Plugins
Nu can be extended using plugins. Plugins behave much like Nu's built-in commands, with the added benefit that they can be added separately from Nu itself.
Important
Plugins communicate with Nushell using the
nu-plugin protocol. This protocol is versioned, and plugins must use the same
nu-plugin version provided by Nushell.
When updating Nushell, please make sure to also update any plugins that you have registered.
Overview
In order to use a plugin, it needs to be:
- Installed
- Added
- Imported
There are two types of plugins:
- "Core plugins" are officially maintained and are usually installed with Nushell, in the same directory as the Nushell executable.
- Third-party plugins are also available from many sources.
The
$NU_LIB_DIRS constant or
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS environment variable can be used to set the search-path for plugins.
Core Plugin Quickstart
To begin using the Polars plugin:
Most package managers will automatically install the core plugins with Nushell. A notable exception, however, is
cargo. If you installed Nushell using
cargo, see Installing Core Plugins below.
(Recommended) Set the plugin search path to include the directory where Nushell and its plugins are installed. Assuming the core plugins are installed in the same directory as the Nushell binary, the following can be added to your startup config:
const NU_PLUGIN_DIRS = [ ($nu.current-exe | path dirname) ...$NU_PLUGIN_DIRS ]
Add the plugin to the plugin registry. This only needs to be done one time. The name is the name of the plugin file, including its extension:
# On Unix/Linux platforms: plugin add nu_plugin_polars # Or on Windows plugin add nu_plugin_polars.exe plugin list # Confirm it was added to the registry
Alternatively, if you did not add the binary directory to the plugin path in Step 2, you can still use an absolute path:
plugin add ~/.local/share/rust/cargo/bin/nu_plugin_polars
Import the plugin (to begin using it immediately) or restart Nushell. All plugins in the registry are automatically imported when Nushell starts:
# The name of the plugin, without the leading `nu_plugin` nor any extension plugin use polars
Confirm the plugin is working:
ls | polars into-df | describe # => NuDataFrame
Installing Plugins
Core Plugins
Nushell ships with a set of officially maintained plugins which includes:
polars: Extremely fast columnar operations using DataFrames via the Polars Library. See the DataFrames Chapter for more details.
formats: Support for several additional data formats - EML, ICS, INI, plist, and VCF.
gstat: Returns information on the status of a Git repository as Nushell structured data.
query: Support for querying SQL, XML, JSON, HTML (via selector), and WebPage Metadata
inc: Increment a value or version (e.g., semver). This plugin acts as both an end-user plugin as well as a simple developer example of how to create a plugin.
Nushell also ships with several plugins that serve as examples or tools for plugin developers. These include
nu_plugin_example,
nu_plugin_custom_values, and
nu_plugin_stress_internals.
Core plugins are typically distributed with the Nushell release and should already be installed in the same directory as the Nushell executable. If this is the case on your system, core plugins should be using correct
nu-plugin protocol version. If your package management system installs them separately, please make sure to update the core plugins whenever Nushell itself is updated.
Installing using Cargo
For example, when installing or upgrading Nushell directly from crates.io using
cargo install nu --locked, the corresponding core plugins for that version may also be installed or updated using
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin_name> --locked.
To install all of the default (non-developer) plugins, from within Nushell run:
[ nu_plugin_inc
nu_plugin_polars
nu_plugin_gstat
nu_plugin_formats
nu_plugin_query
] | each { cargo install $in --locked } | ignore
Third-party Plugins
You can find third-party plugins on crates.io, online Git repositories,
awesome-nu, and other sources. As with any third-party code you run on your system, please make sure you trust its source.
To install a third-party plugin on your system, you first need to make sure the plugin uses the same version of Nu as your system:
- Confirm your Nushell version with the
versioncommand
- Confirm the version the plugin requires by checking its
Cargo.tomlfile
To install a plugin by name from crates.io, run:
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin_name> --locked
When installing from a repository (e.g., GitHub), run the following from inside the cloned repository:
cargo install --path . --locked
This will create a binary file that can be used to add the plugin.
Cargo installation location
By default, binaries installed with
cargo install are placed in your home directory under
.cargo/bin. However, this can change depending on how your system is configured.
Registering Plugins
To add a plugin to the plugin registry file, call the
plugin add command to tell Nu where to find it.
Note
The plugin file name must start with
nu_plugin_, Nu uses this filename prefix to identify plugins.
Linux and macOS:
plugin add ./my_plugins/nu_plugin_cool
Windows:
plugin add .\my_plugins\nu_plugin_cool.exe
When
plugin add is called, Nu:
- Runs the plugin binary
- Communicates via the plugin protocol in order to ensure compatibility and to get a list of all of the commands it supports
- This plugin information is then saved to the plugin registry file (
$nu.plugin-path), which acts as a cache
Importing Plugins
Once added to the registry, the next time
nu is started, the plugin will be imported and available in that session.
You can also immediately import (or reload) a plugin in the current session by calling
plugin use. In this case, the name of the plugin (rather than the filename) is used without the
nu_plugin prefix:
plugin use cool
It is not necessary to add
plugin use statements to your config file. All previously registered plugins are automatically loaded at startup.
Note
plugin use is a parser keyword, so when evaluating a script, it will be evaluated first. This means that while you can execute
plugin add and then
plugin use at the REPL on separate lines, you can't do this in a single script. If you need to run
nu with a specific plugin or set of plugins without preparing a cache file, you can pass the
--plugins option to
nu with a list of plugin executable files:
nu --plugins '[./my_plugins/nu_plugin_cool]'
Plugin Search Path
Nushell includes two
list variables that can be used to set a search path for plugins. This only applies when registering plugins with
plugin add, but it can be a nice shortcut if you commonly add and remove plugins.
const NU_PLUGIN_DIRS: A constant which takes effect immediately when set. However, as a constant, only certain commands may be used with it. It can be updated, for example, as seen in the QuickStart above.
$env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS: An environment variable which is mutable and can accept any command that updates its list. However, changes to it will not take effect until the next expression is parsed.
Updating Plugins
When updating a plugin, it is important to run
plugin add again just as above to load the new signatures from the plugin and allow Nu to rewrite them to the plugin file (
$nu.plugin-path). You can then
plugin use to get the updated signatures within the current session.
Managing Plugins
Installed plugins are displayed using
plugin list:
plugin list
# =>
╭───┬─────────┬────────────┬─────────┬───────────────────────┬───────┬───────────────────────────────╮
│ # │ name │ is_running │ pid │ filename │ shell │ commands │
├───┼─────────┼────────────┼─────────┼───────────────────────┼───────┼───────────────────────────────┤
│ 0 │ gstat │ true │ 1389890 │ .../nu_plugin_gstat │ │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ gstat │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
│ 1 │ inc │ false │ │ .../nu_plugin_inc │ │ ╭───┬─────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ inc │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────╯ │
│ 2 │ example │ false │ │ .../nu_plugin_example │ │ ╭───┬───────────────────────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ nu-example-1 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ nu-example-2 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ nu-example-3 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ nu-example-config │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 4 │ nu-example-disable-gc │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────────────────╯ │
╰───┴─────────┴────────────┴─────────┴───────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────────────────────╯
All of the commands from installed plugins are available in the current scope:
scope commands | where type == "plugin"
Plugin Lifecycle
Plugins stay running while they are in use, and are automatically stopped by default after a period of time of inactivity. This behavior is managed by the plugin garbage collector. To manually stop a plugin, call
plugin stop with its name:
For example, run the
gstat command from the corresponding plugin, then check its
is_running status:
gstat
# => gstat output
plugin list | where name == gstat | select name is_running
# =>
╭───┬───────┬────────────╮
│ # │ name │ is_running │
├───┼───────┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ gstat │ true │
╰───┴───────┴────────────╯
Now stop the plugin manually, and we can see that it is no longer running:
plugin stop gstat
plugin list | where name == gstat | select name is_running
# =>
╭───┬───────┬────────────╮
│ # │ name │ is_running │
├───┼───────┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ gstat │ false │
╰───┴───────┴────────────╯
Plugin Garbage Collector
As mentioned above, Nu comes with a plugin garbage collector which automatically stops plugins that are not actively in use after a period of time (by default, 10 seconds). This behavior is fully configurable:
$env.config.plugin_gc = {
# Settings for plugins not otherwise specified:
default: {
enabled: true # set to false to never automatically stop plugins
stop_after: 10sec # how long to wait after the plugin is inactive before stopping it
}
# Settings for specific plugins, by plugin name
# (i.e. what you see in `plugin list`):
plugins: {
gstat: {
stop_after: 1min
}
inc: {
stop_after: 0sec # stop as soon as possible
}
example: {
enabled: false # never stop automatically
}
}
}
For information on when a plugin is considered to be active, see the relevant section in the contributor book.
Removing Plugins
To remove a plugin, call
plugin rm <plugin_name>. Note that this is the plugin name, rather than the filename. For example, if you previously added the plugin
~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_gstat, its name would be
gstat. To remove it:
plugin rm gstat
You can confirm the name of a plugin by running
plugin list.
Running
plugin rm removes the plugin from the registry so that it will not be loaded the next time Nushell starts. However, any commands created by the plugin remain in scope until the current Nushell session ends.
For Plugin Developers
Nu plugins are executables; Nu launches them as needed and communicates with them over stdin and stdout or local sockets. Nu plugins can use either JSON or MessagePack as their communication encoding.
Examples
Nu's main repo contains example plugins that are useful for learning how the plugin protocol works:
Debugging
The simplest way to debug a plugin is to print to stderr; plugins' standard error streams are redirected through Nu and displayed to the user.
Tracing
The Nu plugin protocol message stream may be captured for diagnostic purposes using trace_nu_plugin.
Warning
Trace output will accumulate for as long as the plugin is installed with the trace wrapper. Large files are possible. Be sure to remove the plugin with
plugin rm when finished tracing, and reinstall without the trace wrapper.**
Developer Help
Nu's plugin documentation is a work in progress. If you're unsure about something, the #plugins channel on the Nu Discord is a great place to ask questions!
More details
The plugin chapter in the contributor book offers more details on the intricacies of how plugins work from a software developer point of view.