This week in Nushell #270
Nushell
- fdncred added
command_typeto help, added
nameto
$env.config.keybindings, made adding newlines with
to textmore consistent and opt-out-able, updated reedline, added metadata on
open --rawwith bytestreams, tried to fix osc633 escaping yet again, added
start_timeto
ps -lon macos, and added is_const to
help commandsand
scope commands
- sholderbach bumped
brotlito 6.0.0, made the contributor image wider, bumped the version to 0.99.2, and added slice as a search term on
range
- ayax79 upgraded to polars 0.43
- hustcer added a GitHub action to CI to add milestones automatically
- sgvictorino fixed a bug when exporting constants with type signatures in modules, and added a error when closure param lists aren't terminated by
|
- PhotonBursted implemented defensive handling of errors when transposing
- adaschma let
url build_queryaccept records with lists of strings
- zhiburt introduced footer_inheritance option to table rendering
- Kither12 fixed a panic if tokens are placed after a redirection
- JoaquinTrinanes fixed a bug in
range contains
Documentation
- IanManske added release notes for
0.99.1
Nu_Scripts
- AntoineSebert removed now unnecessary
-bflag