Nushell 0.88.0
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.88.0 of Nu. This release adds a spread operator, output stream improvements, dynamic switch support, and much more.
Where to get it
Nu 0.88.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
Note
The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Table of content
- Themes of this release / New features
- Hall of fame
- New spread operator for list and record literals
- Passing boolean switches dynamically
- Redirection to standard streams is getting better
- One-time theming of tables is there
- Exposing name of script to the wild
- Parsing human-friendly dates into Nushell values
- Show found externals via syntax highlighting in the REPL
- New "out of bound" error
- Details on the
0.87.1hotfix release
- Need help to wrap... commands?
- Restricting use of internal variables
- A small update on the LSP
- Our set of commands is evolving
- Breaking changes
- Full changelog
Themes of this release / New features [toc]
Hall of fame
Bug fixes
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and bugs 🙏
Enhancing the documentation
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us making the documentation of Nushell commands better 🙏
Working on internals
Thanks to all the contributors below for working on internals of Nushell, such as refactoring the code 🙏
New spread operator for list and record literals [toc]
#10598 asked for a spread operator (
...), and in #11006 and #11144, @ysthakur implemented a spread operator in lists and records, respectively. Spreading arguments to commands has not been implemented yet.
The spread operator can help you avoid
append in lists, e.g., this:
let list = ["foo"]
[
1,
...$list,
...("foo" | split chars),
...[3 9],
[]
] | to nuon
will give:
[1, foo, f, o, o, 3, 9, []]
In records, it can help you avoid
merge, e.g., this:
let record = { a: "foo" }
{
...$record,
y: "bar",
...{ z: 2 }
} | to nuon
will give:
{a: foo, y: bar, z: 2}
You can spread variables, subexpressions, and either lists (inside list literals) or records (inside record literals). Note that there needs to be no whitespace between the
... and the expression being spread.
Passing boolean switches dynamically [toc]
In last release, a distinction has been introduced between switches, e.g.
--enable-feature, and boolean options, e.g.
--do-something: bool. The former is simply used as
--enable-feature and the latter expects a value as
--do-something false.
Up until now, this had the downside of disallowing one to pass boolean switches to inner calls of commands. An example would be two commands,
foo and
bar, which both have a
--switch and where
foo is calling
bar internally with the opposite switch. It would have to look something like
def bar [--switch] {
print $"switch in bar: ($switch)"
}
def foo [--switch] {
print $"switch in foo: ($switch)"
if $switch {
bar
} else {
bar --switch
}
}
or
bar would have to take a boolean value instead of a switch, which would make the command less nice to use as part of a public API...
def bar [--switch: bool] {
print $"switch in bar: ($switch)"
}
def foo [--switch] {
print $"switch in foo: ($switch)"
bar --switch (not $switch)
}
In this release and thanks to the work of @WindSoilder in #11057, boolean switches can now be passed around. This will simplify the code above and still preserve the nice signature of
bar :partying:
def bar [--switch] {
print $"switch in bar: ($switch)"
}
def foo [--switch] {
print $"switch in foo: ($switch)"
bar --switch=(not $switch)
}
Redirection to standard streams is getting better [toc]
Once again, @WindSoilder has been working on the redirection system of Nushell, fixing a bug and adding a new very nice feature:
- #10851: one pipeline output stream can be redirected and the other one used as input to the rest of the pipe. Given the following Bash script called
foo.shthat outputs both to stdout and stderrit is now possible to run the following command, redirecting
echo aaaaa echo bbb 1>&2 echo cc
bbbto a file and the rest to the
lines | each { ... }part of the pipeline:resulting in
bash test.sh err> err.txt | lines | each { str length}
[5, 2]as expected and
bbbinside
err.txt.
- #10764: append to file with the
>>syntax instead of overwriting with
>will create a file called
(1 + 2 + 3) out> sum.txt "\n" out>> sum.txt (4 + 5 + 6) out>> sum.txt
sum.txtwith the following content
6 15
One-time theming of tables is there [toc]
A common question and feature request from the community was: how can i change the theme of Nushell tables for just one command?
Because of how Nushell works, the way to do that has been the following for a long time
do { # use the scope of `do` to not alter the environment of the callee
$env.config.table.mode = "none" # set the theme
ls | table # call table to avoid just passing the value back to the callee and use the outside theme
}
In #11058, @zhiburt cracked the nut and added the long-wanted
table --theme option. Below is a simple example:
- let's define a table
let table = ls | where type == dir | reject type
- and show it with a particular theme
$table | table --theme ascii_rounded
.#--name----size-------modified------.
|0|assets |4.1 KB|2023-12-05 18:32:30|
|1|benches|4.1 KB|2023-12-09 22:33:44|
|2|crates |4.1 KB|2023-12-09 22:33:44|
|3|devdocs|4.1 KB|2023-12-09 22:33:44|
|4|docker |4.1 KB|2023-12-09 22:33:44|
|5|scripts|4.1 KB|2023-12-09 22:33:44|
|6|src |4.1 KB|2023-12-09 22:33:44|
|7|target |4.1 KB|2023-12-09 14:19:04|
|8|tests |4.1 KB|2023-12-05 18:32:30|
|9|wix |4.1 KB|2023-12-05 18:32:30|
'------------------------------------'
Exposing name of script to the wild [toc]
Coming from languages such as Python and Bash, it's quite expected to be able to access the name of the script itself the same way it's been called from the CLI: with
sys.argv[0] in Python and
$0 in Bash.
This was not possible in Nushell until the work of @p00f in #11203. This will expose to any script a new environment variable called
$env.PROCESS_PATH and which will contain precisely something akin to
argv[0]!
#!/usr/bin/env nu
# in demo.nu
def main [] {
printf $"I was called as ($env.PROCESS_PATH)"
}
demo.nu # will show "I was called as demo.nu"
./demo.nu # will show "I was called as ./demo.nu"
/path/to/demo.nu # will show "I was called as /path/to/demo.nu"
Parsing human-friendly dates into Nushell values [toc]
In #11051, @fdncred added to
into datetime the ability to parse human readable dates into Nushell
datetime. This allows to write crazy things like
"Now" | into datetime # same as `date now`
"A week ago" | into datetime # same as `(date now) - 1wk`
Note
see the full list of examples with
into datetime --list-human
Show found externals via syntax highlighting in the REPL [toc]
We've added a new experimental feature that changes the syntax highlighting of text in the command position in the repl. Here's how it works. As you type, if a command is found with the current letter you've typed, the command will be highlighted according to your configuration of your color theme, specifically
shape_external_resolved. As you keep typing,
which fires to find out if the command is found or not. This allows you to know whether you've created a typo before you ever hit enter in the nushell repl.
Since this might have a performance impact, we've put this behind a configuration point named
highlight_resolved_externals in the config.nu file. Set it to
true to enable this functionality and
false to disable it. It defaults to
false.
Right now, with a dark theme, here's one way of configuring these colors, in the config.nu color theme, that showcases this functionality. Also, make sure you have
highlight_resolved_externals set to
true.
shape_internalcall: cyan_bold # internal commands that are found will be this color
shape_external: darkorange # external "commands" that do not exist, will be this color
shape_external_resolved: light_yellow_bold # external commands that are found with `which`, will be this color
You can read more about it and see a gif in #11135 where @fdncred implemented the feature.
New "out of bound" error [toc]
@nibon7 introduces in #11201 a new error which is pretty common to programming languages: the "out of bound" error.
This will cause the following command to give an "out of bound" error:
"foo" | str index-of '' --range 10..11
Details on the
0.87.1 hotfix release [toc]
In between the last
0.87.0 release and the one from today, there has been a quick hotfix release to address two major bugs to two quite important filesystem commands:
rm and
cp.
Below are some details about these two bug fixes:
- @IanManske fixed
rmin #11064 which has trouble removing files after a
cd
- @kubouch fixed a similar one about
cpin #11080, addressing #10832
Need help to wrap... commands? [toc]
In the previous release, the
extern-wrapped command has been deprecated and it is now being removed. An issue did persist though, making
def --wrapped not a suitable replacement for the old command... which was fixed in #11235 by the changes from @KAAtheWiseGit:
def --wrapped commands won't create a help page anymore, allowing to send
-h and
--help to other commands:
def --wrapped foo [...rest] { echo $rest }
foo --help -h
will give no help page
─┬──────
0│--help
1│-h
─┴──────
Restricting use of internal variables [toc]
Nushell features some internal variables that users can't redeclare, i.e.
$nu,
$env and
$in.
Note
$env is the special of the three because one can mutate it with
$env.FOO = "i'm foo"
but it is impossible to do
let env = 123
However, up until now and the work of @KAAtheWiseGit in #11169 and #11228, it was possible to redefined these variables in command definition: the code would parse and run, but you would get the internal values instead of the ones passed to the command, which is a nasty silent bug! From now on, the following will give an error
def foo [nu] { print $nu }
def bar [env] { print $env }
def baz [in] { print $in }
Also, because
$nu and
$env don't have spans by construction, i.e. they are not defined in any script where a span would make sense but rather internally when Nushell starts, accessing their
metadata does not make sense. This release makes the error more helpful:
metadata $env
Error: × Built-in variables `$env` and `$nu` have no metadata
╭─[entry #1:1:1]
1 │ metadata $env
· ──┬─
· ╰── no metadata available
╰────
A small update on the LSP [toc]
@schrieveslaach has been working again on the built-in LSP of Nushell. With #10941, completions should get better with this release :partying:
Our set of commands is evolving [toc]
As usual, new release rhymes with changes to commands!
New commands
is-terminalby @drbrain in #10970
std null-deviceby @WindSoilder in #11070
mktempby @tskinn in #11005
storby @fdncred in #11170 => see the section below
A local in-memory database with
stor
With this release we've implemented a new sqlite family of commands called
stor.
stor is meant to be short for "storing data in an in-memory sqlite database". That's right, this family of commands supports an in-memory database. This in-memory database will be accessible as long as they share the same executable instance. A new instance is created with each new nushell instance and the in-memory database cannot be shared between instances. We're exited to see what new things you'll invent with this technology, although we still consider it in the experimental phase. Please feel free to submit PRs to make the usage of it better and more robust. There are examples of how to use each command in the PR.
Here the summary you get when you execute the
stor command.
Usage:
> stor
Subcommands:
stor create - Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database
stor delete - Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database
stor export - Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file
stor import - Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database
stor insert - Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database
stor open - Opens the in-memory sqlite database
stor reset - Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables
stor update - Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database
Flags:
-h, --help - Display the help message for this command
Input/output types:
╭─#─┬──input──┬─output─╮
│ 0 │ nothing │ string │
╰───┴─────────┴────────╯
Changes to existing commands
- thanks to @KAAtheWiseGit in #11195,
input listwill accept more input/output types
- the
list<string> -> stringI/O pair has been added to the
lastcommand by @amtoine in #11137
- with the work of @IanManske in #11258,
insert,
updateand
upsertshould now work more consistently with
lists, e.g.
[0, 2] | update 0 {|i| $i + 1 } # will give [1, 2]
[0, 1, 2] | insert 5 5 # will give "index too large" error
Deprecated commands
std clipin #11097: this command was handy but did not fit the philosophy of the standard library
std testingin #11151: even though in a VERY EARLY stage of its development, we would like to focus our efforts on the Nupm project and especially its simple
nupm testcommand
Removed commands
as part of the deprecation plan of last release, the following commands and options have been removed by @amtoine:
extern-wrappedand
export extern-wrappedin favor of
def --wrappedin #11000
--notfrom
globin favor of
--excludein #10839
sizein favor of
str statsin #10784
unfoldin favor of
generatein #10773
def-envand
export def-envin favor of
def --envin #10999
Breaking changes [toc]
- #8984 Respect non-zero exit code in subexpressions and blocks
Starting with this release, if a subexpression (eg
(echo foo.txt)) or block (eg
if true { echo foo.txt } evaluated to a non-zero exit code, it will no longer be lost and instead will be the exit code of that expression. This allows them to act more naturally when an external command fails.
- #11144 No longer allow
{a: 1, a: 2}
We now error if you repeat the same field name when creating a record, for example
{a: 1, a: 2}.
We've removed the deprecated commands
def-env and
export def-env. Instead, use
def --env. Likewise, we've done the same for
extern-wrapped and
export extern-wrapped. Instead, use
def --wrapped.
- #10773 remove the
unfoldcommand
We've renamed the previous
unfold command. Instead, use the
generate command.
- #10784 remove
sizecommand in favor of
str stats
We've also removed the
size command, which had an ambiguous name. Now, use
str stats to get information about string content.
- #10839 remove
--notfrom
glob
This release replaces the confusing
--not flag of
glob to instead be
glob --exclude.
- #11058 nu-table/ Add
-t/themeargument && Replace
-n/start-numberwith
-i/index
To make how to update the table numbering more clear, we've replaced
table -n with
table -i/
table --index.
Full changelog
