=> Nushell

Today, we're releasing version 0.105.0 of Nu. This release adds support for stored closures in the where command, making filter obsolete, improved deprecation tools for custom commands, case-sensitive cell-path handling with new syntax for case-insensitivity, a powerful new recurse command to explore nested data, a full switch from OpenSSL to Rustls for simpler Linux builds, smarter HTTP commands that add http:// by default, and several new features and improvements to Polars integration.

Thank you to all those who have contributed to this release through the PRs below, issues and suggestions leading to those changes, and Discord discussions.

Highlights and themes of this release [toc]

One where to rule them all [toc]

where used to support only row conditions and literal closures for filtering rows. If you wanted to use stored closures, you had to use filter.

In #15697, @Bahex added stored closure support to where, making filter obsolete. Because of this, filter was marked deprecated in #15867. @132ikl updated the docs accordingly in #15467.

Now, where can be used as a drop-in replacement for filter.

Better deprecations [toc]

You can now use the @deprecated attribute on custom commands to mark them as deprecated, thanks to @132ikl in #15770. Pass a string as the first argument to show a custom deprecation message. You can also add flags to give more details:

  • --flag: mark a flag as deprecated
  • --since: specify when the deprecation started
  • --remove: indicate when this command or flag will be removed
  • --report: use "first" or "every" to control how often users see the warning

For example:

@deprecated "Use my-new-command instead."
@category deprecated
def my-old-command [] {}

oneof the things [toc]

Built-in commands have long used SyntaxShape::OneOf to accept multiple possible types. Custom commands couldn't do this until #15646, when @Bahex added the oneof<...> type to declare type alternatives.

Example:

def foo [
    param: oneof<binary, string>
] { .. }

Case-sensitive cell-paths or not! [toc]

Before, it wasn't clear if cell-paths were case-sensitive, so some commands expected case sensitivity while others didn't. @Bahex fixed this in #15692.

Now, all cell-paths are case-sensitive by default. If you add a ! after a path element, that element becomes case-insensitive.

For example, foo.bar!.baz matches:

  • foo.bar.baz
  • foo.BAR.baz
  • foo.BaR.baz

but not:

  • FOO.bar.baz
  • foo.BAR.BAZ

The --sensitive and --insensitive flags still work but some are now deprecated. $env remains a special record with always case-insensitive cell-paths.

You can also use the new syntax to say: get "foo" case-insensitively, or return nothing if not found: get foo?!.

recurse'ively explore nested values [toc]

This release adds a new recurse command in std-rfc/iter, as an equivalent to jq's recurse/...

It recursively descends its input and returns a stream of all "descendant" values, along with their cell-path relative to the input value. It is especially useful for exploring and searching through deep trees.

{
    "foo": {
        "egg": "X"
        "spam": "Y"
    }
    "bar": {
        "quox": ["A" "B"]
    }
}
| recurse
| update item { to nuon }
# => ╭───┬──────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │     path     │                     item                      │
# => ├───┼──────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ $.           │ {foo: {egg: X, spam: Y}, bar: {quox: [A, B]}} │
# => │ 1 │ $.foo        │ {egg: X, spam: Y}                             │
# => │ 2 │ $.bar        │ {quox: [A, B]}                                │
# => │ 3 │ $.foo.egg    │ "X"                                           │
# => │ 4 │ $.foo.spam   │ "Y"                                           │
# => │ 5 │ $.bar.quox   │ [A, B]                                        │
# => │ 6 │ $.bar.quox.0 │ "A"                                           │
# => │ 7 │ $.bar.quox.1 │ "B"                                           │
# => ╰───┴──────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────╯

recurse can also take a cell-path (or even a closure) to limit how it descends through its input, making it well suited to dealing with document formats like XML. Here's an example using it to extract titles from the Nushell RSS feed:

http get 'https://www.nushell.sh/rss.xml'
| recurse content
| get item
| where ($it | describe -d).type == record and $it.tag? == title
| get content.content
| flatten
# => Nushell
# => This Week in Nushell #302
# => This Week in Nushell #301
# => Nushell 0.104.1
# => This Week in Nushell #300
# => This Week in Nushell #299
# => This Week in Nushell #298
# => This Week in Nushell #297
# => Nushell 0.104.0
# => This week in Nushell #296

No more openssl [toc]

If you've built nushell on Linux, you probably had to install openssl libraries because we linked to it by default. This version switches fully to rustls, a pure Rust TLS library, making builds simpler. The change was made by @cptpiepmatz in #15810, and #15812 added support for older platforms.

If you still need openssl, build with --no-default-features --features plugin,trash-support,sqlite,native-tls.

Better Windows releases [toc]

Thanks to @hustcer, our Windows releases are now much improved. Check out the Nushell 0.104.1 blog post for more details.

HTTP by default [toc]

Running http get example.com used to fail because the command needed a full URL. @noahfraiture fixed this in #15804 by letting Nushell add http:// when the scheme is missing.

Now you can write:

More Polars [toc]

This release adds several new polars commands:

Also, polars first now works with polars group-by thanks to @ayax79 in #15855.

Thanks to @pyz4, polars unique (#15771), polars shift (#15834), and polars group-by --maintain-order (#15865) now accept expression inputs.

@pyz4 also added new polars math expressions in #15822.

Changes [toc]

Additions [toc]

Ignore fields in simple parse patterns with _ [toc]

@132ikl added the option to use the placeholder _ to ignore fields in #15873.

"hello world" | parse "{foo} {_}"
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ # │  foo  │
# => ├───┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ hello │
# => ╰───┴───────╯

Lazy closure evaluation for default [toc]

default can now take a closure for a default value instead of a direct value thanks to @Mrfiregem in #15654. These closure are lazily evaluated and cached.

ls | default { sleep 5sec; 'N/A' } name # => No-op since `name` column is never empty
ls | default { sleep 5sec; 'N/A' } foo bar # => creates columns `foo` and `bar`; only takes 5 seconds since closure result is cached

path join can now read byte stream input [toc]

When commands return a path, thanks to @Mrfiregem in #15736, you can now call path join directly without having to use collect.

^pwd | path join foo

run-external spreads command if it's a list [toc]

With the addition of #15776 by @Mrfiregem, run-external (or calling an external) can now use a list to support arguments.

$env.config.buffer_editor = ["emacsclient", "-s", "light", "-t"]
run-external $env.config.buffer_editor foo.text

Improvements to bench [toc]

@Tyarel8 added some improvements to bench in #15843 and #15856. It is now possible to pass multiple closures into bench to compare and added the flags:

  • --warmup
  • --setup
  • --prepare
  • --cleanup
  • --conclude
  • --ignore-errors

overlay new -r can now reset overlays [toc]

@WindSoilder added the option to reset new overlays via overlay new -r in #15849.

See env variables as externals would [toc]

In #15875 did @cptpiepmatz add the command debug env to get a record of how an external would get the environment variables. This includes handling the $env.PATH and all env conversions.

Use PowerShell scripts from the $env.PATH [toc]

@fdncred made it possible in #15760 to execute powershell scripts from anywhere if they are in the $env.PATH.

Make your table look like they are from neovim [toc]

@gmr458 added the new table mode "single" to $env.config.table.mode in #15672. It looks like the "default" with sharp corners or "heavy" with thinner lines:

$env.config.table.mode = "single"
scope commands | select name category | first 2
# => ┌───┬───────┬──────────┐
# => │ # │ name  │ category │
# => ├───┼───────┼──────────┤
# => │ 0 │ alias │ core     │
# => │ 1 │ all   │ filters  │
# => └───┴───────┴──────────┘

Center columns via to md --center [toc]

@lazenga added in #15861 the flag --center to to md. With it you can pass a list of cell-paths to center in the markdown output.

version | select version build_time | transpose k v | to md --center [v] --pretty
# => | k          |             v              |
# => | ---------- |:--------------------------:|
# => | version    |          0.104.2           |
# => | build_time | 2025-06-08 23:31:40 +02:00 |

Prefer OSC 9;9 on Windows over OSC 7 [toc]

@ofek made $env.config.shell_integration.osc7 = false by default on Windows in favor of $env.config.shell_integration.osc9_9 = true in #15914.

Disable expensive calculations with gstat --disable-tag [toc]

In #15893 did @snickerdoodle2 add the option --disable-tag to disable some of the heavy calculations of the gstat plugin.

Know what open and save can do with std/help [toc]

open and save can use from and to to convert data types. With the addition of @weirdan in #15651, the std/help command can now show these conversions.

Content type of view span [toc]

@weirdan added in #15842 a content type to view span. If your display hook highlights content types, will this be a nice addition.

Breaking changes [toc]

Cell-paths with case-sensitivity and without! [toc]

The new cell-path syntax !, introduced by @Bahex in #15692, may break some commands. If your commands relied on case-insensitive paths, please check your code.

Paths on lazy frames now produce expressions [toc]

Thanks to @ayax79 in #15891, paths on lazy frames now generate expressions. You will need to use polar collect to evaluate them.

Bug fixes and other changes [toc]

Notes for plugin developers [toc]

Construct IoError from std::io::Error instead of std::io::ErrorKind [toc]

To give us better control over IO errors, @cptpiepmatz changed in #15777 how IoErrors are created. Now they’re built directly from std::io::Error instead of just the ErrorKind. Just remove the calls to .kind() and you're good to go.

Hall of fame [toc]

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues, improve documentation, refactor code, and more! 🙏

Full changelog [toc]

