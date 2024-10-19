This week in Nushell #269
Nushell
- fdncred allowed
group-byand
split-byto work with other values, added rendered and json error messages in try/catch, reverted "Add the
history importcommand", and added
likeand
not-likeoperators as synonyms for the regex operators
=~and
!~
- IanManske fixed an issue with the last exit code not being set, and fixed keybinding parsing
- 132ikl added count to uniq search terms and rate-limited save command progress bar updates
- ayax79 updated to rust 1.80.1, implemented
polars unnest, and bumped reedline to version 0.36
- YizhePKU reduced duplicate dependencies on the
windowscrate
- devyn made
plugin listread state from plugin registry file as well
- hustcer added a workflow to set milestone for a merged PR automatically
- sgvictorino ran ensure_flag_arg_type for short flag values
- WindSoilder prevented
usecommand from creating a variable with empty record if it doesn't define any constants and changed display_error.exit_code to false by default
Documentation
- chuckwondo fixed dataframe python example
- IanManske added 0.99.1 release notes, finished 0.99.0 release notes, started 0.99.0 release notes, and added release notes for
0.99.0
- vyadh updated Coming from Bash for reading a secret
- hustcer refreshed Nu command docs for v0.99
- NotTheDr01ds updated Standard Library for 0.99
Nu_Scripts
- louiss0 fixed errors with yadm command file and rewrote the yadm module
- bminer added find_in command to search files