External Completers

let carapace_completer = {| spans | carapace $spans.0 nushell ... $spans | from json }

This completer will use the fish shell to handle completions. Fish handles out of the box completions for many popular tools and commands.

let fish_completer = {| spans | fish -- command $"complete '--do-complete=( $spans | str replace -- all "'" " \\ '" | str join ' ')'" | from tsv -- flexible -- noheaders -- no-infer | rename value description | update value {| row | let value = $row.value let need_quote = [ '\' ',' '[' ']' '(' ')' ' ' '\t' "'" '"' "`" ] | any { $in in $value } if ( $need_quote and ( $value | path exists )) { let expanded_path = if ( $value starts-with ~ ) { $value | path expand -- no-symlink } else { $value } $'"( $expanded_path | str replace -- all " \" " " \\\" ")"' } else { $value } } }

A couple of things to note on this command:

The fish completer will return lines of text, each one holding the value and description separated by a tab. The description can be missing, and in that case there won't be a tab after the value . If that happens, from tsv will fail, so we add the --flexible flag.

Sometimes, a single external completer is not flexible enough. Luckily, as many as needed can be combined into a single one. The following example uses $default_completer for all commands except the ones explicitly defined in the record:

let multiple_completers = {| spans | match $spans.0 { ls => $ls_completer git => $git_completer _ => $default_completer } | do $in $spans }

Note In the example above, $spans.0 is the command being run at the time. The completer will match the desired completer, and fallback to $default_completer . If we try to autocomplete git <tab> , spans will be [git ""] . match $spans.0 { ... } will return the $git_completer .

, will be . will return the . If we try to autocomplete other_command <tab> , spans will be [other_command ""] . The match will fallback to the default case ( _ ) and return the $default_completer .

Nushell currently has a bug where autocompletions won't work for aliases. This can be worked around adding the following snippet at the beginning of the completer:

# if the current command is an alias, get it's expansion let expanded_alias = ( scope aliases | where name == $spans.0 | get - i 0 | get - i expansion ) # overwrite let spans = ( if $expanded_alias != null { # put the first word of the expanded alias first in the span $spans | skip 1 | prepend ( $expanded_alias | split row " " | take 1 ) } else { $spans })

This code will take the first span, find the first alias that matches it, and replace the beginning of the command with the alias expansion.

Carapace will return this error when a non-supported flag is provided. For example, with cargo -1 :

value description -1ERR unknown shorthand flag: "1" in -1 -1_

The solution to this involves manually checking the value to filter it out:

let carapace_completer = {| spans : list < string >| carapace $spans.0 nushell ... $spans | from json | if ( $in | default [] | where value == $"( $spans | last )ERR" | is-empty ) { $in } else { null } }

