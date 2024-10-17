Nushell 0.99.1
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.99.1 of Nu. This release fixes a bug regarding
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE.
Where to get it
Nu 0.99.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Bug fixes and other changes [toc]
A bug was introduced in 0.99.0 where
return,
break, and
continue could cause
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE to be set to 1. This has been fixed in #14120.