toolkit clippy settings to CI clippy settings #10984 @IanManske Refactor flatten command #11017 @IanManske Implement Display for CellPath #11023 @CAD97 Limit run-external --redirect-combine sh test to not(Windows) #10905 @KAAtheWiseGit Add special error case for alias #10975

IDE support has been and still is one of the big goals for Nushell 1.0: a modern language needs to have proper language support to unlock pleasant and fast development with it 😄

In #10990, @fdncred made the shell integration with VS Code better.

Warning The rest of this section is in the early stages of its development. It will require time to mature and be fully featured, but we're happy to ship it with Nushell as of now.

Thanks to @schrieveslaach and #10723, LSP is now coming to Nushell!

As Cargo comes with Rust, we want Nushell to embed its language support one way or another. The goal is to make nu fully featured and capable of handling LSP, formatting, and testing without any extra installation by default.

#10723 integrates a Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation directly inside Nushell. Running

nu -- lsp

will start the language server.

When properly configured in an IDE, the server can be run and then a client can attach to it and query things like diagnostics, completions, and more in the future.

A very incomplete example, just to give you an idea, could be the following to setup nu --lsp as a language server in Neovim:

configs .nulsp = { default_config = { cmd = { "nu" , "--lsp" }, filetypes = { "nu" }, root_dir = function ( fname ) ... end }, }

Thanks to @lavafroth in #10898 Nushell will now fall back to the builtin default completer when external completers are defined but return no results for the current command.

Note The following example is fictitious, carapace-bin should be able to complete it 😉

Let's say you have Carapace setup as an external completer but it is not able to autocomplete git comm<TAB> , then Nushell will try to do it.

Because most commands make sense only in the directory they were run in, @p00f wrote #10780 which will make hints aware of the current directory.

Note Hints are the shadowed incomplete completions that appear when you start typing commands, e.g. if you were to run echo foo bar baz , pressing echo would then show foo bar baz in a dimmed font: this is a hint.

As can be seen in #10571 , #10364 , #10211 , #9558, #9310 and probably more related issues and duplicates, handling exotic filenames and filesystem paths, e.g. containing globbing characters or looking like command options, is a non-trivial problem to solve.

As part of this new release, @lavafroth and @bobhy have worked in the direction of making this experience better in Nushell:

files that look like command options, i.e. starting with - or -- will be correctly escaped in completions with #10721

or will be correctly escaped in completions with #10721 with #10694 commands such as cp , rm , or mv will first look at files from the input paths as the literal string and then, only if the literal file does not exist, they will expand the globbing and work on the resulting found files

e.g. let's say I created a bunch of files, one of them containing an obvious globbing pattern

touch *.txt foo.txt bar.txt baz.txt

running rm *.txt once will only remove *.txt and leave the three {foo,bar,baz}.txt files

once will only remove and leave the three files running rm *.txt a second time will remove all the other files

Tips The first time *.txt is interpreted as a literal and the *.txt file is found and removed. The second time *.txt is not found as a literal filename. rm searches for *.txt as a glob pattern; finds foo.txt , bar.txt , and baz.txt ; and removes them.

Can we all agree for one moment that match is a great command?

def work-on-list []: any -> string { match $in { [ $x , .. ] if $x == 1 => { 'good list' }, [ .. ] => { 'not a very good list' }, _ => { 'not a list at all' } } }

> [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] | work-on-list good list > [ 2 , 1 , 3 ] | work-on-list not a very good list > "ehe i'm not a list" | work-on-list not a list at all

However, it had a pretty big flaw: it was not able to work on null values 😮

> match null { null => "success" , _ => "failure" } failure

In #10829, thanks to @hudclark, the match command is now able to work properly on null values.

> match null { null => "success" , _ => "failure" } success

Once again @WindSoilder has been working on pipeline redirections. Because they need to be given a target path to properly function, i.e.

echo aaa o> | ignore

does not make sense in itself, #10835 makes commands such as the one just above throw a nice error:

Error : nu::parser::parse_mismatch × Parse mismatch during operation. ╭─ [ entry #1:1:1] 1 │ echo aaa o> | ignore · ─┬ · ╰── expected redirection target ╰────

The following will still function as expected:

echo aaa o> foo.txt | ignore

@amtoine made the use of std 'path add' better in #10710. Now this command that allows adding paths to the $env.PATH environment variable will (1) expand all the input paths to get only absolute paths and (2) split $env.PATH on : to make sure the command runs properly the first time it runs in the configuration.

Note If Bash is still your login shell, the value of $env.PATH in env.nu might be a : -separated list of system paths. This change to std 'path add' should help prevent the final $env.PATH from containing this original : -separated list of paths.

A new candidate to the standard library, null-stream , has been added by @Hullabaloo-and-Howdy-Do in nushell/nu_scripts#649

When doing maths, modulo is a ubiquitous operator, e.g.

> ( 11 + 5 ) mod 7 2

> ( 123 * 456 ) mod 13 6

However, this operation was only possible on int and float values. As durations are so similar to integers and real numbers, i.e. they are just numbers with a simple unit, @gaetschwartz implemented the mod operator of Nushell for duration s in #10745.

Thanks to their work, Nushell will now allow the following command:

> ( 2min + 31sec ) mod 20sec 11sec

As can be seen in #11020 and #10875, Nushell will let you define or manipulate tables that have columns called the same. Starting the effort to fix these unexpected and error-prone behaviors, @sholderbach disallowed the definition of table literals with duplicated columns in #10875.

Trying to define the following ill-defined table

[[ a a ]; [ 1 2 ]]

will result in an error from now onwards.

Error : nu::shell::column_defined_twice × Record field or table column used twice ╭─ [ entry #2:1:1] 1 │ [[ a a ]; [ 1 2 ]] · ┬ ┬ · │ ╰── field redefined here · ╰── field first defined here ╰────

This section sheds some light on some of the contributions from Enhancing the documentation.

@drbrain in #10952 made plugins show their extra usage and search terms in --help

PluginSignature test 1 for plugin. Returns Value::Nothing Extra usage for nu-example-1 Search terms: example Usage : > nu-example-1 { flags } <a> <b> ( opt ) ... ( rest ) Flags : -h , --help - Display the help message for this command -f , --flag - a flag for the signature -n , --named <String> - named string Parameters : a <int>: required integer value b <string>: required string value opt <int>: Optional number ( optional ) .. .rest <string>: rest value string Examples : running example with an int value and string value > nu-example-1 3 bb

Thanks again to @ayax79 who has been working on the dataframes.

dataframes will now support small int types with #10828

with #10943, dataframes will now be able to read Polars structs, such as JSONL or PARQUET files that contain rows with structured data

As usual, new release rhymes with changes to commands!

whoami using uutils by @tertsdiepraam in #10488

using uutils by @tertsdiepraam in #10488 umkdir using uutils by @KAAtheWiseGit in #10785 In an upcoming release we intend to replace our existing mkdir command with this uutils implementation

using uutils by @KAAtheWiseGit in #10785 exec for Windows by @IanManske in #11001

the ansi link command has been put back to the default set of commands of Nushell by @hustcer in #10801. It should be available without any extra steps with this release.

command has been put back to the default set of commands of Nushell by @hustcer in #10801. It should be available without any extra steps with this release. @Tiggax added --ignore-error to reject #10737

to #10737 in #10795 @gaetschwartz added a --detailed option to describe

option to --update has been added back to cp by @ludwig-austermann in #10824

has been added back to by @ludwig-austermann in #10824 empty lists are now allowed as input to group-by and will return an empty record thanks to @0scvr in #10730

and will return an empty record thanks to @0scvr in #10730 @CAD97 has improved the return types of registry value in #10806

in #10806 @gaetschwartz has made the debug info command lazy in #10728

command lazy in #10728 group-by now returns a table instead of a record if you pass it the new flag --to-table thanks to @drbrain and #10848.

now returns a table instead of a record if you pass it the new flag thanks to @drbrain and #10848. with the changes from @fdncred in #10870 and #10912, sort-by is now allowed to work with records and compact with empty strings

is now allowed to work with records and with empty strings input list will now return null when no choice has been selected, see the contribution of @KAAtheWiseGit in #10913

will now return when no choice has been selected, see the contribution of @KAAtheWiseGit in #10913 thanks to @KAAtheWiseGit error make has been refactored in #10923 and will now take a $.label.span and a $.help

error make { msg : "Message" label : { text : "Label text" span : ( metadata $var ) .span } }

with #11013 and thanks to @sholderbach transpose has been refactored and should now be much faster

has been refactored and should now be much faster in #11024 @WindSoilder allowed reject to take lists as selector values

to take lists as selector values the --pretty option has been removed from to xml in favor of --indent by @Hofer-Julian in #10668

extern-wrapped in favor of def --wrapped by @amtoine in #10716

in favor of by @amtoine in #10716 def-env in favor of def --env by @amtoine in #10715

in favor of by @amtoine in #10715 unfold in favor of generate by @fdncred and @amtoine in #10770 and #10771

in favor of by @fdncred and @amtoine in #10770 and #10771 size in favor of str stats by @amtoine and @hustcer in #10772 and #10798

in favor of by @amtoine and @hustcer in #10772 and #10798 glob --not in favor of glob --exclude by @amtoine in #10827

the $nothing variable by @amtoine in #10567

variable by @amtoine in #10567 random integer by @amtoine in #10568 in favor of random int

by @amtoine in #10568 in favor of profile by @kubouch in #10807