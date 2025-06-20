This week in Nushell #304
Belatedly published Saturday, July 12th, for PRs the week ending 2025-06-20
Nushell
echasnovski:
fdncred:
weirdan:
cptpiepmatz:
- fixed missing
installed_pluginsin
version
- bumped
calamineto 0.28
- generalized
nu_protocol::format_shell_error
- moved
nu_command::platform::ansito
nu_command::strings::ansi
- updated
config nu --docto better represent OSC 7 and 9;9
- switched to
CARGO_CFG_FEATUREfor getting feature list in
version
- added
fullfeature as alternative to
--all-features
- fixed missing
JohnSwiftC added backtrack named flag to parse
blindFS:
dependabot[bot] bumped shadow-rs from 1.1.1 to 1.2.0
sholderbach:
new-years-eve:
Bahex fixed std/log by not assuming environment variables are set
NUPM
kubouch replaced filter with where
Tree-sitter
- blindFS:
nufmt
- khaneliman fixed nix build
Integrations
reedline
dburburan fixed panic when fuzzy completing in folders with multibyte unicode filenames
plugin-examples
- cptpiepmatz bumped nu to 0.105