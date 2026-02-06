This Week in Nushell #338
Published Friday, 2026-02-27, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-02-06 through Thursday, 2026-02-12.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- cleaned up ansi command pr.md (#17555)
- added
nuto the ignore_list for
:tryin
explore(#17533)
- disabled auto tail and tracked previous row count in push_layer in explore (#17532)
- updated to latest reedline commit bdcc842 (#17516)
- updated structured ansi to support attr names and codes (#17514)
- updated nushell to reedline to 4c16687 (#17511)
- made
letpass-thru in mid pipeline, output no values when assigned at beginning of the pipeline, output values at the end of the pipeline (#17446)
- improved strings command help text (PR 9 of 10) (#17545)
- improved math random help text (PR 8 of 10) (#17544)
- improved help text for filesystem, path, and platform commands (PR 7 of 10) (#17528)
- improved help text for bytes, conversions, database, and date commands (#17523)
- improved help text for format commands (PR 4 of 10) (#17522)
Nu_Scripts
Documentation
reedline
New nu-parser
