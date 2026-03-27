This Week in Nushell #345
Published Sunday, 2026-04-19, including PRs merged Friday, 2026-03-27 through Thursday, 2026-04-02.
Nushell
@Juhan280:
- refactored nu-command tests for
rejectcommand (#17968)
- fixed
rejectcommand to properly forward error values (#17961)
- allowed
--content-typeto accept
nullin
metadata set(#17944)
- preserved metadata when rendering
Customvalue in
tablecommand (#17911)
- fixed
cargo docwarnings (#17910)
- implemented DerefMut for PipelineExecutionData in nu-protocol (#17909)
- preserved pipeline metadata when detect type cannot determine input (#17906)
- refactored nu-command tests for
@niklasmarderx:
@Dexterity104:
@fdncred:
- reverted "detect lexer-stage errors at highlighting" (#17955)
- enhanced MCP mode handling and output behavior across commands (#17945)
- added
from mdcommand to convert markdown text into structured data (#17937)
- updated rmcp to version 1.3.0 and adjusted session manager configuration (#17912)
- updated IDE help text to specify cursor position and file context (#17905)
@cptpiepmatz:
@xtqqczze:
@app/dependabot:
@smartcoder0777:
@rayzeller:
@galuszkak:
@WookiesRpeople2:
@blindFS:
@pickx:
@Rohan5commit:
Documentation
@NotTheDr01ds:
@app/dependabot: