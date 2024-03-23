The last 2 weeks in Nushell #239
(we were busy and missed last week's update, sorry)
Nushell
devyn made a LOT of improvements, mostly around plugins:
- introduced better generic errors for plugins (and perhaps scripts)
- allowed plugins to set environment variables in their caller's scope
- refactored
PluginCustomValue::render_to_base_value_in
- merged stream_example into the example plugin and cleaned up names
- added
Value::recurse_mut()to save duplicated code in
PluginCustomValue
- supported custom values in plugin examples
- made more robustness improvements to plugin persistence tests
- disabled plugin GC tests on macOS
- reorganized plugin API around commands
- added environment engine calls for plugins
- made the plugin persistence GC delay test more reliable
- synced with the plugin garbage collector when setting config
- fixed an unused IntoSpanned warning in nu_parser::parse_keywords when 'plugin' feature not enabled
- fixed locking soundness in PersistentPlugin
- improved the error message for a plugin version mismatch
- supported all custom value operations on plugin custom values
- kept plugins persistently running in the background
- added support for engine calls from plugins.
- improved handling of EOF in MsgPack deserializer
- miscellaneous documentation fixes
- refactored PipelineDataHeader ⇄ PipelineData
- fixed a broken build by replacing value_string() straggler
- added support for
into string for custom values
- made custom value type handling more consistent
- made EngineState clone cheaper with Arc on all heavy objects (1, 2)
- fixed zip signature to mention closure input type
- changed the ignore command to use drain() instead of collecting a value
fdncred bumped the rust-toolchain to 1.75.0, and removed stdlib logging environment variables.
JoaoFidalgo1403 fixed usage of the --tabs flag while converting to json.
WindSoilder removed the str escape-glob command, cleaned cp tests, removed test warnings, fixed ls with an empty string, and made closure in
docommand support default parameters and type checking.
sholderbach refactored source cache into the
CachedFilestruct, updated contributor image generation with new upper bound, bumped
arboardfrom
3.3.0to
3.3.2, responded to nightly clippy, removed the rarely used std-lib issue template, minor refactored in
to html, refactored benches for more command benchmarks, included benchmarks in the CI clippy run, bumped
iana-time-zonedue to yanked locked version, removed outdated doccomment on
EngineState, disabled
fmtfeature of
polars(-core), bumped
reedlineto dev (and
strum), removed feat
extraand included it in default, and restructured
nu-protocolinto more meaningful units.
YizhePKU fixed a missing parse error when extra tokens were given to let bindings, and fixed inaccurate sleep duration.
IanManske used the rest argument in
export useto match
use, fixed wrong stdout with
e>|, fixed
$invalue for
insertclosure, fixed ignored clippy lints, fixed clippy lints, and overhauled IO and redirection.
thomassimmer fixed a histogram error message.
Tastaturtaste used the system clipboard only for explicit copy/paste operations, addressing issue 11907.
ysthakur canonicalized each component of config files, canonicalized the config dir, updated tests Playground, and used XDG_CONFIG_HOME before the default config directory.
nils-degroot improved the error message for
into sqlitewith empty records.
kubouch refactored nu-check, and continued to experiment with the debugger.
hustcer upgraded actions/checkout and softprops/action-gh-release, fixed Nu release packages after upgrading to Nu v0.91, and upgraded Nu to v0.91 for release and nightly workflow.
NowackiPatryk fixed unexpected sqlite insert behavior (attempt 2).
wellweek removed a repetitive word.
FilipAndersson245 dived into extra benchmarks.
dannou812 fixed
to json -rnot removing whitespaces.
lavafroth used environment variables to prevent the command_not_found from recursing.
Documentation
- IanManske created Edit release notes
- qdm12 created fix(files.md): override Cargo.toml in example
- devyn created Release notes for 0.92.0 for @devyn so far, and Plugin command api doc updates, and Env var plugin engine calls docs, and Custom value ops documentation, and Add "Contrib" link to the navbar, and Documentation for plugin persistence, and Documentation for engine calls
- fdncred created a few more tweaks, and some formatting tweaks to the language guide
- gdennie created ensure showing of back ticks in
<code />block example
- zerfix created Document dynamic command arguments
- jweckman created Update plugins.md (#12146)
- ysthakur created Add info on XDG_CONFIG_HOME
- sholderbach created Remove feature
extradetection from make_docs.nu, and Fix release note toc
- remmycat created Add cookbook chapter on how to read env vars from foreign shell scripts
- Gremious created Clarify pipeline arguments/output in book
- edhowland created Added missing types in Basic Types section.
Nu_Scripts
- texastoland created [stdlib-candidate] Clean up
str append/
prependa little, and Refactor toolkit.nu, and Refactor stdlib-candidate for nupm, and [stdlib-candidate]
set-env
- AucaCoyan created ✨ add
gh gistand gh repo
listand
view, and ✨ add
fluttercompletions, and 🐛 fix more parser errors, and 🐛 fix a couple of parser errors, and ✨
clone allscript, and 🐛 fix
scoopcompletinos (an extra
), and ✨ add a
nu-checkverification CI
- fnuttens created Add chezmoi aliases
- fj0r created standardized parameter naming for
--helpand fix regex capture, and nu-complete docker containers: show all containers
- neur1n created fix: update modules/virtual_environments/nu_msvs to work with nushell 0.91.0
reedline
- fdncred created Revert "Move left when exiting insert mode"
- sholderbach created Bump version of
strum/
strum_macros
- Tastaturtaste created Use the OS clipboard only for explicit cut/copy/paste operations
Nana
- cablehead created fix: collect LazyRecords before attempting to serialize them