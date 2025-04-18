Today, we're releasing version 0.104.0 of Nu. This release adds additional job control capabilities, many datetime improvements, and a number of new Polars commands.

Thank you to all those who have contributed to this release through the PRs below, issues and suggestions leading to those changes, and Discord discussions.

Nu 0.104.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

Jobs can now communicate with other jobs. The following commands were added in #15253:

job send

job recv

job flush

job id

See help job <subcommand> for details.

Jobs can now be tagged using job tag , added in #15555.

Thanks to @LoicRiegel for a number of datetime and duration features in this release:

The new date from-human command introduced in #15495 is now used to parse human-language date forms like "tomorrow" into datetime values.

date from-human "next Friday at 6pm" # => 2025-04-18T18:00:00+02:00

The equivalent functionality from into datetime has been removed from that command.

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

With #15455, it is now possible to construct a datetime from a record input. If the timezone is not specified, the locale is used:

{ year : 2025 , month : 3 , day : 30 , hour : 12 , minute : 15 , second : 59 , timezone : '+02:00' } | into datetime # => Sun, 30 Mar 2025 12:15:59 +0200 (2 weeks ago)

With #15600, it is now possible to construct a datetime from a record input. If the timezone is not specified, the local is used:

{ week : 10 , day : 1 , hour : 2 , minute : 3 , second : 4 , millisecond : 5 , microsecond : 6 , nanosecond : 7 , sign : '-' } | into duration # => -10wk 1day 2hr 3min 4sec 5ms 6µs 7ns

Previously, into datetime --format required both a date and a time. With #15544, each can be created separately. The system's local timezone will be used by default.

For example, to parse a DD/MM/YYYY :

"25/03/2024" | into datetime -- format "%d/%m/%Y" # => Mon, 25 Mar 2024 00:00:00 +0100 (a year ago)

With #15297, into duration now accepts floats as a valid input type:

1.5day | into duration # => 1day 12hr

The following polars commands have been added in this release:

polars join_where (#15635 by @MMesch)

(#15635 by @MMesch) polars cut and polars qcut for binning (#15431 by @ayax79)

and for binning (#15431 by @ayax79) polars into-schema (#15534) by @ayax79)

(#15534) by @ayax79) polars dtype (#15529 by @ayax79, which also adds the NuDataType custom type)

(#15529 by @ayax79, which also adds the custom type) polars replace-time-zone (#15538 by @pyz4)

(#15538 by @pyz4) polars convert-time-zone (#15550 by @pyz4)

(#15550 by @pyz4) polars over (#15551 by @pyz4)

(#15551 by @pyz4) polars truncate (#15582 by @pyz4)

In #15558 from @Mrfiregem, the signature of the kill command was changed so that it can accept multiple arguments via the list spreading operator. For example:

ps | where name == bash | kill ... $in.pid

Missing values (not null ) are represented by ❎ in tables. #15647 from @Bahex makes this indicator configurable. For example:

$env .config.table.missing_value_symbol = " ∅ "

With #15319 from @LoicRiegel, the following commands have been updated to allow bounded ranges as input:

math abs

math ceil

math floor

math log

math round

When passed a range input, the command is applied to each item of the range, thus producing a list of numbers as output.

Example:

-2.2 .. 2.5 | math floor # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ -3 │ # => │ 1 │ -2 │ # => │ 2 │ -1 │ # => │ 3 │ 0 │ # => │ 4 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

Many distributions (including our binary distributions) place plugins in the same directory as the Nushell executable. With #15380 from @NotTheDr01ds, plugins in this type of environment will now work out-of-the-box using plugin add .

Previously, the default $env.ENV_CONVERSION for PATH could be "reused" in other path-related conversions. In a previous release, this conversion was removed and became Rust-based. #15569 by @NotTheDr01ds adds the equivalent helper to the standard library so that it can be easily used.

With #15597 from @scarlet-storm, commands like http get can now utilize a proxy using environment variables.

With #15270, @blindFS enabled tab-completion for the standard library and its exports with the use (and related) commands.

#15341 from @fdncred adds the following columns to ps -l on macOS:

user_id

priority

process_threads

In #15494, @blindFS added the ability for completions of built-in commands to insert a snippet with placeholders for its arguments.

In addition, you'll find numerous LSP fixes below from @blindFS.

@fdncred added a --raw-value option to the debug command in 15581 to allow retrieval of only the debug string part of the Nushell value.

In #15591, @fdncred added more details to the describe --detailed output, including the Rust data type, the Nushell data type, and the value.

With the changes in #15611 by @hfrentzel, Nushell will now automatically attempt to execute scripts using any extension found in the PATHEXT environment variable on Windows.

Also, with #15486 from @mztikk, Nushell scripts can be more easily executed from any directory in the Path .

@sebasnallar added --follow-symlinks to ... follow symlinks when globbing (#15626)

In #15511, @vansh284 added the option to use substring matching for completions. Previously, only prefix and fuzzy matching were allowed. Users can now set $env.config.completions.algorithm to "substring" to enable this.

Custom completers already had the ability to use substring matching by setting positional: false in their options. However, positional has now been deprecated, and completers should set completion_algorithm: "substring" to maintain the same behavior.

into datetime used to parse not only strictly formatted date time strings, but also human readable ones. This created some situations where unexpected values might result from into datetime . This functionality has been removed.

Instead, users can now explicitly choose to opt-in to that functionality using the new date from-human command added in #15495 by @LoicRiegel.

When a datetime is passed to str join , the resulting format of the string has changed. With #15629 from @LoicRiegel, it will now format positive dates using RFC2822 and negative dates using RFC3339.

This could be a breaking change if you depend on a particular format of the output of str join . Consider using format date before str join .

Previously, the history command would return a start_timestamp with a string when using the SQLite backend. With #15630, it now returns an actual Nushell datetime .

If you were previously relying on a string value from that column, you can easily convert it using format date .

The describe command previously incorrectly reported datetime values as date . This has been fixed in #15264.

If you were previously checking the type of a value using describe , you should change occurrences of date to datetime .

The positional option available to custom completers has been deprecated. See the section about the Substring match algorithm above for details.

We deprecated the -s and -p flags and planned to remove them in version 0.102.0. We forgot about it for a couple of releases, but #15456 by WindSoilder finally completes this removal.

author title link @0x4D5352 chore: move 'job' to experimental category #15568 @IanManske Don't collect job output #15365 @LoicRiegel bugfix: wrong display of human readable string #15522 @LoicRiegel Bugfix chrono panic + hotifx PR15544 #15549 @MMesch fix mistake in description of polars pivot command #15621 @Mrfiregem Fix path add bug when given a record #15379 @NotTheDr01ds Fixes clip copy stripping control characters when de-ansifying #15428 @SkillFlame Fix #14660: to md breaks on tables with empty values #15631 @WindSoilder IR: raising reasonable error when using subexpression with and operator #15623 @WindSoilder overlay use: keep PWD after activating the overlay thought file. #15566 @ayax79 Fix output type of polars schema #15572 @ayax79 fix cannot find issue when performing collect on an eager dataframe #15577 @blindFS fix(completion): inline defined custom completion #15318 @blindFS fix(parser): skip eval_const if parsing errors detected to avoid panic #15364 @blindFS fix(explore): do not create extra layer for empty entries #15367 @blindFS fix(parser): comments in subexpressions of let / mut #15375 @blindFS fix: flatten of empty closures #15374 @blindFS fix: command open sets default flags when calling "from xxx" converters #15383 @blindFS fix(completion): ls_color for ~/xxx symlinks #15403 @blindFS feat(lsp): parse_warnings in diagnostics report #15449 @blindFS fix(completion): completions.external.enable config option not respected #15443 @blindFS fix(lsp): more accurate PWD: from env -> parent dir of current file #15470 @blindFS fix(lsp): keywords in completion snippets #15499 @blindFS fix(lsp): workspace wide ops may panic in certain conditions #15514 @blindFS fix(lsp): parser_info based id detection for use/overlay keywords #15517 @blindFS fix(lsp): several edge cases of inaccurate references #15523 @blindFS fix(lsp): more accurate command name highlight/rename #15540 @blindFS fix(completion): quoted cell path completion #15546 @blindFS fix(lsp): a panic caused by completion with decl_id out of range #15576 @blindFS fix(lsp): regression of semantic tokens of module-prefixed commands #15603 @cosineblast config commands now add frozen jobs to job table #15556 @fdncred fix datetime-diff so that it reports ms, us, ns as well #15537 @jjflash95 Fix #15440 default --empty fails at empty streams #15562 @lazenga Fix #13546: Outer joins incorrectly removing unmatched rows #15472 @mokurin000 fix(nu-command): support ACL, SELinux, e.g. in cd have_permission check #15360 @pyz4 polars into-df / polars into-lazy : --schema will not throw error if only some columns are defined #15473 @pyz4 FIX polars as-datetime : ignores timezone information on conversion #15490 @pyz4 fix(polars): cast as date now returns Date type instead of Datetime<ns> #15574 @pyz4 feat(polars): enable as_date and as_datetime to handle expressions as inputs #15590 @pyz4 feat(polars): add pow ( ** ) operator for polars expressions #15598 @pyz4 fix(custom_value) + fix(polars): map // operator to FloorDivide for custom values and in polars #15599 @pyz4 fix(polars): remove requirement that pivot columns must be same type in polars pivot #15608 @pyz4 fix(polars): conversion from nanoseconds to time_units in Datetime and Duration parsing #15637 @sgvictorino preserve variable capture spans in blocks #15334 @sholderbach Fix to nuon --serialize of closure #15357 @sgvictorino reset argument/redirection state after eval_call errors #15400 @sholderbach Fix to nuon --serialize of closure #15357 @sholderbach Fix Exbibyte parsing #15515 @sholderbach Fix future clippy lints #15519 @vansh284 Improve completions for exact matches (Issue #14794) #15387 @ysthakur Enable exact match behavior for any path with slashes #15458 @zhiburt Fix #15394 for table -e wrapping issue #15407 @zhiburt fix f25525b #15500

In version 0.102.0 IoError s were added on top of std::io::Error s. @132ikl made it easier in #15327 to return these in SimplePluginCommand s.

@cptpiepmatz has created a new repository for plugin examples. It includes various examples demonstrating how to write plugins with different features and in multiple languages, including Nu. The existing plugin examples in the main repository will be moved there soon.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

author title link @0x4D5352 replace repeat().take() with repeat_n() #15575 @132ikl Add compile-time assertion of Value 's size #15362 @132ikl Add boolean examples to any and all #15442 @AucaCoyan Add labeler bot #15627 @Bahex docs(explore): Add ":nu" back to the help text #15644 @IanManske Remove nu-glob 's dependency on nu-protocol #15349 @LoicRiegel refactor: ensure range is bounded #15429 @LoicRiegel Replace some PipelineMismatch by OnlySupportsThisInputType by shell error #15447 @NotTheDr01ds Ignore problematic overlapping tests for SHLVL #15430 @NotTheDr01ds Reminder comment to update doc when adding $nu constants #15481 @NotTheDr01ds Revert "Fix kv set with a closure argument" #15648 @NotTheDr01ds Renamed join_where to join-where #15660 @Tyarel8 Fix kv set with a closure argument #15588 @WindSoilder update shadow-rs to version 1 #15462 @WindSoilder Update rand and rand_chacha to 0.9 #15463 @WindSoilder Fix clippy #15489 @WindSoilder IR: allow subexpression with redirection. #15617 @blindFS refactor: command identified by name instead of span content #15471 @blindFS refactor(lsp): align markdown doc string with output of --help #15508 @blindFS refactor(completion, lsp): include decl_id in suggestion_kind for later usage #15536 @blindFS refactor(lsp): flat_map with mutable accumulator #15567 @cptpiepmatz Add --plugins flag to nu-std/testing.nu #15552 @cptpiepmatz Add cat and get-content to open 's search terms #15643 @fdncred bump uutils crates to 0.0.30 #15316 @fdncred update human-date-parser to 3.0 #15426 @fdncred bump to the latest rust version #15483 @fdncred Revert "Fix #15394 for table -e wrapping issue" #15498 @fdncred bump reedline to 75f2c50 #15659 @fennewald Limit Allowed serde_json Versions to Match Usage #15504 @g2p Upgrade calamine dependency to fix zip semver breakage #15657 @hustcer Fix upgrading and checking of typos #15454 @hustcer Update Nu to 0.103.0 for release workflow and improve Windows OS checks #15625 @kidrigger Fix examples about RFC3339 format in date now and format date . #15563 @migraine-user Fix typo in doc_config.nu + small description #15461 @sholderbach Bump crossbeam-channel #15541 @sholderbach Fix labelling of plugins through correct glob #15634 @suimong Improve std/log performance #15614 @whiter001 create nu_plugin_node_example.js #15482 @ysthakur Bump to 0.103.1 dev version #15347 @ysthakur Revert "Improve completions for exact matches (Issue #14794)" #15457 @pyz4 polars cast : add decimal option for dtype parameter #15464 @pyz4 polars : extend NuExpression::extract_exprs to handle records #15553 @pyz4 polars : update get- datetime components commands to allow expressions as inputs #15557 @pyz4 polars : update polars lit to handle nushell Value::Duration and Value::Date types #15564 @pyz4 polars : expand polars col to handle multiple columns and by types #15570 @pyz4 feat(polars): loosen constraints on accepted expressions in polars group-by #15583 @pyz4 feat(polars): enable parsing decimals in polars schemas #15632 @pyz4 feat(polars): enable parsing strings as dates and datetime in polars schema #15645