Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.97.1 of Nu. This release makes parsing of assignments more consistent, enhances path completions, and includes many enhancements to commands.

Note: this was going to be version 0.97.0, but that version had to be yanked due to a last minute bug. This is still the next major version, not a patch release.

Nu 0.97.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

The assignment operators and const have been changed (#13385) to better reflect the behavior used by let and mut . Before 0.97, these two statements would have been interpreted very differently:

mut num = 2 | $in * 4 # equivalent to: mut num = (2 | $in * 4) $num = 2 | $in * 4 # equivalent to: ($num = 2) | $in * 4

Because assignment operators were parsed just like any other operator, they didn't absorb the rest of the pipeline or run commands the same way that let and mut do, so parentheses were often necessary. This has been changed so that the latter example is now equivalent to $num = (2 | $in * 4) instead. The following are also now all possible, and would have been errors before:

# $path will be set to 'a/b' const path = 'a' | path join 'b' mut x = 2 # $x will be set to a random integer $x = random int # $x will be set to 6 # previously `math sum` would have received nothing input $x = [ 1 2 3 ] | math sum # $env.FOO will be set to a random string $env .FOO = random chars

However, this also introduces a pretty major breaking change. The following would have set variables to strings before:

const foo = bar # 'bar' $quux += baz # appends 'baz' $env .FOO = `C:\foo\bar\baz.exe`

With the new change, these would all be interpreted as commands instead. To try to make this less surprising, we have decided to require the caret ( ^ ) to be used when invoking external commands from a bare word on the right hand side of an assignment (alone, not within parentheses). Failing to use the caret causes a parse error. If you intend to run the command, simply add the caret:

$env .FOO = ^`C:\foo\bar\baz.exe`

Otherwise, consider using a type of string that doesn't cause command execution:

$env .FOO = 'C:\foo\bar\baz.exe'

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

Thanks to @lavafroth in #13302, path completions now explicitly check for and prefer an exact match for a basename instead of longer or similar names.

Also, thanks to @lyuha in #13321, when completing paths on Windows, the last path separator in use will now be preserved. If the path was most recently using forward slashes, the completion will suggest a forward slash, but if it was using backslashes (as is conventional for Windows), it will continue to suggest backslashes. This should make things a bit more ergonomic for those who prefer to use forward slashes on Windows.

Thanks to @KAAtheWiseGit in #13542, the random binary command was added. This command has one required parameter which is the number of bytes to generate.

> random binary 16 Length : 16 ( 0x10 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 28 99 b7 0e c0 2f 02 0c d8 5a b9 69 72 36 86 30 ( ××•×/•_×Z×ir6×0

In #13505, @Embers-of-the-Fire added the --update / -u flag to mv . This has the same behavior/purpose as the --update flag on cp . Namely:

move and overwrite only when the SOURCE file is newer than the destination file or when the destination file is missing

In #13597, the --raw flag was added to print . This will bypass any pretty formatting from table and instead write data directly to stdout or stderr.

The polars sink and polars to-* commands have been merged (#13568) into a single command, polars save . This change helps to choose the most efficient option possible for lazyframes, allowing them to stream out to disk when supported.

In #13532, thanks to @weirdan, the http post command now supports the multipart/form-data content type.

Thanks to @qfel, after #13618, the name column from the ps command will now contain the name of the process instead of its path.

After #13479, the --full-paths / -f flag for ls will cause the paths in the target column to be fully qualified paths.

Thanks to @maxim-uvarov in #13464, stor no longer implicitly removes ansi escape sequences from strings that will be stored.

Streams from external commands will now (#13422) have their stderr printed to nu 's stderr, if captured but not used.

polars open will now open a lazyframe by default (#13556). The --lazy option has been removed, and --eager has been added instead, to explicitly open an eager dataframe.

The polars to-* commands have been superseded by polars save .

In #13566, @Qnbie has made more math commands usable in constant evaluation:

math abs

math avg

math ceil

math floor

math log

math max

math median

math min

math mode

math product

math round

math stddev

math sqrt (#13487)

(#13487) math sum

math variance

After #13612, glob now also takes globs (in addition to strings) as the first parameter.

Thanks to @NotTheDr01ds in #13541, integer values can now be piped into into datetime in combination with a format string. The integers will be interpreted based on the format string. Example:

1724112000 | into datetime - f '%s' # => Tue, 20 Aug 2024 00:00:00 +0000 (now)

Thanks to @Bahex in #13461, the accumulator argument is now also passed as pipeline input to the closure provided to reduce .

Thanks to @weirdan in #13502, split words no longer removes digits and instead treats them as part of a word.

Thanks to @Embers-of-the-Fire, some potential panics for query web were fixed in #13507.

Additionally, thanks to @jameschensmith in #13538, an issue with values appearing in the wrong column due to missing data was fixed.

#13618 Prefer process name over executable path

#13568 Merge polars sink and polars to-* to polars save

and to #13556 polars open will now open a lazy frame by default

will now open a lazy frame by default #13302 feat: prefer exact match when completion mode is prefix

#13422 save: print to stderr for bytestream

#13385 Make assignment and const consistent with let / mut

consistent with / #13464 don't force stripping ansi codes from strings in stor

#13181 feat: make ctrlc available to plugins

Interrupt (ctrl-C) signals are now available to plugins, thanks to @cablehead in #13181. The EngineInterface::register_signal_handler method is used to set up a handler for interrupt & clear signals. A new plugin input message, Signal , has been added to support this functionality. For non-Rust plugins, please be sure to add support for this message as appropriate.

The metadata of PipelineData has been added to the protocol in #13495, ensuring that metadata can be preserved across plugin calls, or used by plugins as appropriate.

This required some pretty significant changes to PipelineDataHeader , with Value now being a tuple variant, and the ListStreamInfo and ByteStreamInfo now containing metadata fields. Non-Rust plugins will definitely need to be updated to be compatible with this change. Please check that your plugins conform to the updated documentation. There are no API changes to nu-plugin required, so Rust plugins should just need to be recompiled.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and improve documentation 🙏