This week in Nushell #291

Published Friday, March 21st, 2025

As you are well aware, 0.103 was released this week. You're probably too busy having fun with background jobs to read TWiN, but just in case ...

As is often the case in a release-week, many of this week's PRs were related to release activity. That doesn't mean there haven't been a few nice additions since then:

Thanks to @LoicRiegel for making some of the math commands a bit nicer. They used to complain when passed a range, but several additional math commands now play nice with ranges.

commands a bit nicer. They used to complain when passed a range, but several additional commands now play nice with ranges. Thanks to @fdncred for making ps -l more functional on macOS. You can now retrieve the user ID and more!

more functional on macOS. You can now retrieve the user ID and more! @sholderbach and @132ikl made serialization even more consistent across various to commands. Thanks!

And since it's a relatively slow week in the repos, here are a few bonus links to some fun Discord discussions:

All repo updates for the week ...