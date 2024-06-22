This Week in Nushell #252
Nushell
- NotTheDr01ds fixed the
generatecommand's signature, added a
doexample, suppressed column index for default
caloutput, and improved table rendering in
help.
- devyn added shape_glob_interpolation to default_config.nu, fixed nu-system build on arm64 FreeBSD, fixed compilation for
nu_protocol::value::from_valueon 32-bit targets, moved most peculiar argument handling for external calls into the parser, changed the error style during tests to
plain, and allowed plugins to report their own version and store it in the registry.
- cptpiepmatz added derive macros for
FromValueand
IntoValueto ease the use of
Values in Rust code.
- zhiburt added vertical lines to nu-explore and fixed index/transpose issue.
- ayax79 made lots of dataframe improvements: improved performance for Polars inference, added the ability to turn on performance debugging through an env var for the Polars plugin, and enabled opening JSON lines dataframes with Polars lazy JSON lines reader.
- fdncred added a system-level folder for future autoloading and updated the
trycommand's help.
- weirdan updated the
sys userssignature.
- edwinjhlee updated the README.md.
- WindSoilder improved commands that support range input.
Documentation
- weirdan removed mentions of the
envcommand.
- NotTheDr01ds cleaned up the Imperative Language Map and made an extensive Nu Map cleanup.
- dependabot[bot] bumped braces from 3.0.2 to 3.0.3.
- hustcer upgraded the shiki syntax highlight plugin and lefthook, among others.
- maxim-uvarov moved
dataframes_md-update.nufile into the
toolsfolder.