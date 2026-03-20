This Week in Nushell #344
Published Sunday, 2026-03-29, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-03-20 through Thursday, 2026-03-26.
Nushell
@fdncred:
@rayzeller:
- replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in remaining nu-command files (#17888)
- replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in nu-protocol and nu-mcp (#17877)
- replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in nu-cli and main (#17876)
- replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in nu-command filters and strings (#17872)
- replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in plugin crates (#17871)
- replaced Span::unknown() with real spans in which_.rs (#17842)
@ian-h-chamberlain:
@smartcoder0777:
@cptpiepmatz:
- only updated PR labels on opened or ready PRs (#17874)
- applied
#[doc(no_inline)]to
preludemodules (#17873)
- added
Fromconversions for
ErrorSite(#17870)
- allowed showing error sources for generic errors (#17869)
- added
GenericError::new_internal_with_location(#17868)
- refactored nu-protocol to replace
ShellError::GenericErrorwith
ShellError::Generic(GenericError)(#17864)
- refactored more command integration tests in nu-command/testing (#17858)
- applied security updates (#17852)
@Juhan280:
@andrewgazelka:
@blindFS:
@Bahex:
@Moayad717:
@app/:
@app/dependabot:
nufmt
@fdncred:
@asakura:
@saschabuehrle: