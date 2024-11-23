This week in Nushell #274
Nushell
- NotTheDr01ds ensured default env/config values are always loaded
- rikukiix updated SHLVL (only when interactive) on startup
- fdncred added new --flatten parameter to the ast command, allowed ps1 files to be executed without pwsh/powershell -c file.ps1, updated uutils crates, and fixed a formatting issue with the right prompt
- Bahex made CSV/TSV parsing more flexible, and fixed name collision prevention in
group-by
- rfaulhaber added MAC and IP address entries to
sys net
- devyn turned IR compilation errors into fatal errors
- WindSoilder removed deprecated warnings, and added
--defaultflag to input command
- ysthakur avoided recomputing fuzzy match scores for speed, and added utouch command from uutils/coreutils
- zhiburt improved table footers
- 132ikl updated pipeline formatting logic to use the
display_outputhook
- michel-slm bumped quick-xml to 0.37.0
- sgvictorino made command signature parsing more strict
- IanManske deprecated the
split-bycommand
- Kissaki fixed some doc and code comment typos
- schrieveslaach bumped Calamine dependency
Documentation
- j1mr10rd4n fixed typo in python example code in plugins.md
- Kissaki dropped experimental label from display_output hook, used
infor variable defined condition, fixed absolute path example item text, updated and simplified Escaping to the System Windows Note, fixed and extended CMD.EXE START docs, added missing cmd to nu command, improved pipelines input output types documentation, and added missing cmd to nu command
- allan2 added
--lockedflag to Cargo install
Nu_Scripts
- IanManske fixed typos, and edited release notes template and edit scripts
reedline
- sholderbach set
Ctrl-J/
\nto
ReedlineCommand::Enter
- NotTheDr01ds added Newline keybindings