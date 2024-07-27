This week in Nushell #257
Nushell
- devyn fixed
keybindings listbeing empty by default, fixed
$inin range expressions, bumped Nushell's version (1, 2), and updated parsing for unknown args in known externals to be like normal external calls.
- fdncred updated release-pkg.nu with a working URL for the less license, and updated query web example due to Wikipedia changes.
- ayax79 updated the version for nu-ansi-term and reedline.
- NotTheDr01ds updated the query-web example to use new chunks.
- f3wenbo fixed an output format issue in
char --list.
- IanManske fixed setting metadata on byte streams.
Documentation
- devyn added an example for the new CallDecl engine call, updated the
CustomValueusage example, abbreviated the output in an example in dataframes to avoid a typo false positive, worked on the release notes for 0.96.0, and added
FindDecland
CallDeclengine calls to the plugin protocol reference.
- sinisa-szabo updated 00_flow_control_overview.md.
- IanManske removed unnecessary ignore in typos config, and replaced
groupwith
chunksin the docs.
- hustcer refreshed command docs for Nu v0.96.0.
- NotTheDr01ds updated and fixed Cookbook Tables, and provided updates for 0.96 $in improvements.
- ayax79 created release notes for
0.96.0.
Nu_Scripts
- NotTheDr01ds updated themes preview to use
chunksinstead of the deprecated
group, fixed cell-path in themes, and updated theme preview scripts and screenshots.
- christoph-blessing fixed incorrect docker commands.
- lizclipse fixed sys usage.
- ayax79 fixed the ordering and added nu-drive-value for nu_release.nu.
- devyn added more notes about transferring ownership during release, and moved notes for plugin developers to the top level in release notes.
- sadguitarius added silent option to nu_msvs.
- AucaCoyan fixed
scope commandscall and columns, and provided parser fixes.
- OJarrisonn fixed catppuccin themes declared as
constinside a record, and updated nu-complete for git ref and git files-and-ref to use nu-complete git switch.
- amtoine worked on the
nu-themesmake script, bumped the
nu-hookspackage to
0.2.0, proposed an RFC to add a command to help parse arguments in scripts, and added
ways-to-add-up-toto the "math" module.
- Okdro added git grep completions.