This week in Nushell #271
Nushell
- Kissaki improved comment wording in run_external.rs, and fixed comment typos in run_external.rs
- vyadh added tests for new Alpine and Debian image builds, and added a Debian Dockerfile
- WindSoilder prevented subcommand execution when surrounded with backtick quotes
- hustcer added a RELEASE_QUERY_API build arg for Dockerfiles, and updated the dockerfile for Alpine
- hacker-DOM allowed using function keys F21-F35 for keybindings
- aionescu dropped
once_celldependency, improved
CellPathdisplay output, fixed quoting in
to nuonand refactored quoting functions, and added
?for optional entries when displaying
CellPaths
- NotTheDr01ds did a bunch of work related to escape sequences: added previews of attributes to
ansi -l(e.g., bold, dimmed, blink, etc.), fixed the name for
ansi clear_entire_screen_plus_buffer, and sent both 2J and 3J on clear
- ofek ensured default config files end with a new line
- sgvictorino added support for table literal syntax in
joinright-table argument
- fdncred allowed OEM code pages to be used to decode text
- friaes updated
stor insertto accept lists
- Bahex provided a common implementation for query string conversions in
url joinand
url build-query
- qfel added the history import command (again)
- blindFS fixed LSP non-ASCII character offset issues
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds changed "local environment" example (yet again!), fixed Creating Modules code example (a bit further), updated "Working with Tables" - added info on "index renaming" and the table command, fixed type signatures on custom commands, and rewrote Module chapter
- Kissaki fixed 'Creating Modules' code examples, improved Nerd Fonts docs, and fixed typo in code example
- vyadh added candidate naming convention to the style guide, and added example showing discovery and running of test commands
- amkhlv wrapped script in "def main [] {...}"
- kubouch removed unsupported syntax from type signatures
- victorhck updated spanish Readme translation
Nu_Scripts
- lizclipse fixed network/sockets command