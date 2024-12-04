Upcoming Configuration Enhancements

In the recent 0.100 release, we made some significant improvements to the way startup configuration is handled. We'll be building on that with additional configuration changes in the upcoming 0.101 release as well. Users who have been running nightly releases or building from source have been trialing these changes for about two weeks now.

Today, we're releasing two documentation items related to these changes:

A guide to upgrading your configuration to take advantage of the enhancements (below). This will also be linked from the 0.101 Release Notes when it becomes available.

A preview of the (now live) new Configuration chapter of the Book. This chapter has been rewritten to match the new functionality, as well as add some previously missing documentation on features like autoload dirs (and more). Once 0.101 releases, this will replace the previous configuration chapter. We welcome reviews of the updates, and any corrections or enhancements can be submitted to the doc repository if needed.

Table of Contents

In a hurry? See Setting Values in the New Config below, then come back and read the rest if needed.

In previous Nushell releases, the recommended practice was to include the entire $env.config record in config.nu and change values within it. Any $env.config keys that were not present in this record would use internal defaults, but these settings weren't introspectable in Nushell.

With changes in releases 0.100 and 0.101, (most, but not all) missing values in $env.config are automatically populated in the record itself using the default, internal values. With this in place, it's no longer necessary to create a monolithic configuration record.

If you have an existing config.nu with a complete $env.config record, you could continue to use it, but you should consider streamlining it based on these new features. This has the following advantages:

Startup will typically be slightly faster.

It's easier to see exactly which values are overridden, as those should be the only settings changed in config.nu .

Configurations are more easily modularized.

If a key name or default value changes in the future, it will only be a breaking change if it was a value that had been overridden. All other values will update seamlessly when you install new Nushell releases. Note This may be an advantage or disadvantage in some situations. For instance, at some point, we plan to switch the default history format to SQLite. When that change occurs in Nushell, it will automatically be changed for all users who hadn't overridden the value. That's a positive change for most users, as they'll automatically be switched to the more advanced format when they upgrade to that (as yet unknown) release, but that change may not be desirable for some users. Of course, these users can always simply override that value when and if the default changes.

Not every default value is introspectable. The following Nushell internals are no longer set (by default) in config.nu and will not be automatically populated:

keybindings

menus

However, the functionality behind them has always been handled internally by Nushell and Reedline. Only user-defined keybindings and menus should (as best-practice) be specified in the $env.config .

To identify which values your current configuration has changed from the defaults, run the following in the current build (or 0.101 when available):

let defaults = nu - n - c "$env.config = {}; $env.config | reject color_config keybindings menus | to nuon" | from nuon | transpose key default let current = $env .config | reject color_config keybindings menus | transpose key current $current | merge $defaults | where $it.current != $it.default

These are the values that you should migrate to your updated config.nu .

Note In the above example, nu (without a path) needs to point to a 0.101 or higher release in order for this to work. This should be the normal result, but users who are temporarily running from a compiled build (e.g. ./target/release/nu ) may need to adjust the command.

Also examine:

Any theme/styling in $env.config.color_config and add those settings if desired.

and add those settings if desired. Your personalized keybindings in $env.config.keybindings . Note that most (perhaps all) of the keybindings in the older default configuration files were simply examples that replicated built-in capabilities and did not change any Nushell functionality.

. Note that most (perhaps all) of the keybindings in the older default configuration files were simply examples that replicated built-in capabilities and did not change any Nushell functionality. Any personalized menus in $env.config.menus . As with keybindings, you do not need to copy over examples.

Rather than defining a monolithic $env.config = { ... all values } as in the past, just create one entry for each setting you wish to override. For example:

$env .config.show_banner = false $env .config.buffer_editor = "code" $env .config.history.file_format = "sqlite" $env .config.history.max_size : 1_000_000 $env .config.history.isolation = true $env .config.keybindings ++= [{ name : "insert_last_token" modifier : "alt" keycode : "char_." event : [ { edit : "InsertString" value : "!$" }, { "send" : "Enter" } ] mode : [ emacs , vi_normal , vi_insert ] }]

Note You could also set $env.config.history to a record, but it's recommended that you override all values if so. For example: $env .config.history = { file_format : sqlite max_size : 1_000_000 sync_on_enter : true isolation : true }