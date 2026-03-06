This Week in Nushell #342
Published Sunday, 2026-03-29, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-03-06 through Thursday, 2026-03-12.
Nushell
@Juhan280:
@Bahex:
@fdncred:
- added support for parsing
hh:mm:ssformatted strings in
into duration(#17781)
- updated dependencies and improved compatibility (#17779)
- added 'document' flag to parse HTML as a full document in
query_web(#17759)
- fixed select pushdown column aliasing (#17737)
- updated Rust version to 1.92.0 and fixed clippy warnings in configuration (#17734)
- added support for parsing
@pickx:
@weirdan:
@cptpiepmatz:
- refactored most nested command integration tests in
nu-command(#17767)
- merged
To/FromYamland
To/FromYmlinto one struct (#17766)
- bumped some packages to handle security issues (#17765)
- added
TestResult::expect_value_eqand improved
test()errors (#17750)
- used
std::panic::Locationinstead of custom
Locationtype (#17748)
- updated more tests and used
assert_contains()(#17745)
- bumped aws related crates (#17742)
- moved some tests around and applied more
nu_test_support::test(#17740)
- refactored most nested command integration tests in
@WindSoilder:
@0xRozier:
@preiter93:
@Jaredw2289-svg:
@Bortlesboat:
@coravacav:
@blindFS:
@app/dependabot:
nufmt
Documentation
- @LikeLakers2:
reedline
@eitsupi:
@Juhan280:
- added EnumDiscriminants to ReedlineEvent and EditCommand (#1034)
- moved jump-to-buffer start/end bindings to common navigation (#1032)
- added
EditCommand::MoveLineUpand
EditCommand::MoveLineDown(#1031)
- fixed cursor position for
EditCommand::ReplaceChar(#1027)
- fixed undo requiring two presses after copy (#956)
@schlich:
Nu_Scripts
@zifengb:
@jasha-hrp:
@deltoss:
@0x4D5352:
showcase
- @ian-h-chamberlain: