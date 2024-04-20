This week in Nushell #243
Nushell
- devyn made lots of improvements, mostly around plugin support: switched the plugin msgpack protocol to named format, fixed the error output in the Python plugin to match LabeledError, added an example Nushell plugin written in Nushell itself, improved safety of
get_unchecked_strin
nu_system::macos, replaced subtraction of Instants and Durations with saturating subtractions, removed unnecessary fields from Python plugin signature, added a panic unwind handler during plugin calls, improved error messages for plugin protocol by removing
#[serde(untagged)], introduced local socket mode and foreground terminal control for plugins, and implemented copy-on-write for record values
- ayax79 did lots of work on dataframe support: removed the polars dtypes command, and only marked collected dataframes as from_lazy=false when collect is called from the collect command, and upgraded nu-cmd-dataframe to polars 0.39, and upgraded nu_plugin_polars to polars 0.39.1, and fixed NuLazyFrame/NuDataFrame conversion issues, and cleaned up to_pipe_line_data and cache_and_to_value, making them part of CustomValueSupport, and ensured that lazy frames converted via to-lazy are not converted back to eager frames later in the pipeline
- poliorcetics added more details to
version
- amtoine added "to nuon" enumeration of possible styles, and created a new
nuoncrate from
from nuonand
to nuon
- fdncred improved
nu --lspcommand tooltips, and added the ability to set metadata
- WindSoilder set the type of default NU_LIB_DIRS and NU_PLUGIN_DIRS to
list<string>, and disallowed skip on external stream, and removed useless path.rs, and unified
working_set.errorusage
- TheLostLambda fixed shell_integration to set window title on startup
- IanManske boxed
ImportPatternin
Expr, and added
ListItemtype for
Expr::List, and made
group-byreturn errors in closure, and added
Record::into_columns
- sholderbach updated crate feature flags, and implemented
FusedIteratorfor record iterators, did minor housekeeping in the parser, and improved
with-envrobustness, and disallowed setting the
PWDvia
load-envinput
- merelymyself used abbreviated string instead of debug string for
DatetimeParseErrors
- schrieveslaach improved config behaviour in LSP Mode
- YizhePKU fixed circular source causing Nushell to crash
Documentation
- SCKelemen fixed(lang-guide): IEE-754 -> IEEE-754
- maxim-uvarov added the
notoperator in the list of the order of operations
- devyn documented all variants of
Valueand fixed error types
- hustcer upgraded all actions for GitHub workflows
Nu_Scripts
- devyn added nu_plugin_nu_example to bump-version.nu
- nils-degroot added
zellij action new-tabcompletions
- kubouch reverted "fix: prefix conda commands with
conda"
- zhangymPerson added mvn completion