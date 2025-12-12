This Week in Nushell #330

Published Friday, 2025-12-19, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-12-12 through Thursday, 2025-12-18.

This week brings a shiny new explore config command, some improved explore regex and explore UI, and HTTP pooling (amazing that our little shell does this!).

Also, MCP is included in all builds by default going forward! And hints can be user-disabled without resorting to hacky theme changes!