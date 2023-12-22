This week in Nushell #226
Nushell
- dependabot[bot] bumped unsafe-libyaml from 0.2.9 to 0.2.10, and Bump itertools from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0, and Bump lscolors from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0, and Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.16.24 to 1.16.25, and Bump shadow-rs from 0.24.1 to 0.25.0
- sholderbach bumped
fancy-regexto single
0.12.0version, and Expand the workspace
membersin
Cargo.toml, and Construct
Records only through checked helpers
- IanManske made
Call::get_flag_exprreturn
&Expressioninstead of owned value , and Simplify
SIGQUIThandling, and Refactor
group-bywith closure grouper, and Remove
Expr::MatchPattern, and Remove
Value::MatchPattern
- AucaCoyan created 📝 Update
str trimCLI help doc
- nibon7 fixed build for BSDs, and Bump windows from 0.48.0 to 0.52.0
- fdncred added special emoji handling for debug --raw
- ysthakur created Only run $env.PROMPT_COMMAND once per prompt (copy of #10986)
- WindSoilder deprecated
--flag: boolin custom command, and enable flag value type checking
- 0323pin fixed build on NetBSD
- stormasm created nu-cli repl get_command_finished_marker() does not need to be pub
- KAAtheWiseGit renamed extra's
formatto
format pattern
- hustcer downgraded openssl-src to fix riscv64 build target, close #11345
- crides fixed shell integration markers
- amtoine improved completions of
useand
overlay use
- hardfau1t created fix(cd): on android/termux fails to cd into /sdcard
Documentation
- Trent-Fellbootman created Update types_of_data.md
- WindSoilder created add information about switches
- github-actions[bot] created Compressed Images
- amtoine created logo contest announcement
- MediosZ created Sync zh-CN shells_in_shells.
- braddunbar created Typo in history menu section
Nu_Scripts
- AucaCoyan created ✨ add more
ghcompletions, and ✨ Add the first layer of depth to the cmds, and ✨ First
ghcompletions
- robbienohra created fix: missing regex flag
- fj0r created merge container-inspect into container-process-list, and comma: support filter, watch, poll, and new module comma and some updates
- adrian5 created Add tokyo-moon theme variant
- kjelly created fix git-v2 and kubernetes