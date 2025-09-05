This Week in Nushell #316
Published Wednesday, 2025-09-17, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-09-05 through Thursday, 2025-09-11.
Nushell
@fdncred:
@132ikl:
@sholderbach:
@Sheape:
@app/dependabot:
- bumped tempfile from 3.21.0 to 3.22.0 (#16623)
- bumped actions/labeler from 5 to 6 (#16621)
- bumped crate-ci/typos from 1.36.0 to 1.36.2 (#16620)
- bumped actions/setup-python from 5 to 6 (#16619)
- bumped shadow-rs from 1.2.0 to 1.3.0 (#16573)
- bumped hashbrown from 0.15.2 to 0.16.0 (#16572)
- bumped crate-ci/typos from 1.35.5 to 1.36.0 (#16571)
@cptpiepmatz:
@weirdan:
@blindFS:
@Bahex:
@Jan9103:
@andoalon:
Integrations
VSCode Extension
- @fdncred:
Documentation
@acxz:
@app/dependabot:
@sholderbach:
@Kissaki:
Nu_Scripts
@Bahex:
@MelvinCou:
nu-ansi-term
@wmmc88:
@fdncred:
@dpaoliello: