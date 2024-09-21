This week in Nushell #265
Nushell
- devyn bumped version to
0.98.0, and made IR the default evaluator
- ayax79 improved null handling when converting from nu -> dataframe, and caught more Polars panics
- hustcer fixed an issue with the Nu Dockerfile
Documentation
- paulie4 added references to
exploreand
firstin
coming_from_bash.md
- nome removed outdated mention of $it
- cptpiepmatz documented the recommended MIME type for Nushell
- hustcer refreshed command docs for Nu 0.98.0, and fixed make_docs.nu for Nu v0.98
- IanManske edited 0.98.0 release notes, started 0.98.0 release notes, and added release notes for
0.98.0
Nu_Scripts
- OJarrisonn updated to new rustup help page style
- IanManske edited release notes template
- fj0r upgraded range syntax
reedline
- devyn bumped version to
0.35.0