This Week in Nushell #308
Published Monday, 2025-08-18, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-07-11 through Thursday, 2025-07-17.
Nushell
@xentec:
@marienz:
@jasha-hrp:
@Bahex:
- fixed overlay use error reporting in export-env (#16184)
- reverted "Add
externfor
nucommand" (#16180)
- fixed consistency with regular cell-path access on
nullvalues (#16155)
- fixed overlay use/hide config state updates (#16154)
- deprecated --ignore-errors in favor of --optional for get/select/reject (#16007)
@sgvictorino:
@ayax79:
@WindSoilder:
@132ikl:
- added default error codes (#16166)
- updated default config scaffold blurb (#16165)
- added warning for history isolation with non-SQLite format (#16151)
- added
ShellWarning(#16147)
- added interrupt check before each IR instruction (#16134)
- printed errors during stdlib testing (#16128)
- added
externfor
nucommand (#16119)
@cptpiepmatz:
@mgrachev:
@fdncred:
@blindFS:
@klapptnot:
Nu_Scripts
- @sandyandi:
Documentation
@Kissaki:
- added missing example output (#1984)
- used preferred commented output format (#1983)
- reduced and focused closure command examples (#1982)
- extended Closure reference with examples (#1981)
- ordered
$envvariables in Special Variables (#1977)
- added
$env.NU_LOG_LEVELto Special Variables (#1976)
- fixed swapped closure parameters (#1974)
- linked commands in lang-guide closure list (#1973)
- improved cookbook env setup (#1972)
- added doc section and links to home page (#1971)
@hustcer:
@hongquan:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@eevleevs:
reedline
Awesome Nu
@ryanxcharles:
@fdncred: