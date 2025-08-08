This Week in Nushell #312
Published Monday, 2025-08-18, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-08-08 through Thursday, 2025-08-14.
nushell
fdncred:
weirdan:
kaathewisegit:
app/dependabot:
Bahex:
- implemented
FromValuefor
std::time::Durationand refactored relevant commands
- added
--ignore-caseflag to
get,
select,
rejectfor case-insensitive cell paths
- made
nullvalues spreadable as empty lists/records
- implemented From/IntoValue traits for Cow types
- changed to run
env_changehooks before
pre_prompthooks
- implemented
132ikl:
Ecorous:
Tyarel8:
blindFS:
ItsHarper:
nitsky:
nu_scripts
FrancescElies:
neur1n:
nushell.github.io
detuur:
hoel-bagard:
sholderbach:
ItsHarper:
plugin-examples
- cptpiepmatz: