Nushell 0.102.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.102.0 of Nu. This release adds runtime pipeline input type checking, several new commands and operators, and various other miscellaneous improvements.
Where to get it
Nu 0.102.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes
- Additions
- New command:
version check
generatewith input
- New operators:
hasand
not-has
- User autoload directories
- Custom completers fall back to file completions
getis now const
format number(renamed from
fmt)
chunkssupports binary input
- New command:
bytes split
- New command:
help pipe-and-redirect
- The
startcommand now works with non-HTTP URIs
- Duration value output from
debug profile
- Several
intocommands can now operate on their own type
touchnow supports globbing
source null/
use null
run-externaland
execnow support list spreading
- New config option:
use_ansi_coloring: 'auto'
- New config option:
banner: 'short'
move --first/
--lastflags
find --no-highlightswitch
seq dateenhancements
content_typemetadata is now assigned to known filetypes that don't have a
fromconvertor
- New command:
- Breaking changes
- Deprecations
- Removals
- Bug fixes and other changes
- Immediate error return
config resetfix
- Fix empty list display when using
- Internal changes to
PipelineDataspans
- Range related bug fixes
stdenhancements
- Nuon conversions of range values now keep step size
explorecommand panic when viewing small binary files
- Convert Path to
listin main and preserve case
- Fix improperly escaped strings in
stor update
- Fix: Auto
cdshould not canonicalize symbolic path
- Fix: Pressing Esc or Q was not closing
explore
- Custom values are now expanded in tables
- Change how
andand
oroperations are compiled to IR to support custom values
- Fix
stor resetwhen there are foreign keys
- New, improved
gridicons
- SHLVL decrement on
exec
cpreflink support on FreeBSD
- Fix root directory traversal issue
- Fix
tablepanic
- Parser fixes
- Streaming improvements
- Additions
- Notes for plugin developers
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
Run-time pipeline input typechecking [toc]
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
Previously, the type of a command's pipeline input was only checked against the input/output types of that command at parse-time. With #14741, this check also now happens at run-time. While these kinds of errors can often be caught at parse-time, adding run-time checks ensures commands can't receive unexpected input values.
Here's an example command, which should only accept integer pipeline input:
def cool-int-print []: int -> nothing {
print $"my cool int is ($in)"
}
1 | cool-int-print
# => my cool int is 1
"evil string" | cool-int-print
# => Error: nu::parser::input_type_mismatch
# =>
# => × Command does not support string input.
# => ╭─[entry #12:1:17]
# => 1 │ "evil string" | cool-int-print
# => · ───────┬──────
# => · ╰── command doesn't support string input
# => ╰────
The parser sees a string, and rejects the invalid input. Before this release however, if the parser couldn't determine an input was invalid, it would happily pass along the invalid value. In this example, the output type of
from json is
any, so the parser doesn't know we're trying to pass a string to
cool-int-print:
"evil string" | from json | cool-int-print
# => my cool int is evil string
After this release, Nushell will also enforce the allowed input types at run-time (notice the error starts with
nu::shell rather than
nu::parse):
"evil string" | from json | cool-int-print
# => Error: nu::shell::only_supports_this_input_type
# =>
# => × Input type not supported.
# => ╭─[entry #18:1:17]
# => 1 │ "evil string" | from json | cool-int-print
# => · ────┬──── ───────┬──────
# => · │ ╰── only int input data is supported
# => · ╰── input type: string
# => ╰────
Because of this change, you may notice some new errors in your scripts like the one above. We've already adjusted the input/output types of many commands to better match their actual behavior (see Command pipeline input/output type changes), but if you run into an unexpected input type checking error, don't hesitate to file an issue!
Changes [toc]
Additions [toc]
New command:
version check [toc]
Thanks to @fdncred for the new
version check command (#14880) which can check your current Nushell version against the latest available release.
generate with input [toc]
In #14804, @Bahex added input support to
generate. Without pipeline input,
generate works same as before. But with pipeline input,
generate's closure argument is supplied two arguments:
- an item from the input
- the
nextvalue from the previous iteration
This allows
generate to act as a stateful
each and more, filling the niche of a stateful and streaming filter command.
std/iter scan
Thanks to the new capabilities of
generate,
iter scan was updated to be streaming. It is also considerably more performant with large inputs.
New operators:
has and
not-has [toc]
In #14841, @Bahex added two new operators:
has and
not-has. They are analogous to
in and
not-in, with the order of operands switched. This makes certain operations more ergonomic.
[[name, children]; [foo, [a, b, c]], [bar [d, e, f]]] | where ("e" in $it.children)
# vs
[[name, children]; [foo, [a, b, c]], [bar [d, e, f]]] | where children has "e"
User autoload directories [toc]
Previous Nushell releases added the
vendor/autoload directories which were automatically sourced during startup. In #14669, @NotTheDr01ds extended this to include user directories.
During startup, any
.nu files in
($nu.default-config-dir)/autoload will be automatically sourced during startup. This occurs after any vendor files have been processed, allowing user override of vendor settings if needed.
Custom completers fall back to file completions [toc]
With #14781, custom completers can return
null to fall back to file completions.
get is now const [toc]
With #14751, the
get command can now be used during constant evaluation. For example:
const foo = [1 2 3] | get 2
$foo
# => 3
format number (renamed from
fmt) [toc]
The
fmt command, which is used for converting numbers to a variety of different formats, has been renamed to
format number in #14875.
chunks supports binary input [toc]
Thanks to @Bahex in #14649,
chunks command now works on binary values and binary streams, making it easier to inspect and work on binary values and allowing partial reads from streams without collecting.
For example, while working with a binary file or protocol, you might need to convert an IP address stored as raw bytes to the more commonly used string format.
0x[7F000001] | chunks 1 | each { into int } | str join "."
# => 127.0.0.1
New command:
bytes split [toc]
In #14652, @Bahex added
bytes split. It is similar to
split row and
lines:
- Like
split row, it splits its input over an arbitrary delimiter.
- Like
lines, it is streaming.
Some programs can output text delimited by characters or sequences other than newlines ("\n"), commonly the NUL byte ("\0"), as the returned text may contain newlines. If it is desirable to not collect the input or to act on a result as soon as possible
bytes split can be used.
For example, reading events from a socket or pipe:
open --raw ./events.sock | bytes split (char nul) | each { decode }
New command:
help pipe-and-redirect [toc]
Thanks @WindSoilder for the new
help pipe-and-redirect command which lists the pipe and redirect operators (#14821).
The
start command now works with non-HTTP URIs [toc]
Thanks to @anomius for adding support for additional URI types to the
start command in (#14370). This will call a system-specific opener under the hood (
open for macOS,
start for Windows, and
xdg-open or some other program for Linux).
This means that, for example, if you have Spotify installed and configured to open
spotify: links, then the following will now start a Rickroll:
start spotify:track:4PTG3Z6ehGkBFwjybzWkR8?si=f9b4cdfc1aa14831
Of course, there are many more productive uses and URIs.
Duration value output from
debug profile [toc]
The
debug profile command now has a
--duration-values flag, which allows outputting the run time of an instruction with proper duration values rather than floats representing milliseconds. This allows for more fine-grained measurement, and lets you use commands which work on duration values #14749.
Several
into commands can now operate on their own type [toc]
Thanks to @Tyarel8 in #14845, #14881, and #14882, the
into datetime,
into cell-path, and
into glob commands can now accept (respectively), a
datimetime,
cell-path, or
glob. The commands will now return the values unaltered in these cases.
touch now supports globbing [toc]
Thanks to @hjetmundsen, the
utouch (now
touch) command supports globbing (#14674).
source null/
use null [toc]
Thanks to @Bahex in #14773,
source and
use can be used with
null, in which case the command is a noop. This allows conditionally sourcing files, if the condition is decidable at parse time.
const file = path self local.nu
const file = if ($file | path exists) { $file } else { null }
source $file
run-external and
exec now support list spreading [toc]
With #14765, lists can now be spread directly into
run-external and
exec:
let command = ["cat" "hello.txt"]
run-external ...$command
# => hello world!
New config option:
use_ansi_coloring: 'auto' [toc]
@cptpiepmatz
config.use_ansi_coloring: 'auto' option in #14647. When set, Nushell will use ANSI coloring only when outputting to a terminal. This allows easier use of Nushell in embedded environments. When embedding Nushell in an environment that supports ANSI formatting, you can change the setting to
true.
New command:
config use-colors
The new
config use-colors command will return the evaluated result of the
use_ansi_coloring option. This allows scripts and custom commands to determine whether to add or strip ANSI formatting from their output (#14683).
New config option:
banner: 'short' [toc]
With #14638, users can now configuration Nushell to start with a "short" welcome banner. The "short" banner will only show the startup time, allowing the user to populate the rest of the banner information as desired.
move --first/
--last flags [toc]
@Coca162 added
--first/
--last flags to the
move command in #14961, providing a convenient shorthand for moving a column to the first or last position in a table.
find --no-highlight switch [toc]
With #14970, @Mudada added
--no-highlight to the
find command. This provides an easy way to remove ANSI formatting and highlighting from non-regex
finds and still keep the result as a table.
seq date enhancements [toc]
The
seq date command can now use any duration for the
--increment thanks to @pyz4's #14903.
content_type metadata is now assigned to known filetypes that don't have a
from convertor [toc]
In (#14670), @NotTheDr01ds changed the
open command to assign
content_type metadata when a
from convertor isn't available for a known filetype. This primarily allows
open file.nu to provide
application/x-nuscript as the
content-type even when not using
open --raw.
content_type set for
config nu output
Similarly in #14666, @cptpiepmatz updated the
config nu command to add
content_type metadata. These two changes allow users to create a disable hook which will automatically
nu-highlight the results.
Breaking changes [toc]
$env.config.filesize changes [toc]
This release saw an overhaul to file size formatting and related config settings (#14397). Previously, two separate config settings,
$env.config.filesize.format and
$env.config.filesize.metric, determined how file sizes were formatted.
format determined the unit to use and
metric determined whether to use metric or binary units. However, the two settings were allowed to conflict. E.g.,
format could be set to a binary unit, but
metric could be set to
true. To avoid this confusion, the file size unit is now controlled through a single option:
$env.config.filesize.unit. It can be set to one of the following values:
- A metric unit:
kB,
MB,
GB,
TB,
PB, or
EB(case sensitive!).
- A binary unit:
KiB,
MiB,
GiB,
TiB,
PiB, or
EiB(case sensitive!).
metric: automatically choose a metric unit of an appropriate scale. In the old config, this would be equivalent to
{ format: auto, metric: true }.
binary: automatically choose a binary unit of an appropriate scale. In the old config, this would be equivalent to
{ format: auto, metric: false }.
# unit = kB
1kB # => 1 kB
1KiB # => 1.024 kB
# unit = KiB
1kB # => 0.9765625 KiB
1KiB # => 1 KiB
# unit = metric
1000B # => 1 kB
1024B # => 1.024 kB
10_000MB # => 10 GB
10_240MiB # => 10.73741824 GB
# unit = binary
1000B # => 1000 B
1024B # => 1 KiB
10_000MB # => 9.313225746154785 GiB
10_240MiB # => 10 GiB
In addition, you can now control how many decimal places file sizes should be formatted with using
$env.config.filesize.precision. When set to
null, as many decimal places as necessary will be printed. Otherwise, when set to a integer, that number of decimal places will be shown.
# precision = 1
1001B # => 1.0 kB
# precision = 0
1001B # => 1 kB
# precision = null
1001B # => 1.001 kB
1000B # => 1 kB
The default
$env.config.filesize is
{ unit: metric, precision: 1 }.
format filesize [toc]
Related to changes above,
format filesize is now case-sensitive for the file size unit to avoid ambiguity for
KB (#14397).
ENV_CONVERSIONS take effect immediately [toc]
Thanks to @Bahex in #14591, when
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS is updated, changes take effect immediately. Previously, to make use of
ENV_CONVERSIONS in your
config.nu, you would need to set it up in
env.nu, as it would only take effect after the file it was modified in was read. Now, you can set it in
config.nu and immediately make use of its results. This also makes it useful for use in scripts and other modules.
External completers fall back to file completions only on
null [toc]
With #14781, the external completer will fall back to file completions only if
null is returned. The external completer used to do this for any invalid value, but completions will now be suppressed if a non-null invalid value is returned.
Custom completions inherit
case_sensitive option from config [toc]
With #14738, when matching suggestions from a custom completions, the case sensitivity setting is always inherited from
$env.config.completions.case_sensitive. Previously, if a custom completer returned a record containing an
options field but didn't specify the
case_sensitive option, it would default to
true.
This change doesn't apply to custom completers that return either lists or records without an
options field. For such completers,
case_sensitive was always inherited from
$env.config.completions.case_sensitive.
Command pipeline input/output type changes [toc]
As part of the introduction of run-time pipeline input type-checking (#14741, #14922), we discovered some inaccuracies in the listed input types for each command. The following commands had their input/output types adjusted to be more accurate:
drop nth
from csv
from tsv
get
headers
history import
into string
reject
rotate
Additionally, the following commands have temporarily been given an input type of
any to prevent undesirable errors. Unfortunately, this prevents input type checking at both parse-time and run-time for these commands, despite being possible previously. This doesn't affect many commands, and is intended as a workaround until a more robust solution can be implemented. For more details, see #14922.
load-env
nu-check
open
polars when
stor insert
stor update
format date
into datetime
N-dots tweak [toc]
With #14755, n-dots such as
... are no longer expanded when prefixed with
./ (ex.
... is expanded,
./... is no longer expanded). This should make the feature less surprising, while also providing better compatibility with external programs using
... as part of their CLI.
Deprecations [toc]
The following commands have been deprecated in 0.102.0. They remain available, but will be removed in a future release. We recommend updating existing code to use the replacement command.
into bits [toc]
into bits is deprecated and replaced with the new
format bits command with (#14634.
range [toc]
range is deprecated and replaced with the new
slice command with #14825.
fmt [toc]
fmt is deprecated and replaced with the new
format number command with #14875.
Removals [toc]
utouch [toc]
utouch is now the
touch command in #14721.
split-by [toc]
The
split-by command was previously deprecated in 0.101 and have been removed in this release (#14726).
date to-record [toc]
The
date to-record command was previously deprecated in 0.101 and have been removed in this release (#14726).
date to-table [toc]
The
date to-table command was previously deprecated in 0.101 and have been removed in this release (#14726).
Bug fixes and other changes [toc]
Immediate error return [toc]
With #14874, if Nushell detects that an error value passed to a command as pipeline input or as an argument, it will immediately return that error rather than continuing execution. Nested errors (errors in lists, records, etc.) are unaffected.
config reset fix [toc]
With the config changes in the previous release, some of the internal files were moved around, causing
config reset to use the "default" config (e.g.,
config nu --default) rather than the "scaffold" or empty config which gets created when you start Nushell for the first time. With #14756,
config reset now works as intended again.
Fix empty list display when using
print [toc]
Previously, the
Internal changes to
PipelineData spans [toc]
With #14757, spans will now be maintained in some places where they were previously overridden by command calls. Some errors should now point to the actual source of a value, rather than pointing to the command which used it.
Range related bug fixes [toc]
In #14863, @Bahex fixed range related bugs in
str substring
str index-of
slice
bytes at
std enhancements [toc]
In #14763, @Bahex made small, backwards compatible enhancements to
std
iter findand
iter find-indexwork better with streams, only consuming the input up to the first matching item.
- Added
log set-level, a small convenience command for changing the current logging level.
Nuon conversions of range values now keep step size [toc]
Previously, the step size of range values were discarded when converting
to nuon. With #14687, the
to nuon conversion of
range values now include the step size. As a result,
to nuon/
from nuon round trips now work for these values. Thanks @Bahex!
explore command panic when viewing small binary files [toc]
#14592 fixes a panic in
explorer when viewing small binary files thanks to @ChetanXpro.
Convert Path to
list in main and preserve case [toc]
With #14764, the system
PATH is now converted to a list before the configuration files are processed. An explicit
ENV_CONVERSIONS is no longer required for the
PATH.
It should be safe to remove any existing
ENV_CONVERSIONS entry for
PATH.
The case of the
PATH is also now preserved during this conversion.
Fix improperly escaped strings in
stor update [toc]
@NotTheDr01ds fixed an issue in
stor update which prevented single quotes from being stored properly (#14921).
Fix: Auto
cd should not canonicalize symbolic path [toc]
With #14708, @WindSoilder fixes an issue where using
.. to go up one directory from a symlink would result in the wrong PWD.
Fix: Pressing Esc or Q was not closing
explore [toc]
Thanks to @dam4rus, Esc and Q now properly close
explore once again (#14941).
Custom values are now expanded in tables [toc]
Previously, custom values were being stringified in tables. #14760 expands these to display as Nushell values thanks to @dead10ck.
Change how
and and
or operations are compiled to IR to support custom values [toc]
#14653 allows the
and and
or operators to support custom values once again thanks to @devyn.
Fix
stor reset when there are foreign keys [toc]
Thanks to @fdncred for fixing an issue where
stor reset wasn't properly dropping tables (#14772).
New, improved
grid icons [toc]
grid --icons now uses the icons from the
devicons crate after #14827.
SHLVL decrement on
exec [toc]
Thanks @rikukiix for fixing
exec to properly decrement the
SHLVL environment variable (#14707).
cp reflink support on FreeBSD [toc]
Thanks to @sgvictorino,
cp no longer errors with "--reflink is only supported on Linux and macOS" (#14677).
Fix root directory traversal issue [toc]
@userwiths fixed an issue where
cd .. at the root of a drive was returning the incorrect directory (#14747). Thank you!
Fix
table panic [toc]
#14710 fixes an issue where nested data was creating a panic when unexpanded in a display hook. Thanks @zhiburt!
Parser fixes [toc]
- Thanks @WindSoilder for fixing an issue where a duration suffix in a variable name in a range confused the parser (#14848).
- Thanks @blindFS for multiple parser fixes (and even more LSP fixes!):
- Fixes
$in/
$ithaving an unknown span (#14789).
- Fixed an issue where the span of
$it/
$inwas set to the first character of its scope (#14817).
- Fixed a missing span of the entire block of a module file (#14889).
- Fixed an issue where the wrong span was highlighted when an
elseblock had a parse error (#14912).
- Fixed the span of a keyword expression not including its subsidiary expression (#14928).
- Fixes
- @RobbingDaHood fixed multiple issues with parsed comments not being prefixed with a space or tab, or being the beginning of a token (#14616). Thank you!
Streaming improvements [toc]
dunow streams thanks to @WindSoilder! (#14665)
getand
rejectnow support streaming thanks to @cosineblast! (#14622)
bytes atnow streams thanks to @simon-curtis in #13552. Additionally,
skipand
takeshould now stream binary output when provided streaming binary input.
Notes for plugin developers [toc]
@cptpiepmatz refactored I/O errors in #14927, simplifying them and encouraging including spans in error messages. A new
ShellError::Io(IoError) variant has been added to
ShellError, replacing
FileNotFound,
IOError, and other variants. The
Io variant holds an instance of the newly added
IoError struct, which contains information common to I/O errors, such as error kind, span, and optional extra information. See the linked PR for more information, including how to construct
IoError values.
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|title
|link
|@0x4D5352
|Improve example formatting in README.md
|#14695
|@NiceGuyIT
|Reference the correct command: insert -> delete
|#14696
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): use lsp-textdocument to handle utf16 position
|#14742
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): document_symbols and workspace_symbols
|#14770
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): inlay hints of variable types and command params
|#14802
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): PWD env_var
|#14805
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): inlay hints of types in assignments
|#14809
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): goto definition on variables in
match guard
|#14818
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): workspace wide operations:
rename/goto references
|#14837
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): cancellable heavy requests
|#14851
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): missing references in
use command
|#14861
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): renaming of flag variables
|#14890
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): document highlight
|#14898
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): better completion item documentation
|#14905
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): goto/hover on module name in some commands
|#14924
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): show value on hover for const variables and CellPaths
|#14940
|@blindFS
|fix(completion):
DotNuCompletion now completes nu scripts in const
$NU_LIB_DIRS
|#14955
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): dotnu_completion for nested folders/scripts
|#14978
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): dotnu_completion dir with space, expand tilde
|#14983
|@blindFS
|fix: clippy warning of rust 1.8.4
|#14984
|@cosineblast
ls now collects metadata in a separate thread
|#14627
|@cptpiepmatz
|Replace
std::time::Instant with
web_time::Instant
|#14668
|@cptpiepmatz
|Handle permission denied error at
nu_engine::glob_from
|#14679
|@cptpiepmatz
|Force installing nushell in standard lib tests to fix CI
|#14693
|@cptpiepmatz
|Coerce boolean values into strings too
|#14704
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
"whereis" and
"get-command" to
which search terms
|#14797
|@cptpiepmatz
|Refactor I/O Errors
|#14927
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix
cargo doc Warnings
|#14948
|@cptpiepmatz
|Replaced
IoError::new calls that still had
Span::unknown()
|#14968
|@pyz4
|nu_plugin_polars: add
polars into-repr to display dataframe in portable repr format
|#14917
|@tmillr
|fix(cli): completion in nested blocks
|#14856
|@tsukimizake
|stop the prompt from removing the last newline
|#14590
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@0x4D5352
|Improve example formatting in README.md
|#14695
|@132ikl
|Remove usages of internal_span
|#14700
|@132ikl
|Add run-time type checking for command pipeline input
|#14741
|@132ikl
|Add flag to
debug profile to output duration field as Value::Duration
|#14749
|@132ikl
|Add doccomments to
find functions in EngineState and StateWorkingSet
|#14750
|@132ikl
|Make
get const
|#14751
|@132ikl
|Don't expand ndots if prefixed with
./
|#14755
|@132ikl
|Fix config reset to use scaffold config files
|#14756
|@132ikl
|Change
PipelineData::into_value to use internal
Value's span before passed in span
|#14757
|@132ikl
|Add newline to empty list output
|#14758
|@132ikl
|Remove required positional arguments from
run-external and
exec
|#14765
|@132ikl
|Fix extra newline on empty lists when $env.config.table.show_empty is…
|#14766
|@132ikl
|Remove file accidentally re-introduced by merge
|#14785
|@132ikl
|Immediately return error if detected as pipeline input or positional argument
|#14874
|@132ikl
|Rename
fmt to
format number
|#14875
|@132ikl
|Run-time pipeline input typechecking tweaks
|#14922
|@Bahex
|Run ENV_CONVERSIONS whenever it's modified
|#14591
|@Bahex
|Add binary input support to
chunks
|#14649
|@Bahex
|Add
bytes split command
|#14652
|@Bahex
|fix nuon conversions of range values
|#14687
|@Bahex
|small, backwards compatible enhancements to std
|#14763
|@Bahex
|Enable conditional
source and
use patterns by allowing
null as a no-op module
|#14773
|@Bahex
|Add input support to
generate
|#14804
|@Bahex
|Add new operators
has and
not-has
|#14841
|@Bahex
|fix error propagation in
export-env
|#14847
|@Bahex
|fix range bugs in
str substring,
str index-of,
slice,
bytes at
|#14863
|@Bahex
|fix(help operators): include
has and
not-has operators
|#14943
|@Chen1Plus
|fix wrong error msg of
save command on windows
|#14699
|@ChetanXpro
|fix(explore): handle zero-size cursor in binary viewer
|#14592
|@ChrisDenton
|Use non-canonicalized paths in shell integrations
|#14832
|@Coca162
|Add
--first/
--last flags to
move
|#14961
|@IanManske
|Improve and fix filesize formatting/display
|#14397
|@IanManske
|Use
ref-cast crate to remove some
unsafe
|#14897
|@IanManske
|Remove unused types
|#14916
|@Mudada
|Add --no-highlight to find command
|#14970
|@NiceGuyIT
|Reference the correct command: insert -> delete
|#14696
|@NotTheDr01ds
|"short" Welcome Banner option
|#14638
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Add user autoload directory
|#14669
|@NotTheDr01ds
open: Assign
content_type metadata for filetypes not handled with a
from converter
|#14670
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Remove no-longer-needed convert_env_values calls
|#14681
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Remove deprecated commands
|#14726
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Run SHLVL tests sequentially
|#14727
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Increment SHLVL before run_repl()
|#14732
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Add comment on
nu_repl usage
|#14734
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Convert Path to
list in main and preserve case
|#14764
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fix retrieval of config directory for user autoloads
|#14877
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Use
$nu.data-dir as last directory for vendor autoloads on all platforms
|#14879
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Improve example for epoch -> datetime
|#14886
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Add correct path from data-dir
|#14894
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Link to Blog in the welcome banner
|#14914
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fix improperly escaped strings in stor update
|#14921
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fix: Directories using a tilde to represent HOME will now be converted to an absolute-path before running an external
|#14959
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Rename
std/core to
std/prelude
|#14962
|@RobbingDaHood
|14523 all comments should be prefixed with space tab or be beginning of token
|#14616
|@Tyarel8
into datetime: noop when input is a datetime
|#14845
|@Tyarel8
into cell-path: noop when input is cell-path
|#14881
|@Tyarel8
into glob: noop when input is glob
|#14882
|@WindSoilder
|make du streaming
|#14665
|@WindSoilder
|auto cd should not canonicalize symbolic path
|#14708
|@WindSoilder
|Add help pipe-and-redirect command.
|#14821
|@WindSoilder
|Fix variable names that end in a duration suffix can't be on the right part of a range
|#14848
|@WindSoilder
|add tests with display_error=True
|#14939
|@anomius
|non-HTTP(s) URLs now works with start
|#14370
|@app/dependabot
|Bump git2 from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0
|#14776
|@app/dependabot
|Bump tempfile from 3.14.0 to 3.15.0
|#14777
|@app/dependabot
|Bump tokio from 1.42.0 to 1.43.0
|#14829
|@app/dependabot
|Bump uuid from 1.11.0 to 1.12.0
|#14830
|@app/dependabot
|Bump data-encoding from 2.6.0 to 2.7.0
|#14831
|@app/dependabot
|Bump similar from 2.6.0 to 2.7.0
|#14888
|@app/dependabot
|Bump brotli from 6.0.0 to 7.0.0
|#14949
|@app/dependabot
|Bump shadow-rs from 0.37.0 to 0.38.0
|#14952
|@ayax79
|Polars AWS S3 support
|#14648
|@ayax79
|Provide the ability to split strings in columns via
polars str-split
|#14723
|@ayax79
|Polars upgrade to 0.46
|#14933
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): use lsp-textdocument to handle utf16 position
|#14742
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): document_symbols and workspace_symbols
|#14770
|@blindFS
|fix: unknown span for special variables
$in/$it
|#14789
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): inlay hints of variable types and command params
|#14802
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): PWD env_var
|#14805
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): inlay hints of types in assignments
|#14809
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): span of
$it/
$in set to the first character of its scope
|#14817
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): goto definition on variables in
match guard
|#14818
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): workspace wide operations:
rename/goto references
|#14837
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): cancellable heavy requests
|#14851
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): missing references in
use command
|#14861
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): missing span of the entire block of a module file
|#14889
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): renaming of flag variables
|#14890
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): document highlight
|#14898
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): better completion item documentation
|#14905
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): mixed side effects of different choices in
parse_oneof
|#14912
|@blindFS
|refactor(parser): use var_id for most constants in
ResolvedImportPattern
|#14920
|@blindFS
|fix(lsp): goto/hover on module name in some commands
|#14924
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): span of keyword expression
|#14928
|@blindFS
|feat(lsp): show value on hover for const variables and CellPaths
|#14940
|@blindFS
|fix(completion):
DotNuCompletion now completes nu scripts in const
$NU_LIB_DIRS
|#14955
|@blindFS
|Bump lsp-textdocument from 0.4.0 to 0.4.1
|#14974
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): dotnu_completion for nested folders/scripts
|#14978
|@blindFS
|fix(completion): dotnu_completion dir with space, expand tilde
|#14983
|@blindFS
|fix: clippy warning of rust 1.8.4
|#14984
|@cosineblast
|add streaming to
get and
reject
|#14622
|@cosineblast
ls now collects metadata in a separate thread
|#14627
|@cosineblast
|Fix reject regression
|#14931
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
auto option for
config.use_ansi_coloring
|#14647
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add content type metadata to
config nu commands
|#14666
|@cptpiepmatz
|Replace
std::time::Instant with
web_time::Instant
|#14668
|@cptpiepmatz
|Handle permission denied error at
nu_engine::glob_from
|#14679
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add command to get evaluated color setting
|#14683
|@cptpiepmatz
|Force installing nushell in standard lib tests to fix CI
|#14693
|@cptpiepmatz
|Coerce boolean values into strings too
|#14704
|@cptpiepmatz
|Use
Value::coerce_bool in
into bool
|#14731
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
"whereis" and
"get-command" to
which search terms
|#14797
|@cptpiepmatz
|Let
table only check for
use_ansi_coloring config value
|#14798
|@cptpiepmatz
|Refactor I/O Errors
|#14927
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix
cargo doc Warnings
|#14948
|@cptpiepmatz
|Replaced
IoError::new calls that still had
Span::unknown()
|#14968
|@dam4rus
|fix(explore): Fix esc immediately closing explore in expand and try view
|#14941
|@dead10ck
|expand custom values on table display
|#14760
|@devyn
|Change how
and and
or operations are compiled to IR to support custom values
|#14653
|@fdncred
|replace regex crate with fancy_regex
|#14646
|@fdncred
|update banner command to respect use_ansi_colors
|#14684
|@fdncred
|more closure serialization
|#14698
|@fdncred
|better error message for "sum", "product", and "sum_of_squares"
|#14711
|@fdncred
|fix
stor reset when there are foreign keys
|#14772
|@fdncred
|bump to rust version 1.82
|#14795
|@fdncred
|finish removing terminal_size dep
|#14819
|@fdncred
|replace icons in grid with devicons + color
|#14827
|@fdncred
|add
version check command
|#14880
|@fdncred
|manually revert from serde_yml to serde_yaml
|#14987
|@hjetmundsen
|Remove trailing slash from symlink completion (issue #13275)
|#14667
|@hjetmundsen
|Add glob support to utouch (issue #13623)
|#14674
|@hustcer
|Fix docker image tests
|#14671
|@hustcer
|Do not trigger release WF on nightly tags
|#14803
|@hustcer
|Update Nu to 0.101.0 for workflow and ping ubuntu-latest to 22.04 for riscv64gc build
|#14835
|@pyz4
seq date: generalize to allow any duration for
--increment argument
|#14903
|@pyz4
|nu_plugin_polars: add
polars into-repr to display dataframe in portable repr format
|#14917
|@rikukiix
|Switch from serde_yaml to serde_yml
|#14630
|@rikukiix
|make exec command decrement SHLVL correctly & SHLVL related test
|#14707
|@sgvictorino
cp: disable unsupported reflink mode in freebsd builds
|#14677
|@sgvictorino
|update uutils crates to
0.0.29
|#14867
|@sholderbach
|Rename/deprecate
into bits to
format bits
|#14634
|@sholderbach
|Bump version to
0.101.1
|#14661
|@sholderbach
|Promote note about
internal_span to doccomment
|#14703
|@sholderbach
|Bump typos workflow to
1.29.4
|#14782
|@sholderbach
|Rename/deprecate
range to
slice
|#14825
|@simon-curtis
|Implementing ByteStream interruption on infinite stream
|#13552
|@tmillr
|fix(cli): completion in nested blocks
|#14856
|@tsukimizake
|stop the prompt from removing the last newline
|#14590
|@userwiths
|Fix root directory traversal issue
|#14747
|@ysthakur
|Create nu_glob::is_glob function
|#14717
|@ysthakur
|Make utouch the new touch
|#14721
|@ysthakur
|Custom completions: Inherit case_sensitive option from $env.config
|#14738
|@ysthakur
|Fallback to file completer in custom/external completer
|#14781
|@ysthakur
|Use nucleo instead of skim for completions
|#14846
|@ysthakur
|Use single atom for fuzzy matching (fix #14904)
|#14913
|@zhiburt
|Bump tabled to 0.17
|#14415
|@zhiburt
|Try to fix tabled panic
|#14710
|@zhiburt
|Fix #14842
|#14885