This Week in Nushell #341
Published Sunday, 2026-03-29, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-02-27 through Thursday, 2026-03-05.
Nushell
@fdncred:
- added testbin "bins" to nushell help (#17728)
- fixed duplicate custom commands from showing up (#17727)
- fixed the off-by-1 jump scrolling in
explorewhen searching (#17718)
- reverted 17606 to make plugin handling more robust on startup (#17699)
- removed bad
whichtest and created a better one (#17692)
- fixed one-off up/down arrow wrapping bug (#17691)
- updated the sqlite history timestamp and duration with nushell values (#17680)
- pinned trash to 5.2.4 to avoid needing --locked for macOS builds (#17678)
- fixed pipefail issues with complete and let (#17677)
- fixed interpolation without closing paren (#17675)
- expanded custom value handling to more commands (#17668)
- allowed
clip copyto copy tables without ansi escapes (#17663)
@ayax79:
@ChrisDenton:
@cptpiepmatz:
- bumped kitest & removed
RefUnwindSafefrom experimental option markers (#17716)
- updated winresource versions (#17702)
- bumped patch after release (#17682)
- updated readline version, bumped minor version, fixed some feature conflicts (#17681)
- moved native
clipcommands behind an experimental option (#17664)
- bumped kitest & removed
@Tyarel8:
@Juhan280:
@blindFS:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@app/dependabot:
nufmt
Documentation
@app/dependabot:
@shunichironomura:
@cptpiepmatz:
@NotTheDr01ds:
@LikeLakers2:
@hustcer:
Awesome Nu
@punund:
@freepicheep:
Tree-sitter
reedline
- @cptpiepmatz:
Nu_Scripts
@cptpiepmatz:
@zifengb:
@ysthakur: