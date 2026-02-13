This Week in Nushell #339
Published Friday, 2026-02-27, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-02-13 through Thursday, 2026-02-19.
Nushell
@Juhan280:
@fdncred:
- fixed
is-empty/
is-not-emptyon
EmptyPipelines (#17594)
- made
sys hostand
unameconst commands (#17593)
- updated nushell to latest reedline cefb611 (#17578)
- added user
idto
sys users(#17577)
- updated how
$NU_LIB_DIRS/
$env.NU_LIB_DIRSis handled at startup time (#17563)
- abstracted env var names so they're insensitive on windows and sensitive on other operating systems (#17558)
- fixed
@astral-l:
@amaanq:
@WindSoilder:
@hustcer:
@it-education-md:
@cablehead:
@app/dependabot:
Nu_Scripts
@kevmoo:
@gbrls:
@LostExcalibur:
Documentation
@c-git:
@elviejo79: