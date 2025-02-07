This Week in Nushell #285

Posted Friday, 2025-02-07.

Since this was a release-week, a number of the changes below are included in the 0.102.0 release, a few were housekeeping tasks related to the release, and some items will, of course, appear in nightly builds and main (and eventually 0.103).

A belated thanks to @0x4D5352 for bringing much-needed consistency to the documentation. With output now commented out in code blocks, you can copy examples directly from the docs and paste them into Nushell.

In case you missed it, in December @ayax79 added polars open support for Amazon S3 in #14648 and followed up this week with polars save to S3 in #15005!

And WindSoilder made it easier to debug Nushell errors with a new backtrace feature (#14945).

Other changes by repository: