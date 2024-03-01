This week in Nushell #236
Nushell
- devyn made implemented streaming for plugins, added a new
teecommand, and made internal improvements: Plugin StreamReader: fuse the iterator after an error, Add Goodbye message to ensure plugins exit when they are no longer needed, Rename spans in the serialized form of Value, Print stderr streams to stderr in
pipeline_data::print_if_stream(), and Add
teecommand for operating on copies of streams, and Bidirectional communication and streams for plugins
- fdncred removed old
mvcommand in favor of
umv(renamed to mv), bumped reedline to test ExecuteHostCommand changes, added an
is-not-emptycommand as a QOL improvement, and allowed current day to be highlighted
- WindSoilder made lots of improvements to globbing: deprecated
str escape-glob, Glob: don't allow implicit casting between glob and string, and Don't expand globs if user pass variables.
- PanGan21 fixed:
to mdcommand to process empty headers
- IanManske disabled flaky network tests, added an
upsertexample, and moved
typosconfig to repo root
- ZzMzaw extended the clear command so it can clear the terminal's history
- hustcer made coreutils umkdir the default mkdir, and fixed Windows msvc *.msi builds
- kik4444 fixed
touchto allow changing timestamps on directories
- FilipAndersson245 replaced the Criterion benchmarking framework with Divan, made benchmark changes, and fixed tests.
- ayax79 fixed up an issue with dataframes, and handled more errors in the REPL so they don't propagate up and kill the REPL
- nils-degroot added date support in
from xlsx
- sholderbach removed some unnecessary static
Vecs, fixed
cargo b -p nu-command --tests, and fixed a future lint by
truncate(false)in
touch
- 132ikl fixed completions for directories with hidden files
- Olilin1 fixed string_to_table in ssv.rs so it now filters comments. (issue #11997)
- zhiburt improved
table -a
- astral-l added a --signed flag for binary into int conversions, and added binary data handling to
bitscommands
- ysthakur added a ConfigDirNotFound error
Extension
- AucaCoyan created 🐛 fix markdown formatting for hover lsp
Documentation
- WindSoilder created add documentation about glob value, and Update moving_around.md about glob information.
- kubouch created Update how_nushell_code_gets_run.md
- devyn created Add documentation for Goodbye in plugin protocol, and Fix issues with spans in the JSON examples in the plugin protocol reference, and Add docs for streaming plugin protocol overhaul
- IanManske created Run typos on blog
- SeerLite created Fix typos in cheat_sheet.md
- JackTheMico created Add pyenv path setup to configuration.md
- adrian5 created Some cleanup of lang-guide.md
Nu_Scripts
- AucaCoyan created ✨ add
cargo-makecompletions, and ✨ add
rgcompletions, and ✨ add
batcompletions, and 🐛 fix optional arg in
git stash show
- fj0r created Rename edit to nve to avoid potential conflicts, and merge nvdc into nvc, and add
gig --empty-dir
reedline
- kit494way created Fix rendering prompt after ExecuteHostCommand