This Week in Nushell #330

Published Friday, 2025-12-19, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-12-12 through Thursday, 2025-12-18.

Highlights

This week brings a shiny new explore config command, some improved explore regex and explore UI, and HTTP pooling (amazing that our little shell does this!).

Also, MCP is included in all builds by default going forward! And hints can be user-disabled without resorting to hacky theme changes!

Nushell

Awesome Nu

reedline

Nu_Scripts

plugin-examples

Documentation

New nu-parser

Tree-sitter