Nushell 0.105.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.105.0 of Nu. This release adds support for stored closures in the
where command, making
filter obsolete, improved deprecation tools for custom commands, case-sensitive cell-path handling with new syntax for case-insensitivity, a powerful new
recurse command to explore nested data, a full switch from OpenSSL to Rustls for simpler Linux builds, smarter HTTP commands that add
http:// by default, and several new features and improvements to Polars integration.
Thank you to all those who have contributed to this release through the PRs below, issues and suggestions leading to those changes, and Discord discussions.
Where to get it
Nu 0.105.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes
- Additions
- Ignore fields in simple
parsepatterns with
_
- Lazy closure evaluation for
default
path joincan now read byte stream input
run-externalspreads command if it's a list
- Improvements to
bench
overlay new -rcan now reset overlays
- See env variables as externals would
- Use PowerShell scripts from the
$env.PATH
- Make your table look like they are from neovim
- Center columns via
to md --center
- Prefer OSC 9;9 on Windows over OSC 7
- Disable expensive calculations with
gstat --disable-tag
- Know what
openand
savecan do with
std/help
- Content type of
view span
- Ignore fields in simple
- Breaking changes
- Bug fixes and other changes
- Additions
- Notes for plugin developers
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
One
where to rule them all [toc]
where used to support only row conditions and literal closures for filtering rows. If you wanted to use stored closures, you had to use
filter.
In #15697, @Bahex added stored closure support to
where, making
filter obsolete. Because of this,
filter was marked deprecated in #15867. @132ikl updated the docs accordingly in #15467.
Now,
where can be used as a drop-in replacement for
filter.
Better deprecations [toc]
You can now use the
@deprecated attribute on custom commands to mark them as deprecated, thanks to @132ikl in #15770. Pass a string as the first argument to show a custom deprecation message. You can also add flags to give more details:
--flag: mark a flag as deprecated
--since: specify when the deprecation started
--remove: indicate when this command or flag will be removed
--report: use
"first"or
"every"to control how often users see the warning
For example:
@deprecated "Use my-new-command instead."
@category deprecated
def my-old-command [] {}
oneof the things [toc]
Built-in commands have long used
SyntaxShape::OneOf to accept multiple possible types. Custom commands couldn't do this until #15646, when @Bahex added the
oneof<...> type to declare type alternatives.
Example:
def foo [
param: oneof<binary, string>
] { .. }
Case-sensitive cell-paths or not
! [toc]
Before, it wasn't clear if cell-paths were case-sensitive, so some commands expected case sensitivity while others didn't. @Bahex fixed this in #15692.
Now, all cell-paths are case-sensitive by default. If you add a
! after a path element, that element becomes case-insensitive.
For example,
foo.bar!.baz matches:
foo.bar.baz
foo.BAR.baz
foo.BaR.baz
but not:
FOO.bar.baz
foo.BAR.BAZ
The
--sensitive and
--insensitive flags still work but some are now deprecated.
$env remains a special record with always case-insensitive cell-paths.
You can also use the new syntax to say: get
"foo" case-insensitively, or return nothing if not found:
get foo?!.
recurse'ively explore nested values [toc]
This release adds a new
recurse command in
std-rfc/iter, as an equivalent to jq's
recurse/
...
It recursively descends its input and returns a stream of all "descendant" values, along with their cell-path relative to the input value. It is especially useful for exploring and searching through deep trees.
{
"foo": {
"egg": "X"
"spam": "Y"
}
"bar": {
"quox": ["A" "B"]
}
}
| recurse
| update item { to nuon }
# => ╭───┬──────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ path │ item │
# => ├───┼──────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ $. │ {foo: {egg: X, spam: Y}, bar: {quox: [A, B]}} │
# => │ 1 │ $.foo │ {egg: X, spam: Y} │
# => │ 2 │ $.bar │ {quox: [A, B]} │
# => │ 3 │ $.foo.egg │ "X" │
# => │ 4 │ $.foo.spam │ "Y" │
# => │ 5 │ $.bar.quox │ [A, B] │
# => │ 6 │ $.bar.quox.0 │ "A" │
# => │ 7 │ $.bar.quox.1 │ "B" │
# => ╰───┴──────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────╯
recurse can also take a cell-path (or even a closure) to limit how it descends through its input, making it well suited to dealing with document formats like XML. Here's an example using it to extract titles from the Nushell RSS feed:
http get 'https://www.nushell.sh/rss.xml'
| recurse content
| get item
| where ($it | describe -d).type == record and $it.tag? == title
| get content.content
| flatten
# => Nushell
# => This Week in Nushell #302
# => This Week in Nushell #301
# => Nushell 0.104.1
# => This Week in Nushell #300
# => This Week in Nushell #299
# => This Week in Nushell #298
# => This Week in Nushell #297
# => Nushell 0.104.0
# => This week in Nushell #296
No more
openssl [toc]
If you've built nushell on Linux, you probably had to install openssl libraries because we linked to it by default. This version switches fully to rustls, a pure Rust TLS library, making builds simpler. The change was made by @cptpiepmatz in #15810, and #15812 added support for older platforms.
If you still need openssl, build with
--no-default-features --features plugin,trash-support,sqlite,native-tls.
Better Windows releases [toc]
Thanks to @hustcer, our Windows releases are now much improved. Check out the Nushell 0.104.1 blog post for more details.
HTTP by default [toc]
Running
http get example.com used to fail because the command needed a full URL. @noahfraiture fixed this in #15804 by letting Nushell add
http:// when the scheme is missing.
Now you can write:
http get example.com
http get :8000goes to http://localhost:8000
More Polars [toc]
This release adds several new
polars commands:
polars struct-encode-jsonby @ayax79 in #15678
polars horizontalby @pyz4 in #15656
polars replaceby @pyz4 in #15706
Also,
polars first now works with
polars group-by thanks to @ayax79 in #15855.
Thanks to @pyz4,
polars unique (#15771),
polars shift (#15834), and
polars group-by --maintain-order (#15865) now accept expression inputs.
@pyz4 also added new
polars math expressions in #15822.
Changes [toc]
Additions [toc]
Ignore fields in simple
parse patterns with
_ [toc]
@132ikl added the option to use the placeholder
_ to ignore fields in #15873.
"hello world" | parse "{foo} {_}"
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ # │ foo │
# => ├───┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ hello │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
Lazy closure evaluation for
default [toc]
default can now take a closure for a default value instead of a direct value thanks to @Mrfiregem in #15654. These closure are lazily evaluated and cached.
ls | default { sleep 5sec; 'N/A' } name # => No-op since `name` column is never empty
ls | default { sleep 5sec; 'N/A' } foo bar # => creates columns `foo` and `bar`; only takes 5 seconds since closure result is cached
path join can now read byte stream input [toc]
When commands return a path, thanks to @Mrfiregem in #15736, you can now call
path join directly without having to use
collect.
^pwd | path join foo
run-external spreads command if it's a list [toc]
With the addition of #15776 by @Mrfiregem,
run-external (or calling an external) can now use a list to support arguments.
$env.config.buffer_editor = ["emacsclient", "-s", "light", "-t"]
run-external $env.config.buffer_editor foo.text
Improvements to
bench [toc]
@Tyarel8 added some improvements to
bench in #15843 and #15856. It is now possible to pass multiple closures into
bench to compare and added the flags:
--warmup
--setup
--prepare
--cleanup
--conclude
--ignore-errors
overlay new -r can now reset overlays [toc]
@WindSoilder added the option to reset new overlays via
overlay new -r in #15849.
See env variables as externals would [toc]
In #15875 did @cptpiepmatz add the command
debug env to get a record of how an external would get the environment variables. This includes handling the
$env.PATH and all env conversions.
Use PowerShell scripts from the
$env.PATH [toc]
@fdncred made it possible in #15760 to execute powershell scripts from anywhere if they are in the
$env.PATH.
Make your table look like they are from neovim [toc]
@gmr458 added the new table mode
"single" to
$env.config.table.mode in #15672. It looks like the
"default" with sharp corners or
"heavy" with thinner lines:
$env.config.table.mode = "single"
scope commands | select name category | first 2
# => ┌───┬───────┬──────────┐
# => │ # │ name │ category │
# => ├───┼───────┼──────────┤
# => │ 0 │ alias │ core │
# => │ 1 │ all │ filters │
# => └───┴───────┴──────────┘
Center columns via
to md --center [toc]
@lazenga added in #15861 the flag
--center to
to md. With it you can pass a list of cell-paths to center in the markdown output.
version | select version build_time | transpose k v | to md --center [v] --pretty
# => | k | v |
# => | ---------- |:--------------------------:|
# => | version | 0.104.2 |
# => | build_time | 2025-06-08 23:31:40 +02:00 |
Prefer OSC 9;9 on Windows over OSC 7 [toc]
@ofek made
$env.config.shell_integration.osc7 = false by default on Windows in favor of
$env.config.shell_integration.osc9_9 = true in #15914.
Disable expensive calculations with
gstat --disable-tag [toc]
In #15893 did @snickerdoodle2 add the option
--disable-tag to disable some of the heavy calculations of the
gstat plugin.
Know what
open and
save can do with
std/help [toc]
open and
save can use
from and
to to convert data types. With the addition of @weirdan in #15651, the
std/help command can now show these conversions.
Content type of
view span [toc]
@weirdan added in #15842 a content type to
view span. If your display hook highlights content types, will this be a nice addition.
Breaking changes [toc]
Cell-paths with case-sensitivity and without
! [toc]
The new cell-path syntax
!, introduced by @Bahex in #15692, may break some commands. If your commands relied on case-insensitive paths, please check your code.
Paths on lazy frames now produce expressions [toc]
Thanks to @ayax79 in #15891, paths on lazy frames now generate expressions. You will need to use
polar collect to evaluate them.
Bug fixes and other changes [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@Bahex
|fix parsing of bare word string interpolations that start with a sub expression
|#15735
|@Bahex
|fix: implicitly running .ps1 scripts with spaces in path
|#15781
|@CSharperMantle
|Correctly quote
nu.exe and
nu.ico path containing spaces in WiX
|#15881
|@CSharperMantle
|Fixup: Fix regression caused by #15881
|#15889
|@Cattle0Horse
|fix(std/iter): align example descriptions with closure logic for find and find-index
|#15895
|@LazyPluto
|fix: empty tables now respect
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring (closes #14896)
|#15751
|@Tyarel8
|fix duplicate short_name in
ansi command
|#15767
|@WindSoilder
source: make sure the block is compiled when parsing
|#15798
|@atahabaki
|Numbers proceeded with the escape character ignored fix
|#15684
|@ayax79
|Fix for null handling #15788
|#15857
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): namespace pollution of constants by
use module.nu
|#15518
|@blindFS
|fix: inefficient select with large row number
|#15730
|@cablehead
|fix: clear jobs after traversing jobs for kill_all
|#15685
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
rustls for TLS
|#15810
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix: use
ring as a crypto provider instead of
aws_lc
|#15812
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix: Downgrade calamine to 0.26 to fix build without
--locked
|#15908
|@fdncred
|make sure new nul chars don't print in
char --list
|#15858
|@fdncred
|make
date humanize use
human_time_from_now()
|#15918
|@hustcer
|Fix Windows arm64 release binaries and winget related issues
|#15690
|@hustcer
|Fix build failure of aarch64 and armv7 musl targets
|#15835
|@hustcer
|Try to fix PAT issue of winget publish account
|#15922
|@jjflash95
|Fix #15571 panic on write to source parquet file
|#15601
|@kamek-pf
|fix(glob): Fix drive-letter glob expansion on Windows
|#15871
|@kumarUjjawal
|fix(which): remove required positional argument to allow spread input
|#15870
|@luismeyer95
|fix(parser): don't parse closure in block position (fixes #15417)
|#15680
|@pyz4
|fix(polars): add Value::Record to
NuExpression::can_downcast logic
|#15826
|@pyz4
|fix(polars): swap out pivot for pivot_stable to suppress warning message
|#15913
|@rritik772
|[FIX] #15813 passing infinity to random float generate causes error
|#15818
|@ysthakur
|Handle multiple exact matches
|#15772
|@zhiburt
|Fix table wrap emojie
|#15138
|@zhiburt
|nu-table/ 1 refactoring + a few optimizations + small fix
|#15653
|@zhiburt
|Fix #15653 regression with not counting padding properly
|#15704
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: (table --expand) Remove unnecessary use of truncate logic
|#15727
Notes for plugin developers [toc]
Construct
IoError from
std::io::Error instead of
std::io::ErrorKind [toc]
To give us better control over IO errors, @cptpiepmatz changed in #15777 how
IoErrors are created. Now they’re built directly from
std::io::Error instead of just the
ErrorKind. Just remove the calls to
.kind() and you're good to go.
Hall of fame [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏
|author
|title
|link
|@132ikl
|Update where documentation
|#15467
|@132ikl
|Partial workaround and deprecation warning for breaking change usage of #15654
|#15806
|@132ikl
|Disable flaky killing_job_kills_pids test on macOS
|#15874
|@Bahex
|refactor
Value::follow_cell_path to reduce clones and return
Cow
|#15640
|@Bahex
|Update deprecation warnings
|#15867
|@Dorumin
|Update job_recv.rs
|#15673
|@FlippinBerger
|Correct
use-facing to
user-facing in CONTRIBUTING.md
|#15761
|@Kissaki
|Add
match examples for simple value and alternative values
|#15732
|@LoicRiegel
|Remove legacy code in some core commands
|#15560
|@LoicRiegel
|small refactoring around units and add tests
|#15746
|@Tyarel8
|change
http get header example to use a record
|#15674
|@Tyarel8
|fix
kv set examples
|#15769
|@Villa01
|Improve error handling for unsupported --theme in to html command
|#15787
|@ayax79
|Minor DataType refactor
|#15728
|@ayax79
|Rust 1.85, edition=2024
|#15741
|@ayax79
|Polars upgrade
|#15852
|@ayax79
|Add regex documentation/examples to
polars col
|#15898
|@colececil
|docs: Add vfox to list of tools supporting Nushell
|#15687
|@cptpiepmatz
|Refactor: Construct
IoError from
std::io::Error instead of
std::io::ErrorKind
|#15777
|@cptpiepmatz
|Provide a better error for prefix-only path for PWD
|#15817
|@cptpiepmatz
|Move job errors into
ShellError::Job variant
|#15820
|@fdncred
|update nushell to use coreutils v0.1.0 crates
|#15896
|@flovilmart
|feat: Use reedline for input implementation
|#15369
|@hackeryarn
|feat: make to nuon raw option remove all white space
|#15609
|@hustcer
|Add a lightweight MSI packages release workflow for winget
|#15800
|@hustcer
|Use nushell's fork for winget-pkgs publishing
|#15808
|@hustcer
|Bump dev version to 0.104.2
|#15809
|@hustcer
|Update comments of release-pkg.nu for building of MSI package
|#15815
|@hustcer
|Allow specifying MSI version via env var and workflow input
|#15828
|@hustcer
|Bump to 0.105.0
|#15930
|@kumarUjjawal
|Better error handling for negative integer exponents in ** operator
|#15882
|@liquid-dragons
|Fix typo in examples of the table command
|#15925
|@luong-komorebi
|docs: update ubuntu version in PLATFORM_SUPPORT.md
|#15662
|@musicinmybrain
|Update lscolors from 0.17 to 0.20
|#15737
|@new-years-eve
|Refactor
find to handle regex search and non-regex search the same way
|#15839
|@ofek
|Fix typo in example config.nu
|#15910
|@raoulkent
|reorder
cals
input_output_types
|#15909
|@sholderbach
|Clean public API of
EngineState and friends
|#15636
|@sholderbach
|Pull reedline development version
|#15912
|@tindzk
|docs: fix available fields in
history import command
|#15686
|@vivainio
|std-rfc/kv: optimize kv get by only selecting one row from the stor db
|#15792
|@ysthakur
|Bump to 0.104.1 dev version
|#15669
|@ysthakur
|Use Default for making Suggestions in attribute_completions
|#15764
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@132ikl
|Update where documentation
|#15467
|@132ikl
|Add unified deprecation system and @deprecated attribute
|#15770
|@132ikl
|Partial workaround and deprecation warning for breaking change usage of #15654
|#15806
|@132ikl
|Make
parse simple patterns ignore fields with placeholder (
_)
|#15873
|@132ikl
|Disable flaky killing_job_kills_pids test on macOS
|#15874
|@Bahex
|refactor
Value::follow_cell_path to reduce clones and return
Cow
|#15640
|@Bahex
|Add
SyntaxShape::OneOf syntax users can use
|#15646
|@Bahex
|feat!: Explicit cell-path case sensitivity syntax
|#15692
|@Bahex
|feat(where): Support stored closure
|#15697
|@Bahex
|fix parsing of bare word string interpolations that start with a sub expression
|#15735
|@Bahex
|fix: implicitly running .ps1 scripts with spaces in path
|#15781
|@Bahex
|feat(std-rfc): add
iter module and
recurse command
|#15840
|@Bahex
|Update deprecation warnings
|#15867
|@CSharperMantle
|Correctly quote
nu.exe and
nu.ico path containing spaces in WiX
|#15881
|@CSharperMantle
|Fixup: Fix regression caused by #15881
|#15889
|@Cattle0Horse
|fix(std/iter): align example descriptions with closure logic for find and find-index
|#15895
|@Dorumin
|Update job_recv.rs
|#15673
|@FlippinBerger
|Correct
use-facing to
user-facing in CONTRIBUTING.md
|#15761
|@Kissaki
|Add
match examples for simple value and alternative values
|#15732
|@LazyPluto
|fix: empty tables now respect
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring (closes #14896)
|#15751
|@LoicRiegel
|Remove legacy code in some core commands
|#15560
|@LoicRiegel
|small refactoring around units and add tests
|#15746
|@Mrfiregem
|Add lazy closure evaluation to
default (#14160)
|#15654
|@Mrfiregem
|Allow
path join to read ByteStream input (#15128)
|#15736
|@Mrfiregem
run-external spreads command if it's a list
|#15776
|@Tyarel8
|change
http get header example to use a record
|#15674
|@Tyarel8
|fix duplicate short_name in
ansi command
|#15767
|@Tyarel8
|fix
kv set examples
|#15769
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std): add comparison support to
bench command
|#15843
|@Tyarel8
|feat(std): further
bench improvements
|#15856
|@Villa01
|Improve error handling for unsupported --theme in to html command
|#15787
|@WindSoilder
source: make sure the block is compiled when parsing
|#15798
|@WindSoilder
|overlay new: add
--reload(-r) flag
|#15849
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.31.1 to 1.31.2
|#15665
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump actions-rust-lang/setup-rust-toolchain from 1.11.0 to 1.12.0
|#15666
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump miette from 7.5.0 to 7.6.0
|#15667
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.31.2 to 1.32.0
|#15708
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump tokio from 1.44.2 to 1.45.0
|#15710
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump quickcheck_macros from 1.0.0 to 1.1.0
|#15711
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump tempfile from 3.15.0 to 3.20.0
|#15753
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump crate-ci/typos from 1.32.0 to 1.33.1
|#15885
|@app/dependabot
|build(deps): bump itertools from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0
|#15886
|@atahabaki
|Numbers proceeded with the escape character ignored fix
|#15684
|@ayax79
|Added
polars struct-encode-json, providing the ability to encode structs as json
|#15678
|@ayax79
|Minor DataType refactor
|#15728
|@ayax79
|Rust 1.85, edition=2024
|#15741
|@ayax79
|Polars upgrade
|#15852
|@ayax79
|Allow
polars first to be used with
polars group-by
|#15855
|@ayax79
|Fix for null handling #15788
|#15857
|@ayax79
|Creates col and nth expressions when using paths on lazy frames.
|#15891
|@ayax79
|Add regex documentation/examples to
polars col
|#15898
|@blindFS
|fix(parser): namespace pollution of constants by
use module.nu
|#15518
|@blindFS
|fix: inefficient select with large row number
|#15730
|@cablehead
|fix: clear jobs after traversing jobs for kill_all
|#15685
|@colececil
|docs: Add vfox to list of tools supporting Nushell
|#15687
|@cptpiepmatz
|Refactor: Construct
IoError from
std::io::Error instead of
std::io::ErrorKind
|#15777
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
rustls for TLS
|#15810
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix: use
ring as a crypto provider instead of
aws_lc
|#15812
|@cptpiepmatz
|Provide a better error for prefix-only path for PWD
|#15817
|@cptpiepmatz
|Move job errors into
ShellError::Job variant
|#15820
|@cptpiepmatz
|Add
debug env command
|#15875
|@cptpiepmatz
|Fix: Downgrade calamine to 0.26 to fix build without
--locked
|#15908
|@fdncred
|allow powershell scripts in the path to be executed
|#15760
|@fdncred
|make sure new nul chars don't print in
char --list
|#15858
|@fdncred
|update nushell to use coreutils v0.1.0 crates
|#15896
|@fdncred
|make
date humanize use
human_time_from_now()
|#15918
|@flovilmart
|feat: Use reedline for input implementation
|#15369
|@gmr458
|feat(table): Add new 'single' table mode
|#15672
|@gmr458
|Add 'single' to supported table modes
|#15681
|@hackeryarn
|feat: make to nuon raw option remove all white space
|#15609
|@hustcer
|Fix Windows arm64 release binaries and winget related issues
|#15690
|@hustcer
|Add a lightweight MSI packages release workflow for winget
|#15800
|@hustcer
|Use nushell's fork for winget-pkgs publishing
|#15808
|@hustcer
|Bump dev version to 0.104.2
|#15809
|@hustcer
|Update comments of release-pkg.nu for building of MSI package
|#15815
|@hustcer
|Allow specifying MSI version via env var and workflow input
|#15828
|@hustcer
|Fix build failure of aarch64 and armv7 musl targets
|#15835
|@hustcer
|Try to fix PAT issue of winget publish account
|#15922
|@hustcer
|Bump to 0.105.0
|#15930
|@jjflash95
|Fix #15571 panic on write to source parquet file
|#15601
|@kamek-pf
|fix(glob): Fix drive-letter glob expansion on Windows
|#15871
|@kumarUjjawal
|fix(which): remove required positional argument to allow spread input
|#15870
|@kumarUjjawal
|Better error handling for negative integer exponents in ** operator
|#15882
|@lazenga
|feat(to-md): add support for centering columns via CellPaths (#14552)
|#15861
|@liquid-dragons
|Fix typo in examples of the table command
|#15925
|@luismeyer95
|fix(parser): don't parse closure in block position (fixes #15417)
|#15680
|@luong-komorebi
|docs: update ubuntu version in PLATFORM_SUPPORT.md
|#15662
|@musicinmybrain
|Update lscolors from 0.17 to 0.20
|#15737
|@new-years-eve
|Refactor
find to handle regex search and non-regex search the same way
|#15839
|@noahfraiture
|feat: default http protocol when none used in http request
|#15804
|@ofek
|Fix typo in example config.nu
|#15910
|@ofek
|Enable
shell_integration.osc9_9 by default on Windows
|#15914
|@pyz4
|feat(polars): add
polars horizontal aggregation command
|#15656
|@pyz4
|feat(polars): introducing new
polars replace
|#15706
|@pyz4
|feat(polars): expand
polars unique to allow expressions inputs
|#15771
|@pyz4
|feat(polars): add
polars math expression
|#15822
|@pyz4
|fix(polars): add Value::Record to
NuExpression::can_downcast logic
|#15826
|@pyz4
|feat(polars): expand
polars shift to allow expressions inputs
|#15834
|@pyz4
|feat(polars): add
maintain-order flag to
polars group-by and allow expression inputs in
polars filter
|#15865
|@pyz4
|fix(polars): swap out pivot for pivot_stable to suppress warning message
|#15913
|@raoulkent
|reorder
cals
input_output_types
|#15909
|@rritik772
|[FIX] #15813 passing infinity to random float generate causes error
|#15818
|@sholderbach
|Clean public API of
EngineState and friends
|#15636
|@sholderbach
|Pull reedline development version
|#15912
|@snickerdoodle2
|(gstat): add config option to disable tag calculation
|#15893
|@tindzk
|docs: fix available fields in
history import command
|#15686
|@vivainio
|std-rfc/kv: optimize kv get by only selecting one row from the stor db
|#15792
|@weirdan
|Environment-aware help for
open and
save
|#15651
|@weirdan
|Set content_type for
view span output
|#15842
|@ysthakur
|Bump to 0.104.1 dev version
|#15669
|@ysthakur
|Use Default for making Suggestions in attribute_completions
|#15764
|@ysthakur
|Handle multiple exact matches
|#15772
|@zhiburt
|Fix table wrap emojie
|#15138
|@zhiburt
|nu-table/ 1 refactoring + a few optimizations + small fix
|#15653
|@zhiburt
|Fix #15653 regression with not counting padding properly
|#15704
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: (table --expand) Remove unnecessary use of truncate logic
|#15727