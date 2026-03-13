This Week in Nushell #343
Published Sunday, 2026-03-29, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-03-13 through Thursday, 2026-03-19.
Nushell
@smartcoder0777:
@fdncred:
@ysthakur:
@musicinmybrain:
@cptpiepmatz:
- fixed clippy issues (#17825)
- warned on
clippy::needless_raw_strings(#17822)
- refactored more command integration tests (#17820)
- bumped
tomlcrate to 1.0 (#17813)
- warned on
clippy::push_format_string(#17805)
- gave
http gettests with socks proxy more execution time (#17804)
- enabled
env_shlvl_in_repland
env_shlvl_in_exec_repltests (#17803)
- refactored
test_examplesusage with centralized testing (#17801)
- fixed
httpnot respecting proxy vars like
ALL_PROXY(#17794)
@hustcer:
@Rohan5commit:
@zhiburt:
@tauanbinato:
@Bahex:
@ymcx:
@weirdan:
@pickx:
@blackhat-hemsworth:
@stuartcarnie:
@app/dependabot:
nufmt
Documentation
@app/dependabot:
@c-git:
Awesome Nu
- @SuaveIV:
Tree-sitter
- @app/dependabot: