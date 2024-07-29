Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.96.1 of Nu. This release fixes various bugs introduced by the 0.96.0 release, including the behavior of $in in range expressions, and some minor fixes to IR evaluation and plugins.

Nu 0.96.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

0.96.0 changed how $in -containing expressions worked to make them more consistent, but we missed checking the expressions contained within ranges. Piping to a range expression containing $in has now been fixed:

3 | 0 .. $in | each { print }

Thanks to Maxim Uvarov for finding and reporting this issue!

A bug was found by user warp over on Discord in the new internal representation engine that we introduced as a preview in 0.96.0. Subexpressions (i.e., expressions in parentheses) should not have any impact on the capturing behavior of external commands, but this was implemented incorrectly. In 0.96.0, the following code produced no output when run with IR even though it should have still resulted in a message being printed:

(nu -c 'print foo'); null

This was most noticeable when running some kind of interactive command, as it would result in stdout not being a TTY. We have fixed the IR implementation to match the behavior of the AST evaluator.

A memory leak was present when using the new CallDecl engine call from plugins. The arguments included in the call would persist in memory until the plugin call ended, rather than being removed at the end of the engine call. This has been fixed.