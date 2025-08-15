This Week in Nushell #313
Published Sunday, 2025-08-24, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-08-15 through Thursday, 2025-08-21.
Nushell
@sholderbach:
@Bahex:
@app/dependabot:
@uraneko sorted help message flags by required field (#16476)
@132ikl:
- added assertion that DeprecationEntry flag do not have dashes (#16475)
- mitigated
watch -dbreaking change (#16473)
- made
Spanmandatory for some fields in
ShellError(#16471)
- tweaked PR template (#16460)
- added "Motivation and technical details" (#16458)
- redirected "Questions" issue option to Discussions (#16443)
@weirdan:
@andoalon:
@WindSoilder fixed uninlined_format_args clippy warnings (#16452)
@NotTheDr01ds added ability to specify a table name for kv commands (#16450)
@cptpiepmatz added well-optimized string types (#16446)
@ItsHarper fixed error message: custom commands cannot be
const(#16393)
Documentation
@rktjmp added a hint for generating \0 character to strings guide (#2014)
@NotTheDr01ds added missing back issues of TWiN (#2013)
@Kissaki updated the home feature title to be more concise (#1970)
@levitte fixed color theme examples (#1925)
reedline
@sholderbach fixed
mismatched_lifetime_syntaxes(#947)
@CastilloDel fixed missing use in README.md (#942)
@blindFS fixed cursor dislocation after previous_history navigation to a multiline entry (#899)
Nu_Scripts
@fnuttens marked
scoop cache rmapps parameter as optional in scoop-completion (#1163)
@NotTheDr01ds updated TWiN generation scripts (#1162)
@krovuxdev:
@Bahex refactored nu-hooks/startup-times for better performance and UX (#1136)