This week in Nushell #282
Nushell
- blindFS added cancellable heavy requests for LSP, implemented workspace-wide operations for LSP, fixed goto definition on variables in match guard, adjusted span of $it/$in to the first character of its scope, and added inlay hints of types in assignments for LSP
- WindSoilder fixed issue with variable names ending in duration suffix on the right side of a range, and added a new
help pipe-and-redirectcommand
- Bahex fixed error propagation in export-env, added new operators 'has' and 'not-has', and added pipeline input support to
generate
- ysthakur replaced skim with nucleo for faster completions
- Tyarel8 made 'into datetime' a noop when input is already a datetime
- hustcer updated Nu to 0.101.0 for workflow and pinned ubuntu-latest to 22.04 for riscv64gc build
- ChrisDenton used non-canonicalized paths in shell integrations
- fdncred replaced icons in grid with devicons + color, and finished removing terminal_size dependency
- sholderbach renamed/deprecated 'range' to 'slice'
- 132ikl removed required positional arguments from 'run-external' and 'exec'
Documentation
- kai687 showed link for save command
- schlich updated hooks.md
- WindSoilder added pipeline examples
- NotTheDr01ds added package dependencies for Nix on macOS
- AdrienLemaire added command_not_found hook for nixos
Nu_Scripts
- melMass updated imgcat and added support for kitty
- LoicRiegel removed duplicate in git-completions.nu
- sholderbach updated release excerpt script, and renamed 'range' to 'slice'
reedline
- sholderbach fixed new clippy lint from 1.84.0