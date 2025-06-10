Nushell 0.105.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.105.1 of Nu. This release adds a fix to make
cargo install nu possible again.
Where to get it
Nu 0.105.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nushell.
Table of contents
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
Reverted
coreutils to fix
cargo install [toc]
Bumping
coreutils to 0.1.0 broke
cargo install nu. The new version requires the
PROJECT_NAME_FOR_VERSION_STRING environment variable at build time, which we had set in our
.cargo/config.toml.
Unfortunately,
cargo publish does not ignore that file, which is considered a bug in Cargo. As a result, we published a version that couldn't be installed without setting that env var manually.
The
coreutils team is running into this too.
For now, we've reverted #15896 in #15932. We'll bump
coreutils again once they’ve sorted out a fix.
Full changelog [toc]
|author
|title
|link
|@cptpiepmatz
|Revert "update nushell to use coreutils v0.1.0 crates (#15896)"
|#15932