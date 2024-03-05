This week in Nushell #237
Nushell
- devyn improved the error message for a plugin version mismatch, changed the ignore command to use drain() instead of collecting a value, and replaced panics with errors in thread spawning
- abusch introduced workspace dependencies
- kubouch experimented with the debugger/profiler
- rgwood fixed up ctrl+C handling in
into_sqlite, and removed an unused/incorrect input type from
start
- NowackiPatryk fixed unexpected SQLite insert behaviour
- hustcer fixed Nu release packages after upgrading to Nu v0.91, and upgraded to Nu v0.91 for the release and nightly workflow
- fdncred fixed a
du
--excludeglobbing bug, fixed the
--table-nameparameter for
into sqlite, and allowed
view sourceto view aliases again
- VlkrS fixed the build on OpenBSD
- dj-sourbrough fixed: lex now throws error on unbalanced closing parentheses
- IanManske fixed clippy lints, fixed a broken doc link, and fixed
chronodeprecation warnings
- NotTheDr01ds converted help example results to text
- robjwells adjusted examples in date commands
- geekvest fixed typos in comments
- sholderbach bumped version to
0.91.1, rescheduled dependabot PR opening to Wednesday, pinned
reedlineto 0.30.0 release, and bumped version for 0.91.0 release
- Dorumin improved sleep resolution
- ysthakur fixed the const string interpolation test, and canonicalized default-config-dir and plugin-path
- jordanst3wart added examples for adding paths to PATH, and to load from a custom file in
default_env.nu
Extension
- fdncred created update version and changelog, and update grammar for 0.91.0
Documentation
- shenjiangqiu created Fix a bug in zoxide completer
- rgwood created Mention cell paths in Working w/ Tables
- maxim-uvarov created update text to replace
std testingwith
testing.nu
- WindSoilder created fix typo in lang-guide, and Update 2024-03-05-nushell_0_91_0.md
- fhalim created Corrected link to direnv nu_script config
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.91
- kubouch created Add autogenerated content
- IanManske created Edit 0.91.0 release notes, and Add changes to 0.91 release notes
- jordanst3wart created Add an example of adding multiple paths
- amtoine created Release notes for
0.91.0
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created nu-complete docker containers: show all containers, and
gb -dwithout arguments cleans branches, and upgrade to 0.91
- sholderbach created Add option
list-merged-pr --table
- kubouch created Allow listing merged PRs by milestone, and Reorder release dependencies
- szsdk created fix: output format changed in
zellij ls
- apraga created Support for catppuccin-latte
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump dependencies in lockfile, and Bump version for 0.30.0 release
Nana
- cablehead created chore: update to nushell 0.91, and update nana to nushell 0.90.1 and Tauri 1.6