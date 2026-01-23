This Week in Nushell #336
Published Wednesday, 2026-02-04, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-01-23 through Thursday, 2026-01-29.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- fixed
cargo semver-checkswith
history(#17457)
- added more rules to agents.md (#17453)
- deserialized spans in
ast --jsoncommand (#17452)
- updated to ratatui 0.30 (#17430)
- updated
view sourceto show flags on custom commands (#17423)
- added special handling for sqlite dbs with
last,
first,
select,
length(#17415)
- refactored cli lexopt (#17405)
- fixed
@app/dependabot:
@ChrisDenton:
@pyz4:
@WindSoilder:
@sgvictorino:
@benblank:
@astral-l:
@ysthakur:
@KaiSforza:
Awesome Nu
- @adevore:
Documentation
@flinesse:
@Kissaki:
@james-smith-za:
@Noah765:
Nu_Scripts
@Kissaki:
@kevmoo:
@PeterhrCZ:
Tree-sitter
- @blindFS:
VSCode Extension
- @Paul-16098:
reedline
NUPM