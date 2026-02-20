This Week in Nushell #340
Published Friday, 2026-02-27, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-02-20 through Thursday, 2026-02-26.
Nushell
@hustcer:
@fdncred:
- Updated
entryto
repl_entryfor better understanding (#17655)
- Updated nushell to latest reedline commit 4ad0d0cb (#17654)
- Normalized slashes for
whichoutput (#17653)
- Allowed
whichto show where the file resides (#17643)
- Added more standardization to command arguments (#17639)
- Allowed
view sourceto store file location in metadata (#17635)
- Fixed
detect columnspanic with unicode chars (#17627)
- Added custom subcommand help (#17610)
- Fixed
letand ensured glob variables expand correctly in runtime and tests (#17596)
- Updated
@NotTheDr01ds:
@pickx:
@Juhan280:
@fmotalleb:
@Bahex:
@amaanq:
@veeceey:
@teddygood:
@blindFS:
@astral-l:
@132ikl:
@monigarr:
@app/dependabot:
Nu_Scripts
Documentation
@app/dependabot:
@c-git:
Awesome Nu
@SuaveIV:
@galuszkak:
@fnuttens: