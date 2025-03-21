This week in Nushell #291
Published Friday, March 21st, 2025
As you are well aware, 0.103 was released this week. You're probably too busy having fun with background jobs to read TWiN, but just in case ...
As is often the case in a release-week, many of this week's PRs were related to release activity. That doesn't mean there haven't been a few nice additions since then:
- Thanks to @LoicRiegel for making some of the
mathcommands a bit nicer. They used to complain when passed a range, but several additional
mathcommands now play nice with ranges.
- Thanks to @fdncred for making
ps -lmore functional on macOS. You can now retrieve the user ID and more!
- @sholderbach and @132ikl made serialization even more consistent across various
tocommands. Thanks!
And since it's a relatively slow week in the repos, here are a few bonus links to some fun Discord discussions:
- RGBCube showed off some cool code to linearize files in a directory (with an updated version linked below).
- Cheer posted a module to manage a text todo file!
- blindfs24 linked an absolutely ridonkulous Nushell config, leading to a thread with additional configs.
- fs posted some cool calendar commands
- Rose (a.k.a. 132ikl) and NotTheDr01ds collaborated on a display hook to capture the output of any Nushell command (see this GitHub issue for the (almost) latest version). Almost latest because then ...
- Rose posted a method for setting metadata from
metadataand then applied it to the last-output hook. (We'll try to get a versioned one up in Nu_scripts soon).
- NotTheDr01ds added an example of how to run a command with a timeout using the new background jobs feature.
All repo updates for the week ...
Nushell
blindFS
- fixed flatten of empty closures
- fixed explore to not create extra layer for empty entries
- fixed lsp verbose signature help response for less well supported editors
- fixed lsp ansi strip on hover text
- fixed completion for inline defined custom completions
- fixed completion quoting for file_completion/directory_completion
IanManske
132ikl
sgvictorino
sholderbach
ysthakur
dependabot[bot]
fdncred
hustcer
LoicRiegel
Integrations
blindFS
hustcer
Nu_Scripts
Documentation
Kissaki
hustcer
yo-goto
NotTheDr01ds
ysthakur
Reedline
- sholderbach