This week in Nushell #303
Belatedly published Wednesday, July 9th for PRs the week ending 2025-06-13
This week, @noahfraiture made the
http get and
http post commands smarter. Just using
http will usually choose the right verb!
Also
clip copy and
clip paste are moving! You'll now find them in
std, rather than
std-rfc.
Thanks for all the great contributions this week!
Nushell
- echasnovski added
stateentry to
gstat(like "Clean", "Merge", "Rebase", etc.)
- ayax79:
- Tyarel8:
- fdncred:
- liquid-dragons:
- dependabot[bot]:
- hustcer:
- cptpiepmatz:
- JoaquinTrinanes made CLI use latest specified flag value when repeated
- ofek:
- pyz4 fixed polars warning by swapping pivot for pivot_stable
- sholderbach pulled reedline development version
- marienz improved error message on spawn failure from null bytes
- WindSoilder attempted to make hide-env respect overlays
- zhiburt:
- ysthakur prevented making unquoted file/dir paths absolute
- 132ikl promoted clip from
std-rfcto
std
- noahfraiture made http requests default to GET, use POST only with payload
- lazenga added support for centering columns via CellPaths in to-md
Integrations
- hongquan fixed maintainer script making /etc/shells empty
- hustcer added just bump task to automate version bumping
reedline
- dburburan fixed panic in fuzzy completion with multibyte filenames
- mrdgo added immediate command execution
Awesome Nu
- FMotalleb improved workflow chores
- null-dev added Windmill
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred replaced
filterwith
where
- cptpiepmatz updated
cargo hackcommand for releases
- samoylovfp fixed error in non-home paths
Documentation
- Axlefublr fixed "using" -> "Using" typo
- axelcool1234:
- cptpiepmatz:
- hustcer refreshed Nu command docs for v0.105.0
- NotTheDr01ds:
- ysthakur moved Zoxide completer to cookbook
- blindFS moved zoxide completer to custom_completions