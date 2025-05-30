This week in Nushell #301
Belatedly published 2025-06-10 for PRs the week ending May 30th.
Thank you as always to all the contributors this week!
Nushell
- Tyarel8 added comparison support to
benchcommand
- weirdan set content_type for
view spanoutput
- new-years-eve refactored
findto handle regex and non-regex searches consistently
- hustcer:
- pyz4:
- cptpiepmatz:
- rritik772 fixed #15813 - passing infinity to random float causes error
- noahfraiture added default http protocol when none specified
- WindSoilder ensured block is compiled when parsing
source
- vivainio optimized kv get by selecting only one row from storage db
- Villa01 improved error handling for unsupported --theme in to html
- ysthakur handled multiple exact matches
- jjflash95 fixed #15571 panic on write to source parquet file
- flovilmart implemented reedline for input
Awesome Nu
- HaoZeke updated docs with rattler-build
Integrations
- hustcer released Nu 0.104.1
plugin-examples
nufmt
- x10an14 fixed Nix build & direnv config