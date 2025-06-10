Today, we're releasing version 0.105.1 of Nu. This release adds a fix to make cargo install nu possible again.

Nu 0.105.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.

Bumping coreutils to 0.1.0 broke cargo install nu . The new version requires the PROJECT_NAME_FOR_VERSION_STRING environment variable at build time, which we had set in our .cargo/config.toml .

Unfortunately, cargo publish does not ignore that file, which is considered a bug in Cargo. As a result, we published a version that couldn't be installed without setting that env var manually.

The coreutils team is running into this too.

For now, we've reverted #15896 in #15932. We'll bump coreutils again once they’ve sorted out a fix.