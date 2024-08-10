This week in Nushell #259
Nushell
- ysthakur added a new
completions.sortoption
- ayax79 merged
polars sinkand
polars to-*into
polars save, added
polars sinkcommand for streaming collect, made
polars openopen a lazy frame by default, updated
polars firstand
polars lastto handle lazy frames natively, added plist support, and attempted to guess file content type when opening with --raw
- Qnbie made the math commands const
- qfel cleaned up key event handling in
explore
- sholderbach updated typo definitions and reworked
helpgeneration internals
- NotTheDr01ds added a type signature example for
def commandand allowed
intinput when using a formatstring in
into datetime
- kurokirasama added nu_plugin_polars to build and install scripts
- KAAtheWiseGit fixed a typo in an example and created a
random binarycommand
- fdncred updated to latest reedline commit 919292e
- jameschensmith included empty table data cells in
query webtables
- weirdan added multipart/form-data uploads
- cablehead fixed relay Signals reset to plugins
- lavafroth added feature to prefer exact match when completion mode is prefix
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds added History and keybindings in Coming from Bash, added Bash
forcommand mapping, removed dead snippets from translated Installation chapters, fixed missing links due to changed command names, and mapped for PowerShell ForEach-Object
- weirdan added docs for file uploads
- danyx23 fixed line numbers having different line height in code blocks
- hustcer upgraded shiki, vuepress and related plugins
Nu_Scripts
- phoenixr-codes added Top commands one-liner
- devyn added warning to release checklist for nu-ansi-term
reedline
- sholderbach removed out of date YouTube links
- tisonkun ensured lockfile is up-to-date
- adaschma fixed vi mode change not being pastable