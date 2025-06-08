Today, we're releasing version 0.105.0 of Nu. This release adds support for stored closures in the where command, making filter obsolete, improved deprecation tools for custom commands, case-sensitive cell-path handling with new syntax for case-insensitivity, a powerful new recurse command to explore nested data, a full switch from OpenSSL to Rustls for simpler Linux builds, smarter HTTP commands that add http:// by default, and several new features and improvements to Polars integration.

Thank you to all those who have contributed to this release through the PRs below, issues and suggestions leading to those changes, and Discord discussions.

Nu 0.105.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

where used to support only row conditions and literal closures for filtering rows. If you wanted to use stored closures, you had to use filter .

In #15697, @Bahex added stored closure support to where , making filter obsolete. Because of this, filter was marked deprecated in #15867. @132ikl updated the docs accordingly in #15467.

Now, where can be used as a drop-in replacement for filter .

You can now use the @deprecated attribute on custom commands to mark them as deprecated, thanks to @132ikl in #15770. Pass a string as the first argument to show a custom deprecation message. You can also add flags to give more details:

--flag : mark a flag as deprecated

: mark a flag as deprecated --since : specify when the deprecation started

: specify when the deprecation started --remove : indicate when this command or flag will be removed

: indicate when this command or flag will be removed --report : use "first" or "every" to control how often users see the warning

For example:

@deprecated "Use my-new-command instead." @category deprecated def my-old-command [] {}

Built-in commands have long used SyntaxShape::OneOf to accept multiple possible types. Custom commands couldn't do this until #15646, when @Bahex added the oneof<...> type to declare type alternatives.

Example:

def foo [ param : oneof < binary , string > ] { .. }

Before, it wasn't clear if cell-paths were case-sensitive, so some commands expected case sensitivity while others didn't. @Bahex fixed this in #15692.

Now, all cell-paths are case-sensitive by default. If you add a ! after a path element, that element becomes case-insensitive.

For example, foo.bar!.baz matches:

foo.bar.baz

foo.BAR.baz

foo.BaR.baz

but not:

FOO.bar.baz

foo.BAR.BAZ

The --sensitive and --insensitive flags still work but some are now deprecated. $env remains a special record with always case-insensitive cell-paths.

You can also use the new syntax to say: get "foo" case-insensitively, or return nothing if not found: get foo?! .

This release adds a new recurse command in std-rfc/iter , as an equivalent to jq's recurse / .. .

It recursively descends its input and returns a stream of all "descendant" values, along with their cell-path relative to the input value. It is especially useful for exploring and searching through deep trees.

{ "foo" : { "egg" : "X" "spam" : "Y" } "bar" : { "quox" : [ "A" "B" ] } } | recurse | update item { to nuon } # => ╭───┬──────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ path │ item │ # => ├───┼──────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ $. │ {foo: {egg: X, spam: Y}, bar: {quox: [A, B]}} │ # => │ 1 │ $.foo │ {egg: X, spam: Y} │ # => │ 2 │ $.bar │ {quox: [A, B]} │ # => │ 3 │ $.foo.egg │ "X" │ # => │ 4 │ $.foo.spam │ "Y" │ # => │ 5 │ $.bar.quox │ [A, B] │ # => │ 6 │ $.bar.quox.0 │ "A" │ # => │ 7 │ $.bar.quox.1 │ "B" │ # => ╰───┴──────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────╯

recurse can also take a cell-path (or even a closure) to limit how it descends through its input, making it well suited to dealing with document formats like XML. Here's an example using it to extract titles from the Nushell RSS feed:

http get 'https://www.nushell.sh/rss.xml' | recurse content | get item | where ( $it | describe - d ) .type == record and $it.tag ? == title | get content.content | flatten # => Nushell # => This Week in Nushell #302 # => This Week in Nushell #301 # => Nushell 0.104.1 # => This Week in Nushell #300 # => This Week in Nushell #299 # => This Week in Nushell #298 # => This Week in Nushell #297 # => Nushell 0.104.0 # => This week in Nushell #296

If you've built nushell on Linux, you probably had to install openssl libraries because we linked to it by default. This version switches fully to rustls, a pure Rust TLS library, making builds simpler. The change was made by @cptpiepmatz in #15810, and #15812 added support for older platforms.

If you still need openssl, build with --no-default-features --features plugin,trash-support,sqlite,native-tls .

Thanks to @hustcer, our Windows releases are now much improved. Check out the Nushell 0.104.1 blog post for more details.

Running http get example.com used to fail because the command needed a full URL. @noahfraiture fixed this in #15804 by letting Nushell add http:// when the scheme is missing.

Now you can write:

http get example.com

http get :8000 goes to http://localhost:8000

This release adds several new polars commands:

polars struct-encode-json by @ayax79 in #15678

by @ayax79 in #15678 polars horizontal by @pyz4 in #15656

by @pyz4 in #15656 polars replace by @pyz4 in #15706

Also, polars first now works with polars group-by thanks to @ayax79 in #15855.

Thanks to @pyz4, polars unique (#15771), polars shift (#15834), and polars group-by --maintain-order (#15865) now accept expression inputs.

@pyz4 also added new polars math expressions in #15822.

@132ikl added the option to use the placeholder _ to ignore fields in #15873.

"hello world" | parse "{foo} {_}" # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ # │ foo │ # => ├───┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ hello │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

default can now take a closure for a default value instead of a direct value thanks to @Mrfiregem in #15654. These closure are lazily evaluated and cached.

ls | default { sleep 5sec ; 'N/A' } name # => No-op since `name` column is never empty ls | default { sleep 5sec ; 'N/A' } foo bar # => creates columns `foo` and `bar`; only takes 5 seconds since closure result is cached

When commands return a path, thanks to @Mrfiregem in #15736, you can now call path join directly without having to use collect .

^ pwd | path join foo

With the addition of #15776 by @Mrfiregem, run-external (or calling an external) can now use a list to support arguments.

$env .config.buffer_editor = [ "emacsclient" , "-s" , "light" , "-t" ] run-external $env .config.buffer_editor foo.text

@Tyarel8 added some improvements to bench in #15843 and #15856. It is now possible to pass multiple closures into bench to compare and added the flags:

--warmup

--setup

--prepare

--cleanup

--conclude

--ignore-errors

@WindSoilder added the option to reset new overlays via overlay new -r in #15849.

In #15875 did @cptpiepmatz add the command debug env to get a record of how an external would get the environment variables. This includes handling the $env.PATH and all env conversions.

@fdncred made it possible in #15760 to execute powershell scripts from anywhere if they are in the $env.PATH .

@gmr458 added the new table mode "single" to $env.config.table.mode in #15672. It looks like the "default" with sharp corners or "heavy" with thinner lines:

$env .config.table.mode = "single" scope commands | select name category | first 2 # => ┌───┬───────┬──────────┐ # => │ # │ name │ category │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ alias │ core │ # => │ 1 │ all │ filters │ # => └───┴───────┴──────────┘

@lazenga added in #15861 the flag --center to to md . With it you can pass a list of cell-paths to center in the markdown output.

version | select version build_time | transpose k v | to md -- center [ v ] -- pretty # => | k | v | # => | ---------- |:--------------------------:| # => | version | 0.104.2 | # => | build_time | 2025-06-08 23:31:40 +02:00 |

@ofek made $env.config.shell_integration.osc7 = false by default on Windows in favor of $env.config.shell_integration.osc9_9 = true in #15914.

In #15893 did @snickerdoodle2 add the option --disable-tag to disable some of the heavy calculations of the gstat plugin.

open and save can use from and to to convert data types. With the addition of @weirdan in #15651, the std/help command can now show these conversions.

@weirdan added in #15842 a content type to view span . If your display hook highlights content types, will this be a nice addition.

The new cell-path syntax ! , introduced by @Bahex in #15692, may break some commands. If your commands relied on case-insensitive paths, please check your code.

Thanks to @ayax79 in #15891, paths on lazy frames now generate expressions. You will need to use polar collect to evaluate them.

To give us better control over IO errors, @cptpiepmatz changed in #15777 how IoError s are created. Now they’re built directly from std::io::Error instead of just the ErrorKind . Just remove the calls to .kind() and you're good to go.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

