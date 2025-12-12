This Week in Nushell #330
Published Friday, 2025-12-19, including PRs merged Friday, 2025-12-12 through Thursday, 2025-12-18.
Highlights
This week brings a shiny new
explore config command, some improved
explore regex and
explore UI, and HTTP pooling (amazing that our little shell does this!).
Also, MCP is included in all builds by default going forward! And hints can be user-disabled without resorting to hacky theme changes!
Nushell
@reubeno:
@sgvictorino:
@fdncred:
- fixed the mcp ctrl-c bug (#17199)
- updated reedline to the latest commit (#17197)
- added quick reference panel to
explore regexcommand (#17187)
- updated uutils to 0.5.0 (#17183)
- refactored
explorefamily of commands for better understanding and maintenance (#17181)
- added syntax highlighting to
explore config(#17176)
- cleaned up explore a bit (#17172)
- added search capability to
explore configcommand (#17170)
- updated match count when test text changes (#17169)
- updated doc config (#17168)
- added agents.md to help LLMs (#17148)
- added new command:
explore configTUI (#17147)
@app/dependabot:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@WindSoilder:
@andrewgazelka:
@splintersuidman:
@blindFS:
@ayax79:
@blackhat-hemsworth:
Awesome Nu
- @LQR471814:
reedline
@reubeno:
@WindSoilder:
@andrewgazelka:
@Diabezdemona:
@ysthakur:
@sholderbach:
Nu_Scripts
@samoylovfp:
@yuanczx:
@alightgoesout:
plugin-examples
Documentation
- @NotTheDr01ds:
New nu-parser
- @AucaCoyan:
Tree-sitter
- @mkatychev: