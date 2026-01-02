This Week in Nushell #333
Published Friday, 2026-01-16, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-01-02 through Thursday, 2026-01-08.
Highlights
- New command -
unlet!
Nushell
@ChrisDenton:
@fdncred:
@IvolliousElectrolux:
@hustcer:
@astral-l:
@atahabaki:
@ysthakur:
@tom-lubenow:
@cptpiepmatz:
@ayax79:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@app/dependabot:
- Bumped schemars from 1.1.0 to 1.2.0 (#17316)
- Bumped shadow-rs from 1.4.0 to 1.5.0 (#17315)
- Bumped dialoguer from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 (#17314)
- Bumped lru from 0.12.5 to 0.16.3 (#17313)
- Bumped tokio from 1.46.1 to 1.49.0 (#17309)
- Bumped unicase from 2.8.0 to 2.9.0 (#17308)
- Bumped fancy-regex from 0.16.1 to 0.17.0 (#17307)
- Bumped calamine from 0.28.0 to 0.32.0 (#17306)
- Bumped uuid from 1.18.1 to 1.19.0 (#17264)
- Bumped csv from 1.3.1 to 1.4.0 (#17262)
- Bumped tempfile from 3.23.0 to 3.24.0 (#17261)
Documentation
@pcrockett:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@cablehead:
@nome: